Prep Blitz Preview: Local teams look to improve conference positioning in Week 4

Every game is important during any high school football season, but particularly when teams are only playing a maximum of seven regular-season games. The current COVID-shortened season began just three weeks ago and will wrap up three weeks from now.
Week 4 of this seven-week spring season has arrived, and here’s a brief look at what’s on tap for the three area conferences this week:
SOUTH FORK 2A CONFERENCE
North Lincoln (2-1, 1-1) at Maiden (2-0, 2-0), Saturday at 3 p.m. at Maiden Middle (game was originally scheduled for tonight before being postponed due to unplayable field conditions)
After wins over Bandys and West Lincoln to start the season, the Blue Devils had a bye last week. They return to action on Saturday with a monumental matchup against the Knights, who are coming off a 40-30 loss a week ago at East Lincoln. Maiden has done the bulk of its damage through the air thus far, with junior quarterback Ethan Rhodes completing 37 of 55 (67.3%) passes for 490 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Brennan James has a team-high 17 receptions for 291 yards and two scores, while sophomore Chris Culliver has 12 catches for 105 yards.
North Lincoln prefers to keep the ball on the ground, recording 138 carries over the first three weeks as opposed to 29 total pass attempts. Three different ball carriers have crossed the century mark for the Knights — junior Cooper Wray (29 carries for 135 yards and a TD), sophomore Brennen Rogers (32 carries for 132 yards and a TD) and senior Daniel Carter (22 carries for 129 yards and two TDs).
East Lincoln (3-0, 2-0) at Bandys (1-2, 1-2), Tonight at 7 p.m.
The Trojans are coming off a dominant 52-8 home win over Lincolnton last week, which resulted in the first win for first-year head coach Jason Barnes. Things figure to be much more difficult for Bandys this week as it entertains a Mustangs squad that is averaging 36.3 points per game and has scored 40 or more each of the past two weeks.
Bandys’ ground attack is led by senior Isaiah Gilchrist, who has a team-high 41 carries for 230 yards and two scores, but two others have also rushed for over 100 yards — sophomore Nolan Jones (six carries for 156 yards and a TD) and junior Parker DeHart (15 carries for 126 yards and two TDs) — although the Trojans have also scored three times through the air. As for East Lincoln, it employs a good mix of run and pass, with the senior duo of Paulie Menegay (31 carries for 255 yards and three TDs) and Austin Smith (nine catches for 198 yards and two TDs) along with sophomore quarterback Tyler Mizzell (575 passing yards, nine TDs) representing their rushing, receiving and passing leaders.
OTHER SOUTH FORK 2A GAMES THIS WEEK: West Lincoln (1-2, 1-2) at Lincolnton (1-2, 1-2), Tonight at 7 p.m.
NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A CONFERENCE
East Burke (3-0, 3-0) at Bunker Hill (2-1, 2-1), Tonight at 7 p.m.
The Cavaliers are off to an impressive start in their first year under former Fred T. Foard head coach Derrick Minor. They have won each of their first three contests, albeit against the bottom three teams in the league — West Caldwell, West Iredell and Patton are a combined 1-8 this season. Still, you can only win the contests that are put in front of you, and that’s exactly what East Burke has done behind a ground game that has already chewed up 1,147 yards and scored 13 TDs. Junior Blane Fulbright has paced the Cavs thus far with team highs in carries (87), rushing yards (656) and rushing TDs (five).
Since opening the season with a road loss at Hibriten, the Bears have earned impressive victories over Fred T. Foard and Draughn. Junior quarterback Carson Elder has completed 32 of 49 (65.3%) passes for 382 yards and five TDs in those wins, while senior wide receiver Kaliq Ramseur has totaled 12 receptions for 182 yards and three scores.
Draughn (2-1, 2-1) at Hibriten (3-0, 2-0), Tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers once again appear to be the class of the Northwestern Foothills 2A, having scored 155 points and allowed just 19 through the season’s first three contests. Hibriten is 21-0 since the league was established in 2017, and is looking to run the table yet again behind a senior-laden group that includes quarterback Daren Perry, running backs Taylib Howell and Tyler Kirby and wide receiver Marcus Jones, among others.
The Wildcats may have won two of their first three games, but two of those victories came against winless squads West Iredell and Patton, and they weren’t the most convincing triumphs. Last week, Draughn lost to Bunker Hill 44-6 at home, turning the ball over five times and only managing a single score on an 18-yard TD pass from senior Desmond Hedrick to junior Beckett Nelson in the third quarter.
West Caldwell (1-2, 1-2) at Fred T. Foard (1-1, 1-1), Tonight at 7 p.m.
The Warriors ended a 21-game losing streak with a 14-13 home win over Fred T. Foard last season, and they have already added another victory this year, a 47-14 home win over West Iredell last Friday. West Caldwell can climb to .500 with a second straight victory, and will rely on the likes of sophomore Jaylen Patterson (380 passing yards, five TDs), junior Makyis Dula (six catches for 152 yards and three TDs) and senior Faizon Dickson (24 carries for 112 yards and a TD) in an attempt to do so.
The Tigers return to action this week after sitting out last week due to a COVID-related quarantine. Prior to their quarantine, they defeated Patton 28-6 at home and lost to Bunker Hill 32-7 on the road. Foard boasts a run-first attack that is spearheaded by sophomore Landon Marlowe (22 carries for 119 yards and two TDs) and junior Cameron Gore (22 carries for 93 yards and two TDs).
OTHER NORTHWESTERN FOOTHILLS 2A GAMES THIS WEEK: West Iredell (0-3, 0-3) at Patton (0-3, 0-3), Saturday at 7 p.m. at Freedom High
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
St. Stephens (1-2, 0-2) at Watauga (2-0, 2-0), Tonight at 7 p.m.
The Indians could very well be 3-0 right now, but suffered league losses to Freedom and McDowell over the first two weeks of the season by a combined total of seven points. St. Stephens bounced back with a 30-0 nonconference victory over Bessemer City last week, but figure to have their hands full with the Pioneers tonight. Seniors Zak McLaughlin (59 carries for 395 yards and five TDs, four catches for 124 yards and two TDs) and Zane McPherson (247 passing yards, two TDs) are the offensive standouts for the Indians.
Speaking of standouts, what stands out the most for Watauga is its ground-and-pound attack on the offensive side of the ball. The Pioneers have carried the ball 82 times this season as compared to five pass attempts, with senior Sebastian Best amassing 152 yards and a TD on 19 carries and junior Carter Everett registering 30 carries for 130 yards and two scores.
Alexander Central (1-2, 1-1) at McDowell (2-1, 2-1), Tonight at 7 p.m.
Following losses in each of their first two contests, the Cougars hammered Freedom 53-12 at home last week to get in the win column for the first time this spring. Alexander Central has relied heavily on a rushing attack that has used 14 different ball carriers thus far, including 100-yard rushers Ryheem Craig (24 carries for 150 yards and two TDs), Andrew Bumgarner (14 carries for 130 yards and a TD) and Dayente Calhoun (22 carries for 114 yards and a TD). Craig and Calhoun are seniors, while Bumgarner is a junior.
The Titans earned wins over Hickory and St. Stephens to start the season before suffering a 50-0 road loss at South Caldwell last Friday. Nevertheless, McDowell possesses some playmakers, including junior Gabe Marsh (315 passing yards, one TD) and seniors Quantavian Moore (37 carries for 174 yards and two TDs) and Seth Baird, the latter of whom plays offense, defense and special teams.
Hickory (0-3) at Forestview (0-3), Saturday at 2 p.m. at Stuart Cramer High
The Red Tornadoes look to right the ship in a nonconference contest this weekend, as they’ll do battle with a Jaguars squad that is also winless. Hickory has struggled with turnovers and sloppy play early in the season, having been outscored 72-29 over the first three weeks. Junior Nick Everhart has completed 38 of 68 (55.9%) passes for 493 yards and three TDs with sophomore Rico Walker (seven catches for 214 yards and two TDs) and junior Dontae Baker (11 catches for 115 yards and a TD) serving as his top two targets, but as a team Hickory has managed just 70 carries for 130 yards and a single TD on the ground.
Forestview hasn’t fared much better, scoring two rushing TDs while totaling 153 yards on 52 carries. Senior Jamarion Dawkins has completed 17 of 29 (58.6%) passes for 174 yards and a TD and junior Camury Reid has seven receptions for 118 yards and a score, but the Jaguars have been outscored 89-27 over their first three games.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.