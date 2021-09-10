Prep Blitz Preview: More changes announced for Week 4; Bunker Hill game still on, while Blue Devils and Cougars find new opponents

Christ School (0-1) at Maiden (2-0): The Blue Devils were originally scheduled to visit St. Stephens last week before the game was canceled due to a COVID-related quarantine within the Indians’ program. Maiden added a road game at Monroe earlier this week to avoid having two straight weeks off, but after the Redhawks had to cancel due to virus protocols, the Blue Devils will now host the Greenies.

At this point, it may not matter who Maiden plays. The Blue Devils have thoroughly dominated their first two opponents — Fred T. Foard and Watauga — in wins of 56-0 and 47-0. Maiden already has 958 yards of offense (535 passing, 423 rushing), led by senior quarterback Ethan Rhodes (21-of-28 passing for 423 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions), junior running back Ben Gibbs (20 carries for 301 yards and three TDs) and junior wide receiver Chris Culliver (seven catches for 159 yards and three TDs).

As for Christ School, it lost to Corbin (Kentucky) by a 35-21 score on the road three weeks ago. The Greenies used two QBs in that contest — senior AJ Simpkins and junior Tray Mauney — while the latter also had seven carries for 39 yards and a score to go with six receptions for 120 yards from sophomore wide receiver Zack Myers.

Alexander Central (2-1) at R-S Central (0-1)