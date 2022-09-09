PREP BLITZ PREVIEW: Trio of intriguing games slated for Week 4

Most of the high school football teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties have byes this week, but the three games on the schedule all have the potential to be close matchups. Two contests will be held in Caldwell County, while one is set to take place in Taylorsville.

Here’s a look at the games scheduled for Week 4 of the 2022 season, with all three to kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m.:

Bandys (1-1) at South Caldwell (2-1)

The Trojans got in the win column with a 24-15 home victory over Fred T. Foard two weeks ago before enjoying a bye last week. Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Wesson has accounted for 242 total yards of offense (207 passing, 35 rushing) and a pair of touchdowns, while fellow 10th grader Elliot Spicer has 27 carries for 150 yards and two scores and senior Logan Williams is Bandys’ top receiver with 121 yards on five receptions.

On the other side, the Spartans earned their second 28-7 win of the season a week ago, topping the visiting Hickory Hawks by that score after also beating West Caldwell 28-7 in the opener and sandwiching a 53-27 loss to Hickory in between. Primarily a running team, South Caldwell has 950 yards and eight TDs on 139 carries thus far, with junior running back Suan Moore (57 carries for 469 yards and five scores) doing most of the heavy lifting and junior quarterback Anderson Raynor adding 459 total yards (243 rushing, 216 passing) and five TDs.

Shelby (0-3) at Hibriten (1-2)

It’s almost unfathomable to think that the Golden Lions, who captured last year’s 2A state title, could be winless through three weeks; however, for the first time in 10 years, they are 0-3. Then again, Shelby’s opponents to this point — Kings Mountain, A.C. Reynolds and Crest — have a combined record of 8-1, so it’s not like they’ve been facing easy competition. And even though Shelby has yet to taste victory, it’s averaging 32 points per game.

The Panthers are also under .500, but one of their defeats came at the hands of 3-0 East Lincoln in Week 1. Hibriten routed county rival West Caldwell 60-14 a week ago and is hoping to start a winning streak tonight against a powerhouse opponent that has won seven state championships in the past nine seasons and 19 overall.

Lake Norman (3-0) at Alexander Central (2-1)

Following a 2-0 start, the Cougars hosted A.C. Reynolds last week and ended up losing 49-7. Alexander Central is back at home tonight, but another unbeaten team is scheduled to come to town when the Wildcats — who have outscored their first three opponents 132-14 — make the trip to Taylorsville. Thus far, Lake Norman has 841 yards and 14 TDs on the ground and 310 yards and four scores through the air.

Alexander Central, on the other hand, prefers to keep the ball on the ground most of the time. Juniors Logan Shoemaker (58 carries for 275 yards and a TD) and Tanner Moore (26 carries for 177 yards and four TDs) each have a 100-yard game, with the latter also completing 12 of 23 passes for 74 yards and two scores, both to sophomore Garison Millsaps.

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE—WEEK 4

