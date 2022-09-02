PREP BLITZ PREVIEW: Newton-Conover at Hickory among Week 3 matchups

As the 2022 high school football season enters Week 3, a couple of teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties are unbeaten and others are still looking for their first win. Additionally, three of this week’s matchups will feature 1-1 squads facing off.

Here’s what to look for in tonight’s gridiron contests, all of which are scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.:

Newton-Conover (1-1) at Hickory (1-1)

The last time the Red Devils faced the Red Tornadoes was in 2019, when Newton-Conover cruised to a 31-6 win at Hickory’s Frank Barger Stadium for its 28th victory in 77 all-time meetings (Newton-Conover has 47 losses and two ties in the other 49). Each team also cruised last week, Hickory to a 53-27 road triumph over South Caldwell and Newton-Conover to a 44-6 home win over West Iredell.

Both quarterbacks played at a high level in Week 2, and that will be something to watch again tonight. Hickory sophomore Brady Stober completed 16 of 22 passes for 292 yards and five touchdowns, while Newton-Conover junior Aiden Luangkhot was 17-of-21 passing for 230 yards and one score to go with nine carries for 35 yards and an additional TD.

St. Stephens (1-1) at Maiden (1-1)

The Indians came out of the gates with a 26-13 victory over Bandys in Week 1 before falling to Bunker Hill by a 33-12 final last Friday. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils routed Fred T. Foard 50-7 to open the season before losing 23-19 at Watauga in Week 2, snapping Maiden’s 20-game regular-season winning streak dating back to 2019.

Maiden hasn’t lost to a Catawba County foe since a 37-28 defeat at Bandys on Sept. 21, 2018, and the last time the Blue Devils faced St. Stephens came at home in 2019 in a game Maiden won by a 41-14 score. Both teams have a bye next week before beginning conference play on Sept. 16, so this is an important game in terms of building momentum.

West Caldwell (0-2) at Hibriten (0-2)

The Warriors and Panthers renew their crosstown rivalry with both teams in search of their first victory in 2022. West Caldwell lost 28-7 to South Caldwell in Week 1 and 43-37 to R-S Central in Week 2, while Hibriten is coming off losses of 36-8 and 49-42 at the hands of East Lincoln and Hunter Huss, respectively.

Although the Warriors have lost the last 13 games they have played dating back to the 2020-21 season, Hibriten’s defeat last week came to a Huskies team that had dropped 10 consecutive contests. That means nothing is a given, even though the Panthers have won the last 19 meetings with West Caldwell, which received 514 passing yards and five passing TDs from senior QB Jaylen Patterson last Friday.

A.C. Reynolds (2-0) at Alexander Central (2-0)

A pair of teams with perfect records battle tonight in Taylorsville as the Cougars play host to the Rockets. Following a 33-15 road victory over Hickory to start the year, Alexander Central pulled out a 17-8 win over North Gaston in last week’s home opener.

The Cougars have 97 carries for 600 yards as a team — led by junior Logan Shoemaker’s 232 yards on 42 carries — but they will have their work cut out for them against an A.C. Reynolds squad that also likes to run the ball. The Rockets have 506 yards on 68 carries thus far, with sophomore Max Guest gobbling up 414 of those yards on 45 carries in dominant wins over West Forsyth (37-0) and defending 2A state champion Shelby (45-21).

South Caldwell (1-1) at Hickory Hawks (1-1)

The Spartans enjoyed a 21-point win over West Caldwell in the season opener and were tied with Hickory at halftime last week before allowing the Red Tornadoes to pull away in the second half. Nevertheless, junior running back Suan Moore recorded his second straight 100-yard game, following up a 17-carry, 126-yard performance in Week 1 with a 22 carry, 184-yard effort last Friday.

Speaking of Moore, he also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a score against Hickory, giving him five total TDs (four rushing) in two games. Last year, he and the Spartans defeated the Hawks by a 20-12 final, and South Caldwell will look for another win over the independent Christian program tonight.

Bunker Hill (2-0) at North Iredell (0-2)

The Bears and Raiders come into tonight’s game on opposite ends of the spectrum. Bunker Hill knocked off Stuart Cramer 47-35 in Week 1 before beating St. Stephens by three TDs last week, while North Iredell has been outscored 85-7 in losses to South Iredell and Lake Norman.

A year ago, Bunker Hill rolled to a 41-0 home win over North Iredell as it won its third straight game to begin the season on the way to a 7-0 start. Many of the major contributors for the Bears in that contest have since graduated, but Bunker Hill again appears to be one of the top teams in the area with the ability to run (77 carries for 674 yards and 10 TDs) and pass (21 completions for 208 yards and a score) effectively.

Fred T. Foard (0-2) at West Lincoln (2-0)

The Tigers hit the road tonight hoping to end a 16-game losing streak that began with the second game of the 2020-21 season. Following a 43-point defeat at the hands of Maiden in the season opener, Foard fell 24-15 at Bandys a week ago in a game that saw senior QB Aidan Landrum account for 149 of the offense’s 181 total yards thanks to five completions for 116 yards and six carries for 33 yards.

The Rebels haven’t really been tested yet, and they have also yet to play a road game. West Lincoln defeated North Lincoln 33-14 in Week 1 before blanking Cherryville 48-0 in Week 2 behind the running back tandem of senior Mason Avery (33 carries for 318 yards and seven TDs) and sophomore Jaylin Winnex (26 carries for 256 yards and a score).

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE—WEEK 3

A.C. Reynolds at Alexander Central

Bunker Hill at North Iredell

Fred T. Foard at West Lincoln

West Caldwell at Hibriten

Newton-Conover at Hickory

St. Stephens at Maiden

Hickory Hawks at South Caldwell