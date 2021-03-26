Prep Blitz Preview: Three weeks remain in COVID-shortened season

SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE

Maiden (3-0, 3-0) at East Lincoln (4-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.

In what could very well prove to be the game of the week in terms of the area conferences, the Blue Devils visit the Mustangs with first place in the South Fork 2A on the line. Maiden has already beaten a pair of Lincoln County foes, besting West Lincoln 21-20 two weeks ago before knocking off North Lincoln 40-21 last Saturday, but both of those contests were played in Maiden. This week, the Blue Devils hit the road to face an East Lincoln squad that got all it could handle from Bandys last Friday, but has won four of its past five league games since losing 28-26 at Maiden on Oct. 25, 2019.

Both teams have more than enough offensive firepower. After a shaky start to begin the season, the Blue Devils seem to be finding a passing attack to pair with a strong ground game. Meanwhile, East Lincoln has the same amount of passing yards (721) as rushing yards (721) this spring, and that’s about as balanced as it’s going to get.

Bandys (1-3, 1-3) at West Lincoln (2-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.