Prep Blitz Preview: Maiden, Bunker Hill unbeaten entering Week 6

Two of the 11 high school football teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area encompassing Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties enter Week 6 with undefeated records. Maiden and Bunker Hill will lock horns in Claremont in three weeks, but there’s still plenty of gridiron action on tap prior to the showdown between Catawba County rivals.
Here’s a preview of the seven games scheduled for tonight, including what’s slated for the Blue Devils and Bears:
CATAWBA VALLEY
2A CONFERENCE
Maiden (3-0, 0-0 in league play) at West Lincoln (4-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Blue Devils hit the road for the first time this season after playing just once since Aug. 27 due to COVID-19 protocols on the part of their scheduled opponents. After dominating Fred T. Foard and Watauga by a combined total of 103-0, Maiden got all it could handle from Asheville’s Christ School two weeks ago before emerging victorious by a 27-21 final in overtime.
Now the Blue Devils begin Catawba Valley 2A play with a trip to West Lincoln, where they will face a Rebels team that has earned three of its four wins by seven points or less. West Lincoln defeated North Lincoln 14-7 in Week 1 before earning a 27-7 victory over Cherryville on Aug. 27, a 21-19 win over Ashbrook on Sept. 10 and a 20-17 overtime triumph over Bandys to open conference play last week.
The Rebels notched back-to-back victories over Maiden in 2018 and 2019 before falling 21-20 this past spring. The last time the teams faced off in Lincolnton was two years ago in a contest that was also decided by one point — 28-27 in favor of West Lincoln.
Maiden has a balanced attack on the offensive side, having thrown the ball 61 times — senior quarterback Ethan Rhodes has completed 36 passes for 635 yards and 11 touchdowns — while carrying it on 78 occasions (junior Ben Gibbs leads the way with 346 yards and three scores on 32 attempts). On the other side, West Lincoln will occasionally throw the ball but mostly prefers to keep it on the ground with the likes of junior Mason Avery (100 carries for 661 yards and six TDs) and senior Trace Gilmore (46 carries for 346 yards and three TDs).
West Caldwell (0-3, 0-1 in league play) at Bunker Hill (4-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Bears have won all four of their games by double digits thus far, outscoring Stuart Cramer, St. Stephens, North Iredell and Lincolnton by a combined total of 132-24. They have only allowed six points since beating Stuart Cramer 29-18 to begin the season, and they have topped the 40-point mark on two occasions.
Conversely, all three of the Warriors’ losses have come by double digits, including a 37-6 home loss to Newton-Conover last Friday. They have been outscored 94-38 overall and lost to Bunker Hill as members of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference each of the previous two seasons, last beating the Bears by a 66-0 final in 2016 when both programs were in much different situations.
Bunker Hill uses several different rushers, led by Chadz Stevenson’s 32 carries for 270 yards and a TD. Fellow senior Kaden Robinson has 38 carries for 181 yards and three scores and freshman Jason Willis has 16 carries for 171 yards and two TDs, while senior QB Carson Elder has completed 38 of 68 (55.9%) passes for 594 yards and five TDs, finding 11 different receivers so far.
West Caldwell turned the ball over four times (three fumbles, one interception) against Newton-Conover last week, but the Warriors did finish with 202 yards on 36 carries. Junior Zykobien Morrison paced West Caldwell’s rushing attack with 149 yards on 12 carries.
Lincolnton (0-4, 0-1 in league play) at Newton-Conover (1-2, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Red Devils got in the win column for the first time last week and will be looking for their first two-game winning streak since 2019 when they host the Wolves, who are still searching for their first victory this fall. Lincolnton has lost nine straight games since defeating Newton-Conover 27-13 in last season’s opener, with all but one of those losses coming by double digits.
Nevertheless, three of Lincolnton’s defeats this season have been by 14 points or less, and the Wolves do have some talented skill players. Sophomore QB Andre Bost is the squad’s leading passer (266 yards and one TD) and rusher (206 yards and two TDs), while senior Bernard Wingate (40 carries for 156 yards and one TD) and junior Eian Stancil (18 carries for 129 and one TD) have also crossed the century mark on the ground.
Newton-Conover’s running game is paced by upperclassmen Ben Watson and Demarcus Beatty, a junior and senior, respectively, who have combined for 324 yards and three TDs on 55 carries. Beatty stepped in at QB last week after an injury to sophomore Aiden Luangkhot, completing 7 of 9 passes for 46 yards and a score that was hauled in by senior wide receiver Zane Redmond (14 catches for 132 yards this season).
WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
Hickory (2-2, 1-0 in league play) at North Lincoln (2-2, 0-1), 7 p.m.: The Red Tornadoes aim to make it two wins in a row over Lincoln County squads after shocking East Lincoln 22-21 at home last week. Coming off a 37-13 road win over Draughn on Sept. 3, Hickory earned back-to-back victories for the first time since 2019 and captured its first home win since a 23-22 triumph over Freedom on Oct. 4 of the same season.
Hickory never trailed against East Lincoln, although it had to hold on late. After being named the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week for games played on Sept. 3, sophomore QB Turner Wood completed 9 of 15 passes for 191 yards, with five of those completions going to senior Dontae Baker for 157 yards and a TD.
Josiah Edwards was also big for Hickory, as the senior running back finished with 64 yards and two scores on 24 carries. He and the Red Tornadoes hope to find more success against the Knights, who have a pair of 300-yard rushers in junior RB Brennen Rogers (54 carries for 348 yards and five TDs) and senior QB Kyle Kovalchuk (55 carries for 316 yards and five TDs). The latter has also completed 12 passes for 300 yards and an additional score.
North Iredell (1-2, 1-0 in league play) at St. Stephens (1-2, 1-0), 7 p.m.: After winning for the first time in 1,100 days, the Raiders are hungry for their second straight victory against a Catawba County opponent. North Iredell snapped a 25-game losing streak with a resounding 34-0 home win over Fred T. Foard last Friday.
Standing in the Raiders’ way is a St. Stephens team that also got in the win column for the first time this season thanks to last week’s 21-0 road victory over West Iredell. The Indians had only managed seven total points in blowout losses to Bandys and Bunker Hill before winning their conference opener.
Overall, St. Stephens has 387 rushing yards and 223 passing yards. Freshman Brycen Gaither has 45 carries for 185 yards and two TDs, sophomore Ty McLauchlin has 21 carries for 105 yards and a score and junior Peyton Young has completed 23 of 41 (56.1%) passes for 223 yards and a TD while also amassing 55 yards on 23 rushing attempts.
West Iredell (0-2, 0-1 in league play) at Fred T. Foard (0-3, 0-1), 7 p.m.: Following the aforementioned loss to North Iredell, the Tigers have now dropped eight straight contests since beating Patton 28-6 in the season opener this past spring. They haven’t scored more than 17 points in any game since, and all but two losses have been double-digit defeats.
Foard’s closest loss during its eight-game losing streak was a 16-13 road loss at the hands of West Iredell in last season’s finale. The Warriors had lost seven games in a row entering the matchup, making them 1-9 in their last 10 games.
Although the Tigers have been outscored 139-6 this fall, West Iredell has had an even tougher time scoring. The Warriors have yet to crack the scoreboard in losses of 37-0 and 21-0 against Lake Norman and St. Stephens, respectively, and tonight marks their first road game of the campaign.
NONCONFERENCE
SouthLake Christian Academy (0-3) at Hibriten (1-2), 7:30 p.m.: The Panthers were originally scheduled to have a bye tonight before beginning Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play on Oct. 1, but after COVID protocols wiped out two of their first five games, Hibriten added a nonconference contest earlier this week. SouthLake Christian will now pay a visit to Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium to tangle with a Panthers team that has already lost a pair of regular-season games after dropping just one over the previous five seasons combined.
Counting playoff games, Hibriten was 62-5 between the 2016 season and the 2020-21 campaign, including a 2AA state championship win in 2017. But the Panthers lost 39-7 to East Lincoln to open this season before topping West Caldwell 39-25 in Week 3 and falling 44-42 in double overtime at the hands of South Caldwell last Friday.
SouthLake Christian is centered in Huntersville and is a member of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association Piedmont Conference. Although winless this season, the Eagles won eight games last year and seven in 2019, and so far their balanced attack has gained 353 passing yards and 235 rushing yards this fall.