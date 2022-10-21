PREP BLITZ PREVIEW: Seven area contests set for Week 10

The end of the 2022 high school football season is approaching, with tonight’s Week 10 games representing the penultimate regular-season contests for all 11 teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties. Four games will feature area teams battling against one another, while three other contests are also slated for tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Here is a glance at all seven Week 10 games:

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCELincolnton (5-3, 4-1) at Maiden (7-1, 5-0)

The Blue Devils can clinch at least a share of a conference title with a victory over the Wolves, a team they’re 6-0 against under current head coach Will Byrne. Five of those wins have come by double digits, and Maiden has outscored Lincolnton 214-98 in the six meetings.

Although the past is the past, the 2022 Blue Devils seem to be finding their stride as well. Since a Week 2 loss to Watauga, Maiden has notched six straight victories, culminating in last Friday’s 36-33 win over Bunker Hill. But Lincolnton has won four games in a row since a 7-6 loss to those same Bears, so the Wolves certainly can’t be overlooked.

Newton-Conover (3-5, 2-3) at Bunker Hill (7-1, 4-1)

The Red Devils have lost two straight games by less than 10 points and are 1-3 over their past four contests, all of which have been decided by single digits. Meanwhile, the Bears were the last remaining unbeaten team in the area before falling at Maiden last week, but they will finish no lower than second in the Catawba Valley 2A as long as they win out.

Bunker Hill has played a lot of close games recently as well, with five of its last six contests being decided by seven points or less. The Bears also defeated Newton-Conover last season, winning 26-13 for their first victory over the Red Devils since 2013, a win that preceded six straight victories by Newton-Conover in the series.

West Caldwell (0-8, 0-5) at Bandys (3-5, 2-3)

Prior to last week’s 21-14 win over Newton-Conover, the Trojans had lost seven straight games decided by a single score dating back to the beginning of the 2019 season. That statistic may not come into play against the Warriors, who have been outscored 411-109 this year and have suffered 19 consecutive defeats since starting 3-2 two seasons ago.

Senior running back Nolan Jones has three straight 100-yard rushing performances for Bandys, and he is the reigning WNNC Coca-Cola Golden Helmet Award winner after finishing with 131 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries against Newton-Conover. Junior teammate Elliot Spicer also crossed the century mark last week, amassing 115 yards on 21 carries.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE

Hickory (6-2, 4-1) at Fred T. Foard (0-8, 0-5)

The Red Tornadoes have been rolling in recent weeks, at least on offense. They have scored 30 points three times during their current four-game winning streak, and they scored 29 in the remaining contest. Despite losing sophomore quarterback Brady Stober to a broken collarbone three weeks ago, Hickory hasn’t missed a beat at the QB position as junior Turner Wood has completed 30 of 39 passes (76.9%) for 437 yards and seven TDs in 10 quarters of play.

Wood has also used his legs effectively, carrying the ball 19 times for 80 yards. But it helps to have playmakers surrounding you, and he certainly has that with the likes of sophomore running back Isaiah Lackey (98 carries for 574 yards and five TDs) and junior wide receiver Dashawn Medley (536 receiving yards, 137 rushing yards, six total TDs), among others.

On the other side, Foard has dropped its last 22 games dating back to the 2020-21 season. The Tigers did score a season-high 17 points last week, but were held scoreless in the second half of a 38-point loss at North Lincoln.

St. Stephens (3-5, 2-3) at Statesville (5-3, 4-1)

The Indians started 3-2, but have since suffered three straight losses, albeit to three of the top four teams in the Western Foothills 3A (East Lincoln, Hickory and North Lincoln). Statesville is the only top-four squad St. Stephens hasn’t faced, but that changes tonight when the Indians visit the Greyhounds.

A .500 season is still in play for St. Stephens if it can knock off Statesville before hosting Fred T. Foard next week. The Indians and Greyhounds have actually scored close to the same number of points — St. Stephens is averaging 22.4 points per game and Statesville is averaging 23.4 — but Statesville’s defense has been stouter. The Greyhounds are allowing 16.8 points per game, while St. Stephens is surrendering 28.4.

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

Hibriten (3-5, 2-1) at Alexander Central (4-4, 2-1)

These teams are currently tied with Freedom for second place in the Northwestern 3A/4A, which is led by league unbeaten Watauga. After winning their first two conference contests, the Panthers lost 55-7 at Watauga in Week 9, while the Cougars bounced back from a 34-20 loss to the Pioneers with a 27-14 road win over South Caldwell last Friday.

Alexander Central’s defense held the Spartans scoreless after the opening quarter a week ago, and on offense the Cougars got 114 total yards (57 passing, 57 rushing) and a TD from junior QB Tanner Moore to go with 103 yards and two scores on 27 carries from freshman running back Sawyer Chapman-Mays. Meanwhile, Hibriten was held to a season-low seven points against Watauga after winning its first two conference games by scores of 43-20 and 63-40 against Freedom and Ashe County, respectively.

Ashe County (2-6, 0-3) at South Caldwell (4-4, 0-3)

The Huskies and Spartans are both looking for their first league win after tough starts in a difficult conference. Ashe County has lost five games in a row overall, while South Caldwell had won three straight before its current three-game skid.

Last season, the Spartans won 51-6 at Ashe County, which hosts Watauga next week. South Caldwell also has a big game next Friday at Hibriten, which will be looking for revenge after falling to the Spartans by a 35-34 final in a nonconference game last month.

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE—WEEK 10

Hibriten at Alexander Central

West Caldwell at Bandys

Newton-Conover at Bunker Hill

Hickory at Fred T. Foard

Lincolnton at Maiden

Ashe County at South Caldwell

St. Stephens at Statesville