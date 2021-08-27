Prep Blitz Preview: Maiden hosts Watauga, Catawba County rivals face off in Week 2

In addition to McCleave’s three receptions for 115 yards and a seven-catch, 86-yard performance from junior Elijah Boston, Bunker Hill also got nine carries for 113 yards and a score from senior Chadz Stevenson — he had two catches for 38 yards as well — and 11 carries for 55 yards and a TD from Kaden Robinson. Also a senior, Robinson added 17 tackles (five solo) from his linebacker position on defense, including three for loss and two for sacks.

Bandys (1-0) at Fred T. Foard (0-1), 7 p.m.

In the other intra-county contest pitting Catawba County squads against one another, the Trojans look to surpass their win total from last season in just two games. Seniors Parker DeHart (QB) and Terick Bumgarner (RB) finished with 160 and 144 rushing yards, respectively, a week ago, accounting for five of Bandys’ six TDs with their legs.

DeHart also hooked up with senior Caleb Moore for a 26-yard TD pass early in the second quarter against St. Stephens, recording 74 overall passing yards on three completions. Junior Nolan Jones was solid as well with 11 carries for 49 yards, while the Trojans had four takeaways and a safety on defense in addition to three TDs of 30-plus yards — DeHart’s 99-yard run in the second quarter and scampers of 36 and 62 yards from Bumgarner and DeHart, respectively, in the third.