Prep Blitz Preview: St. Stephens-Bandys, Foard-Maiden among Week 1 matchups

Fred T. Foard at Maiden

The Blue Devils and Tigers experienced drastically different results last season, with Maiden outscoring opponents 193-107 during the regular season and Foard being outscored 122-79. The Blue Devils won the South Fork 2A Conference with a record of 6-0 before falling to Salisbury in the opening round of the 2AA state playoffs, while the Tigers finished 1-5 including five consecutive losses after a Week 1 victory over Patton.

Maiden was chosen by local media members to win the inaugural Catawba Valley 2A Conference title this fall, earning seven of the eight first-place votes (West Lincoln received the remaining first-place vote). The Blue Devils have a wealth of upperclassmen on their roster, including seniors Ethan Rhodes (QB), Korbyn Lawing (RB), Isaiah Thomas (RB) and Cameron Gore (RB) — who transferred from Foard — and juniors Chris Culliver (WR) and Ben Gibbs (RB) at the skill positions.

The Tigers will rely on junior Aiden Landrum at the QB position after he served as the JV team’s starting signal caller last season. Around him are such players as junior RBs Landon Marlowe and Sam Drum, senior RB Weston Wright and senior TE Blaine Duncan, the latter of whom led Foard in receiving this past spring.

Hickory at Alexander Central