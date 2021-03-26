Prep Blitz Preview: Three weeks remain in COVID-shortened season

Pressure continues to mount for local football teams as they enter the final three weeks of the 2020-21 high school football season. Four teams across the three area conferences have perfect overall records entering Week 5, while four others have suffered just one league loss and three squads are still looking for their first conference victories of the campaign.
Here’s a quick glance at what’s coming up tonight in local football:
Northwestern Foothills 2A ConferenceBunker Hill (3-1, 3-1) at
West Iredell (0-4, 0-4), 7 p.m.
Following a decisive 47-6 victory over East Burke last week at home, the Bears appear to be the favorites to finish second in the league. Although a conference title is still within reach, it isn’t likely considering first-place Hibriten is 22-0 all-time in Northwestern Foothills 2A contests. And while the aforementioned Cavaliers are currently tied for second after suffering their first loss at the hands of Bunker Hill last Saturday, they will have their hands full with the Panthers tonight.
Bunker Hill faces the only winless team in the conference tonight, and could very well cruise to another victory. The Bears have won their last three games by a combined 104 points, while the Warriors have been outscored 144-37 thus far. Bunker Hill’s only loss was a 50-13 defeat at Hibriten in Week 1, but the Bears have won eight of their last 10 regular-season contests since a 28-6 loss to Hibriten on Sept. 27, 2019.
Fred T. Foard (1-2, 1-2)
at Draughn (2-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.
After defeating Patton for their first season-opening win since 2012 — Fred T. Foard played Maiden in its season opener each of the previous seven seasons before being forced to play a conference-only schedule this spring — the Tigers have lost two straight.
Foard’s most recent loss was a 13-0 home defeat to West Caldwell last week, and the Tigers only managed seven points in a 25-point loss at Bunker Hill two weeks prior.
The Wildcats haven’t exactly been lighting it up on offense either, managing 12 total points in lopsided losses to Bunker Hill and Hibriten over the past two weeks. But Draughn has one more league win than Foard, which can’t afford to suffer another loss ahead of a home date against East Burke next Thursday. Both teams put up plenty of points in last year’s meeting, a 55-52 Draughn victory in Newton, but Foard won 28-13 and 54-7 in 2017 and 2018, respectively.
Hibriten (4-0, 4-0) at East Burke (3-1, 3-1), 7 p.m.
This game is pretty much a must-win for the Cavaliers if they hope to have any chance of qualifying for the state playoffs. They rolled through their first three contests before running into a buzz saw last week at Bunker Hill. Speaking of buzz saws, as mentioned earlier, Hibriten has never lost a Northwestern Foothills 2A game and is in search of its fourth consecutive league title since the conference was established in 2017.
The Panthers are only allowing 6.3 points per game while scoring 52.8 points per contest, so it’s going to take a supreme effort for East Burke to slow down a perennial 2A powerhouse. Hibriten has outscored the Cavs 173-35 over their previous three meetings as members of the Northwestern Foothills 2A, which was established in 2017. During that time, the Panthers have only lost one regular-season game — a 28-19 defeat at the hands of nonconference Alexander Central to open the 2019 season.
Patton (1-3, 1-3) at West Caldwell (2-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.
The Warriors have already doubled their win total from the previous two seasons combined — they ended a 21-game losing streak with a 14-13 home win over Fred T. Foard a season ago — and are seeking their first winning season since finishing 10-3 in 2016. The last time West Caldwell found itself with a .500 record, it was 6-6 to finish the 2017 campaign, but a third consecutive win this week would give the Warriors a decent chance to finish above that .500 mark.
As for Patton, it is coming off its first win of the season, a 40-14 triumph over West Iredell last week in Morganton. But everyone has beaten West Iredell thus far, so one should probably look at the fact that the Panthers previously lost to Foard, Draughn and East Burke, each by double digits, as a better indicator of who they are this season. Nonetheless, with matchups against Bunker Hill and Hibriten still looming, Patton could really use another win to gain some confidence entering the final two weeks of the season.
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE
Maiden (3-0, 3-0) at East Lincoln (4-0, 3-0), 7 p.m.
In what could very well prove to be the game of the week in terms of the area conferences, the Blue Devils visit the Mustangs with first place in the South Fork 2A on the line. Maiden has already beaten a pair of Lincoln County foes, besting West Lincoln 21-20 two weeks ago before knocking off North Lincoln 40-21 last Saturday, but both of those contests were played in Maiden. This week, the Blue Devils hit the road to face an East Lincoln squad that got all it could handle from Bandys last Friday, but has won four of its past five league games since losing 28-26 at Maiden on Oct. 25, 2019.
Both teams have more than enough offensive firepower. After a shaky start to begin the season, the Blue Devils seem to be finding a passing attack to pair with a strong ground game. Meanwhile, East Lincoln has the same amount of passing yards (721) as rushing yards (721) this spring, and that’s about as balanced as it’s going to get.
Bandys (1-3, 1-3) at West Lincoln (2-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.
The Trojans have led in every game this season, and are coming off a contest in which they hung with East Lincoln throughout but ultimately lost to one of the top teams in the entire 2A classification. Although Bandys runs the ball nearly three times as often as it passes, the Trojans proved against the Mustangs that they are more than capable of putting the ball in the air despite having an overall young set of skill players.
On the other side, the Rebels lost their first two contests against North Lincoln and Maiden by a combined five points before defeating Newton-Conover and Lincolnton by eight and 21, respectively. They also prefer to keep the ball on the ground — perhaps even more so than Bandys— but it’s no easy task moving the ball against the Trojans, who held East Lincoln to 100 rushing yards a week ago.
Newton-Conover (1-2, 1-2) at North Lincoln (2-2, 1-2), 7 p.m.
The Knights are the defending South Fork 2A champions, but a loss tonight would assure them of finishing no better than .500 in conference play. The same is true for the Red Devils, who entered the season with high expectations but have lost both of their road games so far. Newton-Conover visits former head coach Nick Bazzle and his North Lincoln squad tonight looking to avoid falling to 0-3 away from home this spring.
The Red Devils have been blanked in the fourth quarter of each of their road games after having a chance to win both. They led 13-0 over Lincolnton in the season opener before surrendering 27 unanswered points, and held a third-quarter lead over West Lincoln in their most recent game before faltering down the stretch. Newton-Conover is coming off a bye last week, while North Lincoln has lost to East Lincoln and Maiden over the past two weeks.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
Alexander Central (2-2, 2-1) at St. Stephens (1-3, 0-3), 7 p.m.
The Cougars were the unanimous pick to win the conference this season, but lost to nonconference South Iredell and league foe Watauga over the first two weeks. Alexander Central seemed to return to form with a 53-12 victory over Freedom in Week 3, which was followed by a 39-7 win over McDowell last week. Seemingly firing on all cylinders right now, the Cougars travel to Hickory tonight for a battle with the Indians, one of two Northwestern 3A/4A teams without a league win.
St. Stephens did beat nonconference Bessemer City 30-0 two weeks ago, while they nearly defeated the aforementioned Patriots and Titans in losses of four and three points, respectively, during their first two games of the season. But a 49-13 loss at Watauga a week ago had to have left a bad taste in the Indians’ mouth as they prepare to host the Cougars with only two contests remaining after this week.
South Caldwell (1-1, 1-0) at Hickory (0-4, 0-3), 7 p.m.
The Spartans nabbed a 50-0 victory over then-unbeaten McDowell two weeks ago before having to sit out last week due to a COVID-19 quarantine within the Freedom football program. South Caldwell also had to postpone its season-opening contest against Watauga due to a quarantine within the Spartans’ own program, so they have only played half as many games as many of the conference’s other teams. Still, that win over the Titans two weeks ago was very impressive, especially after a nonconference loss to Statesville the week prior.
As for Hickory, it is looking for a turnaround similar to last season’s. After dropping their first five games in 2019, the Red Tornadoes rallied to make the playoffs and even finished 4-2 in the conference. But with only three contests remaining after four straight losses to begin this season, neither of those appear to be possibilities this spring. Hickory is just hoping to put more points on the board and make fewer mistakes than it has during the early part of the season.
NONCONFERENCE
Freedom (2-1) at Asheville (2-2), 6 p.m.
The Patriots step out of conference play this week for a battle with a Cougars squad that is currently in the middle of the pack in the Western Mountain 3A Conference, much like Freedom is in the Northwestern 3A/4A. However, the Patriots’ league loss was a 41-point drubbing at the hands of Alexander Central, while the Cougars’ two losses were by a combined 10 points.
After this week, Freedom travels to Watauga next Thursday before hosting McDowell in the regular-season finale. Those won’t be easy matchups, and tonight’s contest won’t be easy either. The Patriots slipped past St. Stephens in their season opener and didn’t look like world-beaters against Hickory either, so there’s still plenty of improvement needed if they hope to sneak into the playoffs.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.