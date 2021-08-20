Prep Blitz Preview: St. Stephens-Bandys, Foard-Maiden among Week 1 matchups

Following a shortened spring season that came about due to the COVID-19 pandemic, high school football teams in North Carolina return to the field tonight for their opening games of the 2021 season. Gridiron squads from all over the state are in action, including the 11 teams in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties.
Here’s a look at the seven games involving teams from the aforementioned counties (all games are scheduled to kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m.):
St. Stephens at Bandys
In one of two Week 1 intra-county rivalry games pitting Catawba County teams against one another, the Trojans look to extend their winning streak against the Indians to five. Following a 16-14 road loss to St. Stephens in 2015, Bandys won 36-29 in 2016, 42-40 in double overtime in 2017, 42-28 in 2018 and 36-15 in 2019.
Senior Parker DeHart will start at quarterback for the Trojans, while senior wide receiver Parker Styborski, running backs Terick Bumgarner (senior) and Nolan Jones (junior) and tight end Weston Setzer (senior) are among the other offensive weapons to watch for second-year head coach Jason Barnes’ squad.
On the other side, St. Stephens’ first-year head coach Kyle Lowman returns to Bandys after serving as an assistant coach for the Trojans from 2000-19, with starters at the skill positions to include junior QB Peyton Young, freshman RB Brycen Gaither, senior WR JI Ikard and juniors Michael Watkins (WR) and Noah Gscheidmeier (TE).
Fred T. Foard at Maiden
The Blue Devils and Tigers experienced drastically different results last season, with Maiden outscoring opponents 193-107 during the regular season and Foard being outscored 122-79. The Blue Devils won the South Fork 2A Conference with a record of 6-0 before falling to Salisbury in the opening round of the 2AA state playoffs, while the Tigers finished 1-5 including five consecutive losses after a Week 1 victory over Patton.
Maiden was chosen by local media members to win the inaugural Catawba Valley 2A Conference title this fall, earning seven of the eight first-place votes (West Lincoln received the remaining first-place vote). The Blue Devils have a wealth of upperclassmen on their roster, including seniors Ethan Rhodes (QB), Korbyn Lawing (RB), Isaiah Thomas (RB) and Cameron Gore (RB) — who transferred from Foard — and juniors Chris Culliver (WR) and Ben Gibbs (RB) at the skill positions.
The Tigers will rely on junior Aiden Landrum at the QB position after he served as the JV team’s starting signal caller last season. Around him are such players as junior RBs Landon Marlowe and Sam Drum, senior RB Weston Wright and senior TE Blaine Duncan, the latter of whom led Foard in receiving this past spring.
Hickory at Alexander Central
Joe Glass is the new head coach of the Red Tornadoes, who look to turn things around this fall after finishing 0-7 last season. Hickory doesn’t have an easy start to the season as it visits a Cougars team that is now at the 4A level and will compete in what appears to be one of the toughest leagues in western N.C., the new-look Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (Freedom, Watauga, South Caldwell, Hibriten and Ashe County are the other teams in the league).
Hickory, which used to be in the Northwestern 3A/4A but is now a member of the eight-team Western Foothills 3A Conference, will start sophomore Turner Wood under center after injuries and ineffective play forced the Red Tornadoes to use several different QBs this past spring. They do have experience at the other skill positions, with senior Dontae Baker, juniors Tyquan Hill and Rico Walker and sophomore Dashawn Medley listed as WRs and senior Josiah Edwards returning from injury to start at RB.
Alexander Central has posted a winning record each of the past five seasons, and while the Cougars are young, there is still an abundance of talent on what sixth-year head coach Butch Carter calls an “even-balanced team.” Senior RBs Cameron Lackey and Andrew Bumgarner are back, while junior Luke Hammer and sophomore Tanner Moore have been splitting time at QB leading up to the season.
Newton-Conover at Polk County
Following an 8-5 season and a trip to the second round of the 2A state playoffs in 2019, the Red Devils slipped to 2-4 last season. They averaged 18.7 points per game while allowing 24.5 points per contest, rotating wins and losses over their first four games before dropping their last two.
After losing several key pieces due to graduation, Newton-Conover is hoping for better success this season. Senior Zane Redmond returns at WR, with other senior receivers including Aquan Cauthen, Javon Barber, Demarcus Beatty and Devin Crawford. Either junior J.J. Brawley or sophomore Aiden Luangkhot will start at QB, with a running back by committee that includes such options as junior Ben Watson and Beatty.
The Wolverines were 6-2 this past spring, reaching the third round of the 1AA state playoffs before falling to East Surry. Their leading passer (junior Casey Beiler) and rusher (junior Angus Weaver) return after combining for 28 touchdowns last season.
Stuart Cramer at Bunker Hill
The third Catawba County team with a new head football coach this season is Bunker Hill, which turns to longtime assistant Albert Reid after making the 2A state playoffs each of the last two seasons under Patrick Clark. Following a loss to perennial powerhouse Hibriten in the season opener this past spring, the Bears reeled off six victories in a row to finish second in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, although they lost to Hendersonville in the first round of the postseason.
Bunker Hill outscored opponents 281-118 last season, including a 253-26 margin in all regular season games not involving Hibriten. The Bears topped the 30-point mark in all six wins and surpassed 40 points on four occasions, and this season’s roster includes such holdovers as seniors Carson Elder (QB), Kaden Robinson (RB), Preston Workman (RB), Chadz Stevenson (WR) and Justin Killian (WR) and junior Elijah Boston (WR). Most of those players will fill major roles on defense as well.
The Storm finished 1-6 last season, surrendering at least 35 points in every game except a 56-6 victory over North Gaston. Stuart Cramer was outscored 273-164 overall and ended the campaign with three straight losses after doing the same thing during a 3-8 season in 2019. Nevertheless, dual-threat QB Justin Rocquemore returns for his junior season as he leads the team once again after finishing with over 2,300 yards and 20 TDs a season ago.
West Caldwell at South Caldwell
Caldwell County rivals face off to begin the season after each won three games this past spring (South Caldwell was 3-3 and West Caldwell was 3-4). The Spartans are led by first-year head coach Casey Justice — a former assistant— while the Warriors are guided by second-year head coach Monte Simmons.
West Caldwell last reached the state playoffs in 2017, while South Caldwell qualified for the postseason last season but lost to Hillside in the opening round. Both teams ended the season with two straight losses, but the Warriors have more returners at the skill positions with the likes of junior QB Jaylen Patterson, senior RB Cameron Beaver, junior scatback Kayvin Felder and junior WR Mason Anthony back in the mix.
The Spartans lost their starting QB and their top two RBs to graduation, leaving a pair of seniors — Will Connor and Joe Bolick — to share snaps under center. Junior WR JB Robbins is also back, while Nick Everhart is expected to play multiple positions including tight end after transferring from Hickory.
East Lincoln at Hibriten
The Panthers dominated the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference over the past four seasons, posting a combined record of 25-0 in league play. And while they graduated a number of key components from last season’s 7-1 squad that qualified for the 2AA state playoffs before losing to Burns by a 13-12 final, the cupboard is far from bare for the perpetual postseason participants.
Now reclassified as a 3A team, Hibriten welcomes another strong program, East Lincoln, to Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium for a nonconference battle. Third-year head coach Sam Mackey upgraded the Panthers’ nonconference schedule to include the Mustangs as well as Hunter Huss, Shelby and crosstown rival West Caldwell, and this will be the first test for a roster that includes such skill players as junior QB Coby Wilson, senior RB Quaidyn “Duder” Tugman, junior FB Jake Absher and senior WRs Jabee Powell and David Shore.
East Lincoln went 5-2 last season, including a 4-2 mark in South Fork 2A play that was good for a third-place finish. The Mustangs’ two losses were by a combined 14 points, and they return junior QB Tyler Mizzell, who passed for over 1,100 yards and 15 TDs against just one interception. While East Lincoln did graduate some important players, another returner is junior WR Markell Clark, a major threat both through the air and on the ground.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.