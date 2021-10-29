Prep Blitz Preview: Maiden hosts Newton-Conover with another perfect regular season in reach

When the Maiden football team finished the regular season undefeated during a COVID-shortened campaign this past spring, it was impressive. But the Blue Devils have been even more impressive this fall, outscoring opponents by over 34 points per game en route to a 9-0 record.
The only thing that stands in Maiden’s way of a second straight unbeaten regular season is tonight’s matchup with Newton-Conover. The Red Devils would love to hand their Catawba County rivals a loss heading into the 2A state playoffs, particularly on Senior Night at Maiden.
Tonight’s remaining games involving teams in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area encompassing Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties include Bunker Hill at Bandys, St. Stephens at Fred T. Foard, Hibriten at South Caldwell, Freedom at Alexander Central and East Burke at West Caldwell. Here’s a preview of all six of the aforementioned games:
CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
Newton-Conover (3-5, 3-3 in league play) at Maiden (9-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Devils put their 18-game regular-season winning streak on the line against a team they have defeated six straight times. Nevertheless, four of those contests have been decided by five points or less, including a 29-28 double-overtime victory by Maiden at home in 2019.
If Newton-Conover is going to have a chance, it’s going to need to slow down Maiden’s offense, which is averaging 41.9 points per game overall and 45 points per contest at home. The Red Devils haven’t allowed more than 28 points in any game this season and have three losses by six points or less.
All three of Newton-Conover’s victories this fall have come on the road, but those wins were against West Caldwell, East Burke and Bandys, who are a combined 5-19. Maiden also owns wins over those three squads, as well as 7-2 teams Watauga and West Lincoln and 8-1 Bunker Hill.
Bunker Hill (8-1, 5-1 in league play) at Bandys (3-5, 1-5), 7:30 p.m.
Since winning their first two games, the Trojans have faced plenty of adversity. Bandys’ only victory since a three-week layoff between Aug. 27 and Sept. 17 was a 37-26 triumph at winless West Caldwell last Friday, and the Trojans also played at home this past Tuesday, losing to East Burke by a 36-32 final.
The Bears’ only setback was a 62-13 home loss to Maiden two weeks ago, but they rebounded to double up Newton-Conover 26-13 last Friday in Newton. Bunker Hill last faced Bandys in 2019, when the visiting Bears won 12-9 for their first of six wins that season.
Beginning with the 2019 victory over Bandys, Bunker Hill is 20-4 in its past 24 regular-season contests. Meanwhile, a Trojans program that finished 12-2 in 2018 is 6-16 in the regular season during the same span, including a 3-10 mark at home.
East Burke (2-6, 1-5 in league play) at West Caldwell (0-8, 0-6), 7:30 p.m.
The Cavaliers snapped a six-game losing streak with Tuesday’s road win over Bandys, and they will be looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since beginning last season with three victories in a row. The first of those victories this past spring was an 18-13 home win over the same Warriors team East Burke visits tonight.
Speaking of West Caldwell, it has lost 10 straight games dating back to last season, the second longest active losing streak among area teams behind Fred T. Foard’s current 13-game skid. The Warriors have also dropped their past three contests against East Burke since winning 35-0 in Icard to open the 2017 season.
West Caldwell scored a season-high 26 points against Bandys last week, but has been held to seven points or less five times this fall. East Burke has reached double digits in all but two contests, and the Cavs are 2-3 in one-possession games.
WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
St. Stephens (1-7, 1-5 in league play) at Fred T. Foard (0-8, 0-6), 7 p.m.
The only area team to score fewer points than the Indians this season is the Tigers. St. Stephens has totaled 69 points in eight games (an average of 8.6 points per game), while Foard has scored 31 points (3.9 per game). Foard is coming off a season-high 14 points in a 50-point defeat at Hickory last Friday, while St. Stephens also finished with two touchdowns in a 57-14 home loss to Statesville.
Seventeen of the Tigers’ points this fall have been scored during their three home games, while St. Stephens has totaled 34 points in four road contests. The Indians earned a 26-21 home win over Foard in 2019, but the Tigers won the previous two meetings (55-34 in 2017 and 38-22 in 2018).
St. Stephens’ only win of the campaign was a 21-0 road victory over West Iredell on Sept. 17, but the Indians have been outscored 183-41 in the five games since. On the other side, Foard has been shut out four times and has failed to score five times during a 13-game losing streak that began with a 32-7 road loss to Bunker Hill this past spring.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
Hibriten (5-3, 3-1 in league play) at South Caldwell (7-1, 3-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers and Spartans already met in nonconference play last month, with visiting South Caldwell emerging victorious 44-42 in a double overtime thriller. Hibriten has won four of five games since, while the Spartans have won three of four and three straight.
Prior to the two-point victory on Sept. 17, South Caldwell hadn’t defeated the Panthers since 2015. Between 2016 and 2019, Hibriten was 4-0 against the Spartans with wins of 61-0, 48-0, 56-12 and 35-8.
Second place in the Northwestern 3A/4A is at stake in this one, unless first-place Watauga is upset by last-place Ashe County at home. If that were to happen, the winner would clinch a share of the league title.
Freedom (4-4, 1-3 in league play) at Alexander Central (4-5, 1-3), 7:30 p.m.
The Cougars haven’t finished with a losing record since going 3-8 in 2015, the year before Butch Carter became head coach. Meanwhile, the Patriots suffered their first losing season since 2009 this past spring when they finished 2-4.
The loser of this one can finish no better than fifth in the six-team Northwestern 3A/4A, while the winner will earn a fourth-place finish. Over the past four seasons, the teams have split their meetings, with Alexander Central earning victories of 33-27 in 2017 and 53-12 this past spring and Freedom winning 38-6 in 2018 and 46-42 in 2019.
The Cougars are 2-2 at home this fall, while Freedom is 1-1 on the road. Alexander Central has been outscored 223-214, with the Patriots outscoring opponents 186-181.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.