PREP BLITZ PREVIEW: St. Stephens visits Hickory as crosstown foes renew rivalry

High school football games for schools in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties will take place tonight after all nine contests were moved up from Friday due to projected rain and storms this weekend. One of those games will feature the resumption of the crosstown rivalry between Western Foothills 3A Conference members Hickory and St. Stephens, while every other Week 7 matchup will also be a conference contest.

Each of the games listed below starts at 7:30 p.m. with the exception of the Maiden at West Caldwell game, which is set for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS

3A CONFERENCE

St. Stephens (3-2, 2-0)

at Hickory (3-2, 1-1)The Indians defeated North Iredell 21-7 last week to capture back-to-back wins in the same season for the first time since 2019. But St. Stephens hasn’t collected three straight victories in the same season since beating West Caldwell, Bunker Hill and Bandys in succession all the way back in 2006.

With a third win in a row tonight, St. Stephens would start 3-0 in conference play. The Indians lost 43-15 at home in last year’s meeting with Hickory, but were 27-19 winners in their last visit to Frank Barger Stadium in the final game of the 2020-21 season. St. Stephens also won at Hickory in 2018, topping the Red Tornadoes by a 28-21 final, and the Indians have won three of the past five matchups overall.

The Red Tornadoes have won their last two games at home after falling to Alexander Central in the season opener. They defeated Newton-Conover 35-28 on Sept. 2 before adding a 29-22 win over North Lincoln last Friday.

With a victory tonight, Hickory would pull even with St. Stephens in the conference standings. The Red Tornadoes are currently in a four-way tie with North Iredell, Statesville and West Iredell for third place in the Western Foothills 3A.

Statesville (2-3, 1-1) at Fred T. Foard (0-5, 0-2)After reaching the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs in 2021, the Greyhounds are under .500 through five games this fall. But Statesville has won seven of its past nine road contests entering tonight’s trip to Newton.

The Greyhounds blanked Foard 56-0 a season ago, extending a losing streak for the Tigers that reached 19 games with last week’s 26-8 loss at West Iredell. A pair of seniors hooked up for Foard’s only touchdown in that game — a 7-yard pass from Aidan Landrum to Stewart Simmons, the latter of whom finished with three catches for 44 yards — but the Tigers have been held to a single TD in four of their five games this season.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE

Maiden (4-1, 2-0) at West Caldwell (0-5, 0-2)

The Warriors own the area’s second longest losing streak with a 16-game skid that includes losses of 64-6 and 52-6 at the hands of Newton-Conover and Bunker Hill, respectively, in their first two league games of 2022. On the other side, defending conference champion Maiden has won 23 of its last 24 regular-season contests, including a 49-6 victory over West Caldwell last season in the teams’ first meeting since 2016.

The senior quartet of Wesley Thompson (21-of-37 passing for 312 yards and three TDs), Ben Gibbs (23 carries for 102 yards, three receptions for 20 yards, two total TDs), Jacob Sigmon (13 catches for 185 yards) and Chris Culliver (four receptions for 102 yards and two TDs) led the Blue Devils’ offensive attack in last Friday’s 27-17 win over West Lincoln. Culliver also added two interceptions on defense, with fellow senior and 2021 Catawba County defensive player of the year Jackson Hensley registering a team-high 11 tackles (seven solo) to go with a sack.

Bunker Hill (5-0, 2-0) at West Lincoln (4-1, 1-1)

Like Maiden, the Bears have had tremendous success over the past few seasons, winning 20 of their last 21 regular-season games. They defeated the Rebels 15-7 at home in 2021 and will try to earn another victory over their league foes in a matchup that has major implications in the race for the Catawba Valley 2A title.

West Lincoln hasn’t dropped back-to-back contests since losing to Maiden and Bunker Hill last season, something that could happen again tonight if the Bears have their way. Bunker Hill rolled past West Caldwell last week thanks to 190 passing yards and two TDs from junior quarterback Redek Robinson and 100-yard rushing performances from sophomore Cole Lineberger (11 carries for 135 yards and a TD) and junior Talayn Weaver (19 carries for 134 yards and three TDs), with junior linebacker Luke Kelley adding a 50-yard interception return for a TD to go with four tackles (two solo), a tackle for loss and a sack.

Lincolnton (2-3, 1-1) at Bandys (2-3, 1-1)

Following consecutive seven-point defeats, the Trojans bounced back with a 35-14 road victory over East Burke last Friday. And despite bringing a losing record into tonight’s homecoming contest, Bandys has actually outscored opponents 124-121 thus far after also playing a number of close games in 2021.

Lincolnton is also used to close contests, with three of its first five games having been decided by three points or less. The Wolves defeated North Lincoln 20-17 in overtime on Aug. 26, lost 7-6 at Bunker Hill two weeks ago and defeated Newton-Conover 22-21 last week. So don’t be surprised if this one goes down to the wire as well.

East Burke (2-3, 0-2) at Newton-Conover (2-3, 1-1)

It took a last-second Hail Mary for the Red Devils to defeat the Cavaliers in 2021, when Newton-Conover won by a 19-12 final. And given where both teams currently stand, this could be another barnburner between the Catawba Valley 2A opponents.

The Red Devils led 21-8 through three quarters last week before host Lincolnton rallied for a one-point victory. But junior quarterback Aiden Luangkhot accounted for 165 total yards of offense, passing for 95 yards on five completions and running for 70 yards on 12 carries. In addition, senior Trey Stinson had 53 yards and two scores on 13 carries to go with a 16-yard reception.

Against Bandys last week, East Burke’s ground game was led by the junior tandem of Levi Coble (20 carries for 116 yards and a TD) and Jacob Dellinger (18 carries for 82 yards and a TD). Despite the loss, the Cavs outgained the Trojans 301-161 on the ground.

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

Watauga (4-1, 0-0) at South Caldwell (4-1, 0-0)

Following byes for all six Northwestern 3A/4A teams last week, league play begins tonight with a matchup between the squads that posted the best nonconference records. The Pioneers are 4-1 against teams with a combined record of 18-8 — T.C. Roberson, Maiden, Mitchell, Burns and Ashe County — while the Spartans are also 4-1 but have faced teams with a combined mark of 9-16 in West Caldwell, Hickory, the Hickory Hawks, Bandys and Hibriten.

This is a tough league to play in, but Watauga finished 5-0 in conference contests in 2021 after outscoring opponents 222-56 in such games. As for South Caldwell, it came in third with a 3-2 mark that included a 56-22 loss at Watauga.

Freedom (3-2, 0-0) at Hibriten (1-4, 0-0)

The Patriots suffered a 42-14 loss at the hands of the Panthers to open Northwestern 3A/4A play last year, but are off to a better start than Hibriten in 2022. Nevertheless, two of the Panthers’ losses were by a single score, as they lost 49-42 at Hunter Huss on Aug. 26 before falling 35-34 in a nonconference matchup at South Caldwell two weeks ago.

Hibriten has already equaled its loss total from a year ago, when the Panthers posted an 8-4 mark. The 2017 2AA state champions, the Panthers were 62-5 over a five-year period between the 2016 and 2020-21 seasons before dropping four games at the 3A level last fall.

Alexander Central (2-3, 0-0) at Ashe County (2-3, 0-0)

Both of these teams are hoping to turn things around after trouble in recent weeks. The Cougars won their first two games before losing to 5-1 A.C. Reynolds by a 49-7 final, 5-0 Lake Norman by a 37-7 score and 2-3 Marvin Ridge by a 41-3 final, while the Huskies have lost consecutive games against 5-1 Mount Airy and 4-1 Watauga by respective scores of 51-29 and 55-21.

Ashe County tasted victory just once in 2021, but did lose 42-36 in an overtime thriller at Alexander Central. The Huskies throw the ball more than they run it (184 pass plays, 91 run plays), while the Cougars have 1,019 rushing yards on 207 carries, led by junior Logan Shoemaker’s 67 carries for 321 yards and a score.

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE—WEEK 7

Alexander Central at Ashe County

Lincolnton at Bandys

Bunker Hill at West Lincoln

East Burke at Newton-Conover

Statesville at Fred T. Foard

Freedom at Hibriten

St. Stephens at Hickory

Maiden at West Caldwell

Watauga at South Caldwell