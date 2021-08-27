Prep Blitz Preview: Maiden hosts Watauga, Catawba County rivals face off in Week 2

COVID-19 protocols may have forced several changes to this week’s high school football schedule, but there’s still plenty to look forward to when Week 2 kicks off tonight. All seven Catawba County teams will be in action, as will Alexander Central.
Here’s a preview of the six games involving those teams:
Watauga (1-0) at Maiden (1-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Blue Devils thoroughly dominated visiting Fred T. Foard last week, winning 56-0 at Thomas E. Brown Stadium. A running clock went into effect midway through the second quarter, with Maiden outgaining the Tigers 550-14 in offensive yards during the contest while holding them without a first down.
Maiden senior quarterback Ethan Rhodes completed 11 of 15 passes for 260 yards and five touchdowns, with five different receivers — juniors Alec Hall, Chris Culliver and Jacob Sigmon and seniors Chayson Bass and Korbyn Lawing — catching TD passes and junior Ben Gibbs adding four carries for 152 yards and two scores. Additionally, seniors Isaiah Thomas and Cameron Gore combined for 118 yards on 12 carries, with Thomas also finding the end zone.
The Pioneers were also dominant at home last Friday, scoring in every quarter en route to a 33-0 win over T.C. Roberson. Junior running back Trey Thompson was Watauga’s leading rusher with 13 carries for 102 yards, but junior Will Curtis (14 carries for 74 yards and a TD), senior Jackson Roper (six carries for 38 yards and a TD) and junior Levi Temple (eight carries for 32 yards and a TD) also contributed to the Pioneers’ 264-yard rushing total.
Maiden and Watauga both posted unbeaten conference records a year ago, and both were selected by local media members to win league titles this fall. The Blue Devils are now members of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, while the Pioneers remain in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
Bunker Hill (1-0) at St. Stephens (0-1), 7 p.m.
Coming off a 44-7 road loss to Bandys a week ago, the Indians host another Catawba County foe in their home opener. The Indians’ only score last week came on a 23-yard TD pass from junior QB Peyton Young to junior wide receiver Michael Watkins in the second quarter, but the Trojans responded with 35 unanswered points to close the ballgame.
St. Stephens did recover two fumbles against Bandys, although the Indians also turned the ball over four times (three fumbles, one interception). Freshman Brycen Gaither had a notable debut for St. Stephens with 15 carries for 82 yards, while the aforementioned Young completed 7 of 14 passes for 45 yards to go with five carries for 7 yards.
As for Bunker Hill, it picked up right where it left off this past spring — the Bears won their final six regular-season contests — beating Stuart Cramer 29-18 in the season opener behind strong performances both through the air and on the ground. Senior QB Carson Elder completed 14 of 25 passes for 257 yards, including a 55-yard TD pass to sophomore WR Xavier McCleave that gave the Bears a 13-12 lead entering halftime.
In addition to McCleave’s three receptions for 115 yards and a seven-catch, 86-yard performance from junior Elijah Boston, Bunker Hill also got nine carries for 113 yards and a score from senior Chadz Stevenson — he had two catches for 38 yards as well — and 11 carries for 55 yards and a TD from Kaden Robinson. Also a senior, Robinson added 17 tackles (five solo) from his linebacker position on defense, including three for loss and two for sacks.
Bandys (1-0) at Fred T. Foard (0-1), 7 p.m.
In the other intra-county contest pitting Catawba County squads against one another, the Trojans look to surpass their win total from last season in just two games. Seniors Parker DeHart (QB) and Terick Bumgarner (RB) finished with 160 and 144 rushing yards, respectively, a week ago, accounting for five of Bandys’ six TDs with their legs.
DeHart also hooked up with senior Caleb Moore for a 26-yard TD pass early in the second quarter against St. Stephens, recording 74 overall passing yards on three completions. Junior Nolan Jones was solid as well with 11 carries for 49 yards, while the Trojans had four takeaways and a safety on defense in addition to three TDs of 30-plus yards — DeHart’s 99-yard run in the second quarter and scampers of 36 and 62 yards from Bumgarner and DeHart, respectively, in the third.
On the other side, Foard couldn’t get anything going against Maiden last Friday. Junior QB Aiden Landrum managed to complete 4 of 9 passes for 19 yards, but only one ball carrier — senior Weston Wright with 1 yard on six carries — finished with positive yards on the ground.
The loss last week was the Tigers’ sixth straight dating back to last season, a streak that began with a 32-7 road loss at Bunker Hill on March 5. Meanwhile, Bandys’ victory snapped a three-game losing streak that started after a 52-8 home win over Lincolnton on March 12.
Charlotte Latin (0-0) at Hickory (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
Following an 0-7 campaign this past spring, the Red Tornadoes were competitive against former league foe Alexander Central in the season opener. Hickory actually enjoyed a 7-6 lead late in the second quarter following a 2-yard TD run from senior RB Josiah Edwards, but couldn’t hold off a Cougars rally in the 21-7 loss.
Speaking of Edwards, he was Hickory’s leading rusher with 34 yards on 12 carries. However, the Red Tornadoes only managed 65 yards on 19 carries as a team, while sophomore signal caller Turner Wood completed 14 of 29 passes for 100 yards but was picked off twice. Sophomore WR Dashawn Medley was his favorite target with six receptions for 50 yards.
A member of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association, Charlotte Latin hasn’t played yet this season. The Hawks will be the first varsity team to visit Hickory’s Frank Barger Stadium since a new turf playing surface was installed over the summer.
Charlotte Latin stepped up after Hickory’s original opponent, South Caldwell, was forced to quarantine due to COVID. The Hawks finished 0-5 last season, including an 0-4 mark in Big South Conference play.
Newton-Conover (0-1) at West Iredell (0-1), 7 p.m.
The Red Devils’ road woes continued last Friday, as they fell 28-7 at Polk County for their fifth loss in their last six road contests. Three different players attempted passes for Newton-Conover against the Wolverines, but only one — sophomore Aiden Luangkhot — completed any as he finished 8-of-13 for 64 yards.
Newton-Conover’s rushing attack was led by senior Demarcus Beatty, who had six carries for 75 yards and the team’s only TD in the fourth quarter. Ben Watson added 11 carries for 50 yards, while fellow junior Jayce Harrison-Young had 35 yards on four attempts.
The Warriors also struggled in Week 1, losing 37-0 at home to Lake Norman. Despite only dressing 12 varsity players, the Wildcats overwhelmed West Iredell, scoring all of their points over the first two quarters.
West Iredell was 1-6 last season, with its only win coming in a 16-13 home victory over Foard in the season finale. Prior to that, the Warriors had suffered seven consecutive defeats by a combined total of 250 points.
Alexander Central (1-0) at North Gaston (0-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Cougars graduated a lot of key players this past spring, but it didn’t matter in the season opener as Alexander Central still found a way to defeat Hickory by a 14-point final margin. The Cougars picked up 23 first downs and held a 27:57 to 20:03 edge in time of possession against the Red Tornadoes, totaling 298 of their 306 offensive yards on the ground.
Senior Cameron Lackey led the Cougars with 16 carries for 84 yards, while junior Luke Hammer recorded 79 yards on 16 attempts. Sophomore Logan Shoemaker registered 75 yards and a TD on 12 carries, with seniors Andrew Bumgarner (four carries for 37 yards) and Russell Frasier (six carries for 24 yards and a TD) also finishing with positive rushing yardage.
North Gaston was blanked by county rival East Gaston last week, losing 52-0 in a game during which the Warriors trailed 6-0 after the opening quarter, 25-0 at the half and 45-0 entering the final period. North Gaston has lost 18 straight games since a 21-14 victory over East Gaston on Aug. 23, 2019.
During their 18-game losing streak, the Warriors have been held to single digits on 13 occasions. Most of those defeats have been shutout losses.
