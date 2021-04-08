Prep Blitz Preview: South Caldwell-Alexander Central matchup highlights Week 7

The final week of the 2020-21 high school football season is here, with a total of 12 games involving squads from the three area conferences set to be played over the next two nights. A state playoff spot is on the line in one matchup, while a pair of intra-county rivalries will also be renewed, along with other games of interest.
Here’s a brief rundown of what’s on tap for each area conference:
NORTHWESTERN
3A/4A CONFERENCE
South Caldwell (3-1, 3-0) at Alexander Central (4-2, 4-1), Friday at 7 p.m.
One winning streak will end when the Spartans visit the Cougars with South Caldwell riding a three-game winning streak and Alexander Central having won four straight. The Spartans have already clinched the conference’s 4A playoff berth, but the Cougars can grab a wild-card spot in the 3A playoffs with a win over their league foes.
After South Caldwell began the season under a COVID-19 quarantine that forced the cancellation of its season opener against Watauga, the Spartans lost to nonconference Statesville 27-18 before outscoring McDowell, Hickory and St. Stephens 138-27 in their three league contests. Meanwhile, Alexander Central started 0-2 with a nonconference loss and one in conference play before reeling off victories over Freedom, McDowell, St. Stephens and Hickory over the past four weeks.
St. Stephens (1-5, 0-5) at Hickory (0-6, 0-5), Friday at 7 p.m.
Things are always heated when the Indians and Red Tornadoes face off, and this time both squads will be looking to avoid winless seasons in conference play. Nevertheless, they have gone about it in completely different fashions.
Of St. Stephens’ five league losses, three have been by seven points or less. The Indians’ sole win was a 30-0 drubbing of Bessemer City in nonconference play. On the other side, Hickory has been held to single digits in half of its games and has yet to score more than 16 points while being outscored 184-55 overall. The Red Tornadoes’ last victory came in a 37-34 road win over St. Stephens on Nov. 8, 2019, but they have since dropped seven consecutive contests.
McDowell (2-3, 2-3) at Freedom (2-3, 2-2), Friday at 7 p.m.
The overall records are the same as the Titans and Patriots prepare to hook up. Both teams won their first two contests before losing their last three, with every loss for each squad coming by double digits. Freedom has dominated the series in recent years, including a 50-24 victory last season, but has managed just six total points over the past two weeks.
As for McDowell, it was idle last week after losing to South Caldwell (50-0), Alexander Central (39-7) and Watauga (26-12) following victories over Hickory and St. Stephens to begin the season. The Titans have been outscored 140-61 overall and have strikingly similar results as the Patriots, who have been outscored 152-64 thus far.
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE
Bunker Hill (5-1, 5-1) at West Caldwell (3-3, 3-3), Friday at 7 p.m.
The Warriors have been much improved this spring, but the Bears have looked like a juggernaut since losing to 2A powerhouse Hibriten in Week 1. Over the five weeks since, Bunker Hill has outscored Fred T. Foard, Draughn, East Burke, West Iredell and Patton by a combined total of 215-19. No opponent has scored more than seven points in that span, while the Bears have surpassed the 40-point plateau in all but one game.
West Caldwell ended a 22-game losing streak last season and has added three more wins this season, but in order to post their first winning season since finishing 10-3 in 2016, the Warriors will have to contend with an explosive Bears offense. West Caldwell is coming off a last week’s 21-7 loss at Draughn, which was preceded by its first winning streak of three or more games since a six-game run during the aforementioned 2016 season.
Draughn (4-2, 4-2) at East Burke (4-2, 4-2), tonight at 7 p.m.
In the first of three games that was moved up from Friday due to the threat of rainy weather in the coming days — Hibriten at Patton and Lincolnton at Maiden are the other contests that will now take place tonight — the Wildcats and Cavaliers will renew hostilities with third place in the conference on the line. Draughn was 2-2 before wins over Fred T. Foard and West Caldwell, while East Burke won its first three games, lost to Bunker Hill and Hibriten, then beat Foard last week to ensure that it will finish with a winning record for the first time since finishing 8-6 in 2015.
Both teams still have an outside chance of qualifying for the 2A playoffs with a win, but regardless of whether they make the postseason, each is hungry for a victory over a Burke County rival. East Burke averages 22.3 points per game and allows 22.5, while Draughn averages 18.5 points per game and gives up 24.7.
Hibriten (6-0, 5-0) at Patton (1-5, 1-5), tonight at 7 p.m. at Draughn High School
All that stands in the way of Hibriten departing the Northwestern Foothills 2A having never lost a league game is a victory over a Patton squad that has been outscored 190-88 and was throttled 48-0 at Bunker Hill last week. The visiting Panthers are 24-0 all-time in Northwestern Foothills 2A play and are 11-1 against the host Panthers, who haven’t played a true home game this spring due to field conditions.
Hibriten has allowed just 26 points this year, shutting out three opponents including East Burke (49-0) and West Iredell (50-0) over the past two weeks. The Panthers are also scoring 51.7 points per game, by far the highest scoring average of any team in the three area conferences.
Fred T. Foard (1-4, 1-4) at West Iredell (0-6, 0-6), Friday at 7 p.m.
The Tigers have endured another rough season this spring, and enter the season finale in jeopardy of finishing with a single win. However, Fred T. Foard can match its win total from 2019 with a victory over the winless Warriors, who have suffered seven consecutive losses dating back to last season.
West Iredell has only managed 37 total points in 2020-21, with its two most recent losses coming at home against Bunker Hill (44-0) two weeks ago and at Hibriten (50-0) last Thursday. Meanwhile, Foard has dropped four straight games since beating fellow one-win Patton 28-6 in the season opener.
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE
Lincolnton (1-4, 1-4) at Maiden (5-0, 5-0), tonight at 7 p.m.
Having already secured a conference championship, the Blue Devils can put the finishing touches on an unbeaten regular season with a win over the Wolves at home tonight. Maiden has passed every test thus far, most recently defeating Catawba County rival Newton-Conover by a 33-14 final on the road last Friday.
Tonight, the Blue Devils will play a home game for the first time since defeating North Lincoln on March 20, although that contest was played at Maiden Middle School. Therefore, this will be Maiden’s first game at the high school since a 21-20 victory over West Lincoln on March 5. Conversely, Lincolnton has been at home for all but one contest, a 52-8 loss at Bandys on March 12.
Newton-Conover (2-3, 2-3) at East Lincoln (4-2, 3-2), Friday at 7 p.m.
The Mustangs have had their hands full with Catawba County schools as of late. After narrowly escaping with a 24-20 win at Bandys three weeks ago, East Lincoln lost to Maiden by a 46-38 score at home the following week. The Mustangs also lost to West Lincoln by a 27-21 final in double overtime last Friday, so they’re ready to get back in the win column as the regular season comes to an end.
The same can be said for the Red Devils, who lost a home game against Maiden last week and are 1-2 on the road this spring. Newton-Conover lost its season opener to a Lincolnton squad that hasn’t won since, then beat Bandys, lost to West Lincoln and defeated North Lincoln before the loss to Maiden. In 2019, the Red Devils doubled up East Lincoln 42-21 at home.
Bandys (1-4, 1-4) at North Lincoln (3-3, 2-3), Friday at 7 p.m.
Sometimes records can be deceiving, and that has certainly been the case for the Trojans this season. Bandys has led in all but one of its games, last week’s 27-7 loss at West Lincoln, but has only managed one win, a 52-8 throttling of Lincolnton on March 12 at home. Still, the Trojans have limited opponents to 22.4 points per game, a more than respectable mark.
The Knights won the conference title in 2019, but have struggled to a .500 record this spring. After winning their first two contests, they lost their next three before capturing a 42-12 victory at Lincolnton last Friday. North Lincoln is not an easy out because a couple of its losses have been close, but Bandys is also no pushover.
NONCONFERENCE MATCHUPS
Watauga (5-0) at T.C. Roberson (5-1), Friday at 7:30 p.m.
West Lincoln (4-2) at Cherokee (2-4), Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.