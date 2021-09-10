Prep Blitz Preview: More changes announced for Week 4; Bunker Hill game still on, while Blue Devils and Cougars find new opponents

Despite a report published in the Statesville Record & Landmark this week stating that North Iredell High School has paused all athletics for the remainder of the week, the Raiders’ football game at Bunker Hill was still scheduled to be played tonight in Claremont as of presstime Thursday. Bunker Hill athletic director James Byrd confirmed the news in an email sent to media members late Thursday morning.
South Caldwell will still visit Newton-Conover tonight as well, while Maiden and Alexander Central have added new opponents after more changes were made to their schedules for this week. The Blue Devils will now host Asheville’s Christ School instead of traveling to Monroe, while Alexander Central visits R-S Central after Lake Norman had to cancel their scheduled contest.
Here’s a preview of all four games involving teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s 11-team coverage area encompassing Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties (all four contests are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.):
North Iredell (0-1) at Bunker Hill (2-0): The Raiders haven’t played since losing a home game to South Iredell in Week 1, when they fell by a 51-7 final. Add in an 0-6 record last spring, an 0-11 mark in 2019 and losses in its final six games of the 2018 season, and North Iredell hasn’t tasted victory since a 10-9 home win over West Iredell on Sept. 13, 2018.
Bunker Hill was originally scheduled to host North Iredell last week, but the game was moved to this week due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in Iredell County. The Bears defeated Stuart Cramer 29-18 at home and St. Stephens 42-0 in a road contest before having a bye in Week 3.
The Bears have won seven consecutive home games dating back to 2019. Bunker Hill’s last loss in Claremont came in a 28-6 defeat at the hands of Hibriten on Sept. 27, 2019.
South Caldwell (2-0) at Newton-Conover (0-1): The Spartans are 2-0 for the second time in three seasons, winning their first two games under first-year head coach Casey Justice. Following an 18-7 win over West Caldwell on Aug. 20 and a 20-12 victory over the Hickory Hawks last week, South Caldwell hits the road for the first time this fall in search of its first 3-0 start since winning seven straight to start the 2015 campaign.
On the other side, the Red Devils haven’t played since losing 28-7 at Polk County three weeks ago. They were 2-4 this past spring following an 8-5 season in 2019, and they have lost three consecutive games dating back to last season.
Both teams will be looking to enter conference play on a high note. South Caldwell travels to Caldwell County rival Hibriten next week to begin Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play, while Newton-Conover is at Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe West Caldwell.
Christ School (0-1) at Maiden (2-0): The Blue Devils were originally scheduled to visit St. Stephens last week before the game was canceled due to a COVID-related quarantine within the Indians’ program. Maiden added a road game at Monroe earlier this week to avoid having two straight weeks off, but after the Redhawks had to cancel due to virus protocols, the Blue Devils will now host the Greenies.
At this point, it may not matter who Maiden plays. The Blue Devils have thoroughly dominated their first two opponents — Fred T. Foard and Watauga — in wins of 56-0 and 47-0. Maiden already has 958 yards of offense (535 passing, 423 rushing), led by senior quarterback Ethan Rhodes (21-of-28 passing for 423 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions), junior running back Ben Gibbs (20 carries for 301 yards and three TDs) and junior wide receiver Chris Culliver (seven catches for 159 yards and three TDs).
As for Christ School, it lost to Corbin (Kentucky) by a 35-21 score on the road three weeks ago. The Greenies used two QBs in that contest — senior AJ Simpkins and junior Tray Mauney — while the latter also had seven carries for 39 yards and a score to go with six receptions for 120 yards from sophomore wide receiver Zack Myers.
Alexander Central (2-1) at R-S Central (0-1)
The Hilltoppers have been idle since a 20-14 road loss to McDowell on Aug. 20, while the Cougars have been in action every week. Following a 21-7 home win over Hickory in the season opener, Alexander Central defeated North Gaston 41-6 on the road in Week 2 before falling 24-7 at A.C. Reynolds last Friday.
Junior Luke Hammer has taken the bulk of the snaps for Alexander Central under center, completing 9 of 17 passes for 125 yards and two scores. Sophomore Tanner Moore has also received playing time at QB, but the Cougars are a team that prefers to run the ball, doing so to the tune of 815 yards and seven TDs on 135 carries.
Junior Trey Shearer — a Bandys transfer — completed 6 of 14 passes in his R-S Central debut, finishing with 65 yards and a TD. He also had a team-high eight carries for 33 yards and the Hilltoppers’ other score, while senior Jaiden Coston was R-S Central’s leading rusher with 73 yards on four attempts.
