PREP BLITZ PREVIEW: Local teams gear up for regular-season finales

For some teams, the final week of the regular season represents the last chance to take the field until the following year. For others, it offers a final tune-up before the state playoffs begin.

Week 11 of the 2022 high school football season has arrived, and listed below is what’s on tap for the 11 teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area encompassing Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties. All seven games will begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCEMaiden (8-1, 6-0) at Newton-Conover (3-6, 2-4)The Blue Devils have won seven straight games, while the Red Devils are 2-5 in their last seven and have dropped three consecutive contests. These teams have a long-standing rivalry, although Maiden has collected victories in the past seven meetings — the last two by 19 and 18 points, respectively — since Newton-Conover won 43-35 in 2014.

Maiden is averaging 40.9 points per game during its current seven-game winning streak, with all but one of those victories coming by double digits. A win tonight would give the Blue Devils 23 consecutive conference victories dating back to the 2019 season.

On the other side, Newton-Conover has played almost six full quarters without junior quarterback Aiden Luangkhot, who suffered an injury in the third quarter of a 21-14 home loss to Bandys two weeks ago. The dual-threat signal caller is the Red Devils’ leading passer (1,018 yards and seven touchdowns) and rusher (576 yards and six TDs), accounting for over half of their total offensive yardage this season.

Bandys (4-5, 3-3) at Bunker Hill (8-1, 5-1)The Trojans lost several close games over the past couple of seasons before earning seven-point victories in each of their past two contests — 21-14 at Newton-Conover and 35-28 vs. West Caldwell — to even their conference record and move within a game of .500 overall. They will have their work cut out for them against the Bears, whose only two regular-season losses in the last two seasons have come against Maiden.

Speaking of close games, Bunker Hill has proven its mettle in a number of them this fall. The Bears are 4-1 in games decided by seven points or less, with their only defeat coming in a 36-33 loss at Maiden on Oct. 14.

Don’t count out Bandys, though, as the Trojans have been competitive in almost every game this season. And since a 26-13 loss at St. Stephens in Week 1, Bandys has scored at least 21 points in every contest.

West Caldwell (0-9, 0-6) at East Burke (2-7, 0-6)

These are the only teams left with winless records in Catawba Valley 2A play, and something has to give when they face off tonight at the Cavaliers’ Danny Williams Field. Although West Caldwell has been outscored 315-79 in league contests, the Warriors are coming off their closest conference loss, a seven-point defeat at Bandys.

As for East Burke, it has three league losses by eight points or less, with those three defeats coming in succession. Following a 28-20 loss at Newton-Conover on Sept. 29, the Cavs were defeated by Bunker Hill (24-20) and Lincolnton (21-17) on Oct. 7 and 14, respectively, before suffering a 56-12 loss at West Lincoln last Friday.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE

Statesville (6-3, 5-1) at Hickory (7-2, 5-1)

The winner of tonight’s matchup at Frank Barger Stadium will clinch the conference’s No. 2 playoff seed, and if East Lincoln drops its regular-season finale vs. North Lincoln, the winner will also share the Western Foothills 3A title with the Mustangs. The Greyhounds have won their last four games, while the Red Tornadoes are on a five-game winning streak.

Statesville trailed 14-13 at halftime of last week’s home game against St. Stephens before rallying for a 30-14 victory, while Hickory is coming off a 47-14 win at Fred T. Foard. The Greyhounds’ previous three wins were all by double digits, while the Red Tornadoes’ last four victories have all been by at least two touchdowns.

Fred T. Foard (0-9, 0-6) at St. Stephens (3-6, 2-4)

The Tigers and Indians are both in search of a season-ending win, with Foard having dropped 23 straight games dating back to the 2020-21 season and St. Stephens having lost four contests in a row. But the Indians can finish 3-2 at home with a win over one of two winless teams in the HDR‘s coverage area.

St. Stephens’ statistical leaders on offense include senior quarterback Peyton Young (91-of-178 passing for 1,309 yards and eight TDs), sophomore running back Brycen Gaither (157 carries for 857 yards and 12 scores) and senior wide receiver Dayton Anderson (32 receptions for 426 yards and a TD). Meanwhile, Foard is led by senior QB Aidan Landrum (83-of-165 passing for 886 yards and three TDs), sophomore RB Deontae McIlwain (81 carries for 290 yards and two scores) and junior WR Ryan Zych (18 catches for 223 yards and two TDs).

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

South Caldwell (4-5, 0-4) at Hibriten (4-5, 3-1)

The Spartans topped the Panthers 35-34 at home in a nonconference contest last month, but have since lost four straight games. Conversely, Hibriten is currently second in the Northwestern 3A/4A behind Watauga (8-1, 4-0) after winning three of its past four contests, and the Panthers are coming off a 28-17 victory at Alexander Central last Friday.

During the Week 10 win over the Cougars, Hibriten senior quarterback Coby Wilson completed all four of his pass attempts for 81 yards and three TDs, tossing scoring strikes to senior John Patterson and juniors Gerard Felder and Dillan Earp. The Panthers also received 118 yards and a TD on 14 carries from senior fullback Jake Absher.

As for South Caldwell, which lost 56-48 vs. Ashe County, it got 250 yards and a TD on 28 carries from junior Suan Moore, 131 yards and three scores on 17 carries from junior Anderson Raynor and 110 yards and two TDs on 16 carries from senior Garrett Ashley. Raynor also completed 6 of 14 passes for 63 yards and a TD, while senior Tyler Eggers caught five passes for 53 yards and a score.

Alexander Central (4-5, 2-2) at Freedom (5-4, 2-2)

The Cougars and Patriots are tied for third in the league entering the regular-season finale, with Alexander Central having traded wins and losses since Northwestern 3A/4A play began and Freedom having sandwiched back-to-back wins between losses in its conference opener and its most recent contest. In last year’s meeting, Freedom defeated Alexander Central 21-7, bouncing back from a 53-12 loss to the Cougars during the 2020-21 season.

Thus far in 2022, the Patriots are scoring 30.4 points per game and allowing 28.3 points per contest. On the other side, the Cougars are scoring 17.7 points per game and allowing 27.4 points per contest.

