Prep Blitz Preview: Hickory-St. Stephens, West Lincoln-Bunker Hill among Week 7 showdowns

Which first-year head coach will guide his team to victory as Hickory’s Joe Glass and St. Stephens’ Kyle Lowman roam the sidelines tonight? Only time will tell. But if recent history is any indication — the last seven meetings have been decided by a total of 38 points — another close game could be at hand.

Fred T. Foard (0-4, 0-2 in league play) at Statesville (4-0, 2-0), tonight at 7 p.m.: The Tigers and Greyhounds currently find themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum. Foard is looking for its first win and has yet to score more than eight points in a game, while Statesville is outscoring opponents by an average of 12.5 points per game and has already beaten North Lincoln and East Lincoln since beginning league play two weeks ago.

Zamari Stevenson has been a do-it-all player for the Greyhounds, as he’s their leading passer (29 of 41 for 316 yards and six touchdowns), rusher (32 carries for 293 yards and three TDs) and receiver (six catches for 142 yards and two TDs). Fellow senior Elijah Munoz has also been integral to Statesville’s early-season success, completing 12 of 24 (50%) passes for 182 yards and three TDs thus far while also amassing 79 yards on 11 carries and 33 yards on three receptions.