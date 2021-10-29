Prep Blitz Preview: Maiden hosts Newton-Conover with another perfect regular season in reach

If Newton-Conover is going to have a chance, it’s going to need to slow down Maiden’s offense, which is averaging 41.9 points per game overall and 45 points per contest at home. The Red Devils haven’t allowed more than 28 points in any game this season and have three losses by six points or less.

All three of Newton-Conover’s victories this fall have come on the road, but those wins were against West Caldwell, East Burke and Bandys, who are a combined 5-19. Maiden also owns wins over those three squads, as well as 7-2 teams Watauga and West Lincoln and 8-1 Bunker Hill.

Bunker Hill (8-1, 5-1 in league play) at Bandys (3-5, 1-5), 7:30 p.m.

Since winning their first two games, the Trojans have faced plenty of adversity. Bandys’ only victory since a three-week layoff between Aug. 27 and Sept. 17 was a 37-26 triumph at winless West Caldwell last Friday, and the Trojans also played at home this past Tuesday, losing to East Burke by a 36-32 final.

The Bears’ only setback was a 62-13 home loss to Maiden two weeks ago, but they rebounded to double up Newton-Conover 26-13 last Friday in Newton. Bunker Hill last faced Bandys in 2019, when the visiting Bears won 12-9 for their first of six wins that season.