Prep Blitz Preview: Taking a brief look at Week 10 matchups

The end of the 2021 high school football regular season is approaching, and all 11 teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties have something to play for over the final two weeks. Conference titles and state playoff berths are in reach for some, while other squads are just looking to build momentum heading into next season.

Here’s a quick glance at what’s on tap for each team in Week 10:

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCEBunker Hill (7-1, 4-1 in league play) at Newton-Conover (3-4, 3-2), 7:30 p.m.

The Bears are coming off their first defeat of the season, losing to Maiden for the 31st consecutive time last Friday in a game that may end up determining who wins the Catawba Valley 2A championship. And while the Red Devils have a losing record, three of their losses were by six points or less, so they will not be an easy out for Bunker Hill. Nevertheless, the Bears haven’t dropped back-to-back games in a single season since starting 0-3 in 2019, and they are 19-6 since.

Maiden (8-0, 5-0 in league play) at Lincolnton (4-4, 4-1), 7:30 p.m.