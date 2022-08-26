PREP BLITZ PREVIEW: How will area squads fare in Week 2?

There are 11 schools in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties, and Week 1 of the 2022 high school football season featured four games between area teams. This week, three more contests will pit area squads against one another, while five additional games are also scheduled to include teams from the HDR‘s coverage area.

Here’s a glance at tonight’s Week 2 matchups, all of which will kick off at 7:30 p.m.:

St. Stephens (1-0) at Bunker Hill (1-0)

Coming off an impressive performance in last Friday’s 26-13 home win over Bandys, the Indians hit the road for the first time in 2022 when they make the short trip to Claremont for a battle with the Bears. Bunker Hill rolled to a 42-0 victory over St. Stephens a year ago, but the Indians won the previous six meetings.

Both offenses were led by sophomore running backs in Week 1, with St. Stephens’ Brycen Gaither carrying the ball 28 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns and Bunker Hill’s Jason Willis recording 295 yards and four scores on 20 carries. The Bears topped Stuart Cramer 47-35 in a road shootout, but tonight they’ll be looking for their 12th home win in 13 games dating back to 2019.

Fred T. Foard (0-1) at Bandys (0-1)

The Trojans suffered their second season-opening loss in three seasons last week, while the Tigers saw the longest active losing streak in the area reach 15 games, falling 50-7 in a home contest against Maiden. Bandys has owned the recent meetings between the teams — winning 49-14 in 2018, 27-7 in 2019 and 49-6 in 2021 — but Foard’s last victory in the series came at Bandys on Aug. 25, 2017, when the Tigers nabbed a 23-17 triumph.

Not only that, but the Trojans are 3-11 at home since the start of the 2019 season, and they have dropped four straight at Garry Butler Memorial Stadium since beating St. Stephens 44-7 in last year’s opener. However, Foard hasn’t scored more than 14 points in a game since a 25-17 loss to Draughn on March 26, 2021; the Tigers were held to single digits in seven of nine games last season.

Hickory (0-1) at South Caldwell (1-0)

These teams last met during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, when the Spartans routed the Red Tornadoes 44-14 at Hickory’s Frank Barger Stadium. Hickory will look to return the favor tonight and get into the win column for the first time in 2022 when it visits South Caldwell for the first time since suffering a 40-30 loss in a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game during the 2018 campaign.

Now nonconference foes, the Spartans and Red Tornadoes are both trying to build momentum prior to the beginning of daunting league schedules next month. South Caldwell received 229 yards of total offense (162 rushing, 67 passing) from junior quarterback Anderson Raynor in last week’s 28-7 road win over West Caldwell and junior running back Suan Moore added 184 yards on 22 carries, while Hickory rallied from a 20-point deficit before falling 33-15 at home against Alexander Central.

West Iredell (0-1) at Newton-Conover (0-1)

The Red Devils had a tough time in a 42-28 home loss to Polk County last week, but could a matchup with the Warriors be just what the doctor ordered? West Iredell has dropped six consecutive contests dating back to last season, including a 55-0 defeat at Lake Norman last Friday, and the Warriors have been outscored 279-7 in those six games.

Nevertheless, Newton-Conover will have to protect the ball better than it did against the Wolverines if it hopes to snap a six-game home losing streak. The Red Devils had four turnovers in the opening half and scored all of their points after halftime following a first-quarter injury to junior quarterback Aiden Luangkhot, who was replaced by sophomore Logan Adair (11-of-19 passing for 129 yards and two TDs).

North Gaston (0-1) at Alexander Central (1-0)

The Cougars’ ground game had a big night against Hickory a week ago, totaling 333 yards on 52 carries. Junior quarterback Tanner Moore had 156 yards on 12 carries and four total TDs, while fellow junior Logan Shoemaker (19 carries for 76 yards) and seniors Robert Young (10 carries for 67 yards) and Mason Chapman-Mays (11 carries for 34 yards) accounted for the rest of Alexander Central’s rushing yards.

As for the Wildcats, they fell 28-8 at East Gaston after being held to 75 yards on 23 carries. Sophomore JJ Gordon (11 carries for 40 yards) scored the only TD for North Gaston, which passed for 114 yards but also threw two interceptions.

R-S Central (0-1) at West Caldwell (0-1)

The Warriors have dropped 12 straight games since a three-game winning streak in the middle of the 2020-21 season, with their last win coming in a 24-15 home victory over Patton. West Caldwell has only managed four double-digit scoring outputs during its skid, while the Hilltoppers are coming off a 39-36 home loss to McDowell in Week 1.

R-S Central hasn’t struggled to score in recent years — it averaged 28.9 points per game in 2021 — but stopping the opponent has been a problem, hence why the Hilltoppers are 2-7 since the start of last season. During last week’s contest, senior quarterback Trey Shearer led R-S Central with 164 total yards of offense (85 passing, 79 rushing) and two TDs and senior fullback Malachi Coston carried the ball six times for 153 yards and a score.

Maiden (1-0) at Watauga (1-0)

Last season, the Blue Devils pounded the Pioneers by a 47-0 final at home as they made an early-season statement on their way to an unbeaten regular season and a 2A state playoff run that ended in the fourth round. This year, Watauga hopes to protect its home field against a Maiden squad that cruised to a 43-point victory in Week 1.

Watauga was on the road a week ago, defeating T.C. Roberson 42-13 in a game that saw the Pioneers do most of their damage on the ground led by the senior duo of Will Curtis (17 carries for 166 yards and two TDs) and Trey Thompson (11 carries for 98 yards and three scores) and sophomore Maddox Greene (12 carries for 100 yards and a TD). On the other side, Maiden displayed an explosive offense that received strong performances from seniors Chris Culliver (four catches for 119 yards and a TD), Ben Gibbs (51 yards of offense and two TDs) and Wesley Thompson (8-of-12 passing for 187 yards and three scores), among others.

Hibriten (0-1) at Hunter Huss (0-1)

All is certainly not lost for the Panthers, who lost by a 36-8 score at East Lincoln last week. After all, Hibriten started the 2021 season with a 39-7 defeat at the hands of those same Mustangs before rebounding to win four of their next five games, finish 8-4 overall and reach the third round of the 3A state playoffs.

Although Hibriten was held to 147 total yards of offense last Friday, senior quarterback Coby Wilson completed 6 of 11 passes for 54 yards while carrying the ball eight times for 25 yards and the Panthers’ lone score. Meanwhile, the Huskies failed to score in a home game against Hickory Ridge, losing by a 45-0 final.

