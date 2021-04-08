Prep Blitz Preview: South Caldwell-Alexander Central matchup highlights Week 7

NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE

Bunker Hill (5-1, 5-1) at West Caldwell (3-3, 3-3), Friday at 7 p.m.

The Warriors have been much improved this spring, but the Bears have looked like a juggernaut since losing to 2A powerhouse Hibriten in Week 1. Over the five weeks since, Bunker Hill has outscored Fred T. Foard, Draughn, East Burke, West Iredell and Patton by a combined total of 215-19. No opponent has scored more than seven points in that span, while the Bears have surpassed the 40-point plateau in all but one game.

West Caldwell ended a 22-game losing streak last season and has added three more wins this season, but in order to post their first winning season since finishing 10-3 in 2016, the Warriors will have to contend with an explosive Bears offense. West Caldwell is coming off a last week’s 21-7 loss at Draughn, which was preceded by its first winning streak of three or more games since a six-game run during the aforementioned 2016 season.

Draughn (4-2, 4-2) at East Burke (4-2, 4-2), tonight at 7 p.m.