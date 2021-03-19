Prep Blitz Preview: Local teams look to improve conference positioning in Week 4

The Cavaliers are off to an impressive start in their first year under former Fred T. Foard head coach Derrick Minor. They have won each of their first three contests, albeit against the bottom three teams in the league — West Caldwell, West Iredell and Patton are a combined 1-8 this season. Still, you can only win the contests that are put in front of you, and that’s exactly what East Burke has done behind a ground game that has already chewed up 1,147 yards and scored 13 TDs. Junior Blane Fulbright has paced the Cavs thus far with team highs in carries (87), rushing yards (656) and rushing TDs (five).