Prep Blitz Preview: Maiden, Bunker Hill unbeaten entering Week 6

The Rebels notched back-to-back victories over Maiden in 2018 and 2019 before falling 21-20 this past spring. The last time the teams faced off in Lincolnton was two years ago in a contest that was also decided by one point — 28-27 in favor of West Lincoln.

Maiden has a balanced attack on the offensive side, having thrown the ball 61 times — senior quarterback Ethan Rhodes has completed 36 passes for 635 yards and 11 touchdowns — while carrying it on 78 occasions (junior Ben Gibbs leads the way with 346 yards and three scores on 32 attempts). On the other side, West Lincoln will occasionally throw the ball but mostly prefers to keep it on the ground with the likes of junior Mason Avery (100 carries for 661 yards and six TDs) and senior Trace Gilmore (46 carries for 346 yards and three TDs).

West Caldwell (0-3, 0-1 in league play) at Bunker Hill (4-0, 1-0), 7:30 p.m.: The Bears have won all four of their games by double digits thus far, outscoring Stuart Cramer, St. Stephens, North Iredell and Lincolnton by a combined total of 132-24. They have only allowed six points since beating Stuart Cramer 29-18 to begin the season, and they have topped the 40-point mark on two occasions.