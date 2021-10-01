Prep Blitz Preview: Hickory-St. Stephens, West Lincoln-Bunker Hill among Week 7 showdowns

There are some major matchups on tap for Week 7 of the high school football season, with nine games involving teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties set to be played either tonight or Saturday. The latest installment in the crosstown rivalry between Hickory and St. Stephens is among the gridiron contests to watch, as is a battle between Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponents Bunker Hill and West Lincoln.
Here’s a look at the contests scheduled for Week 7:
WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
Hickory (2-3, 1-1 in league play) at St. Stephens (1-3, 1-1), tonight at 7 p.m.: Each of the past seven meetings between the Red Tornadoes and Indians has been decided by a single score. St. Stephens has won five of those matchups, including a 27-19 road victory last season. But Hickory won the last time the teams played at St. Stephens, earning a 37-34 win to close the regular season in 2019.
Coming off a 22-21 home win over East Lincoln two weeks ago, Hickory traveled to North Lincoln in Week 6 and left with a 21-6 loss. The Red Tornadoes, North Lincoln, West Iredell and St. Stephens are all currently 1-1 in Western Foothills 3A play after the Indians squandered a chance to remain unbeaten in a 15-6 home loss to North Iredell last Friday and West Iredell earned only its second victory since the beginning of last season, winning 16-8 at Fred T. Foard.
Which first-year head coach will guide his team to victory as Hickory’s Joe Glass and St. Stephens’ Kyle Lowman roam the sidelines tonight? Only time will tell. But if recent history is any indication — the last seven meetings have been decided by a total of 38 points — another close game could be at hand.
Fred T. Foard (0-4, 0-2 in league play) at Statesville (4-0, 2-0), tonight at 7 p.m.: The Tigers and Greyhounds currently find themselves on opposite ends of the spectrum. Foard is looking for its first win and has yet to score more than eight points in a game, while Statesville is outscoring opponents by an average of 12.5 points per game and has already beaten North Lincoln and East Lincoln since beginning league play two weeks ago.
Zamari Stevenson has been a do-it-all player for the Greyhounds, as he’s their leading passer (29 of 41 for 316 yards and six touchdowns), rusher (32 carries for 293 yards and three TDs) and receiver (six catches for 142 yards and two TDs). Fellow senior Elijah Munoz has also been integral to Statesville’s early-season success, completing 12 of 24 (50%) passes for 182 yards and three TDs thus far while also amassing 79 yards on 11 carries and 33 yards on three receptions.
Conversely, Foard has only found the end zone twice this fall and has lost nine straight contests dating back to last season. No other team in the three area conferences — Western Foothills 3A, Catawba Valley 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A — has an active losing streak of more than six games (West Caldwell has dropped its last six).
CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
West Lincoln (4-1, 1-1 in league play) at Bunker Hill (5-0, 2-0), tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The Rebels lost for the first time this season last week, falling to visiting Maiden by a 20-14 final. But West Lincoln has played plenty of close games, with four of its first five games being decided by seven points or less.
On the other side, the Bears have yet to have a game decided by fewer than 11 points. Over their past four contests, they have outscored St. Stephens, North Iredell, Lincolnton and West Caldwell by a combined total of 143-6.
Tonight’s game should present a strong test for Bunker Hill, which is looking to hand West Lincoln its first two-game losing streak since the Rebels lost three straight beginning with the final game of the 2019 season and continuing with an 0-2 start this past spring. The Bears still have a road contest at East Burke next Friday, but if they can get past West Lincoln, they could very well roll into an Oct. 15 home date with Maiden with an unblemished record.
Bandys (2-1, 0-1 in league play) at Lincolnton (1-4, 1-1), tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Speaking of West Lincoln, the Trojans suffered a 20-17 overtime loss at the hands of the visiting Rebels two weeks ago in their only game so far this month. COVID-19 protocols forced Bandys to cancel a nonconference game with South Caldwell and reschedule a league matchup with East Burke that was originally scheduled for last Friday and will now be played on Oct. 12 in Catawba.
Lincolnton was the only team Bandys defeated this past spring, as the Trojans trounced the Wolves 52-8 at home. Therefore, the Wolves will be looking for payback and their second consecutive victory following a 21-17, come-from-behind win over Newton-Conover on the road last week.
Bandys appears to have improved from last season, but its wins came against St. Stephens and Foard, which are a combined 1-7. In tonight’s game, the Trojans will be aiming for a statement victory prior to next week’s road trip to Maiden.
West Caldwell (0-4, 0-2 in league play) at Maiden (5-0, 2-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The Blue Devils take the field for the third time in nine days when they host the winless Warriors, who have totaled 38 points in four games — Maiden is averaging 38.6 points per game — and are coming off a 40-0 road loss at Bunker Hill last Friday. As for Maiden, it routed East Burke 43-6 on the road this past Tuesday for its third 30-plus point win of the season following back-to-back six-point triumphs.
Senior quarterback Ethan Rhodes continued his stellar start for the Blue Devils against East Burke, completing 10 of 12 passes for 180 yards. He had four TD passes and ran for another, giving him 18 total TDs (15 passing, three rushing) this season.
Juniors Ben Gibbs and Chris Culliver are Maiden’s leading rusher and receiver, respectively, finding the end zone a combined 11 times on offense. But the Blue Devils have a plethora of weapons on offense and experience on defense, which is what makes them so dangerous.
Newton-Conover (1-3, 1-1 in league play) at East Burke (1-2, 0-1), Saturday at noon
After surrendering a late lead against Lincolnton that would have evened their overall record and kept them unbeaten in league play, the Red Devils will try to get back in the win column during a Saturday afternoon game. Newton-Conover visits a Cavaliers squad that has only played once since the start of September due to COVID protocols and hasn’t tasted victory since a 14-6 road win over Patton on Aug. 20.
East Burke has mostly kept the ball on the ground to this point, led by senior running back Blane Fulbright’s 60 carries for 275 yards and a TD. Senior QB Carter Crump has completed 8 of 18 (44.4%) passes for 109 yards and a score and carried the ball 20 times for 72 yards and an additional TD, while sophomore Jacob Dellinger has 79 rushing yards and 43 receiving yards.
For Newton-Conover, junior Ben Watson leads the rushing attack with 323 yards on 57 carries and senior Demarcus Beatty has 26 carries for 149 yards and three TDs. Senior wide receiver Zane Redmond has 15 catches for 137 yards and a score, and he also registered a defensive TD last week when he returned an interception 24 yards to pay dirt just 43 seconds in.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
South Caldwell (4-0, 0-0 in league play) at Watauga (3-2, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Following byes last week, the Spartans and Pioneers kick off league play tonight. South Caldwell is 4-0 for the first time since starting the 2015 season with seven straight wins, while Watauga has fewer than four wins through five games for the first time in five seasons.
A pair of senior QBs have guided South Caldwell on offense, with Will Connor completing 13 of 27 (48.1%) passes for 186 yards and a TD and Joe Bolick completing 14 of 23 (60.9%) passes for 167 yards and two scores. Connor is also the Spartans’ leading rusher with 73 carries for 454 yards and four TDs — he has rushed for 100-plus yards in all four games — while senior Jaxsen Wilkerson has 42 carries for 258 yards and two TDs and junior Garrett Ashley has 25 carries for 139 yards and three scores.
Additionally, South Caldwell’s leading receivers are juniors Tyler Eggers and JB Robbins, who have combined for 256 yards and three TDs on 17 catches. They and the rest of their Spartans teammates will be opposed by a Watauga team led by junior QB Wyatt Keller (235 passing yards, 60 rushing yards, two TDs), junior RBs Will Curtis (60 carries for 267 yards and four TDs) and Trey Thompson (38 carries for 201 yards) and senior WR Orlando Leon (five catches for 195 yards and two TDs).
Ashe County (1-3, 0-0 in league play) at Alexander Central (3-2, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Huskies picked up their first win of the season last week, nipping nonconference North Wilkes 28-27 at home. As for the Cougars, they completed their nonconference slate two weeks ago with a 42-8 home loss to Marvin Ridge, the 10th-ranked 4A West team in the state according to MaxPreps.com.
Tonight’s game will see a clash of styles, as Ashe County has 152 pass attempts and 57 carries so far, compared to Alexander Central’s 235 carries and 44 pass attempts. Huskies junior QB Wesley Thompson is 80-of-150 (53.3%) passing for 945 yards and seven TDs, with four players — junior Colin Estes (16 catches for 212 yards and two TDs) and seniors Drew Roland (21 catches for 193 yards and a TD), Cesar Martinez (12 catches for 154 yards and a TD) and Andrew Peterson (six catches for 144 yards and two TDs) — already crossing the century mark in receiving yards.
Alexander Central’s ground game is led by the senior duo of Cameron Lackey (52 carries for 336 yards and three TDs) and Andrew Bumgarner (38 carries for 275 yards and two TDs). Sophomore Logan Shoemaker (40 carries for 267 yards and a TD), junior Luke Hammer (52 carries for 188 yards and three TDs) and senior Russell Frasier (22 carries for 121 yards and two TDs) are the other Cougars to surpass 100 rushing yards.
Hibriten (2-2, 0-0 in league play) at Freedom (3-1, 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Panthers make the short trip from Lenoir to Freedom to do battle with a Patriots squad that has won consecutive games and is one of four holdovers from the previous iteration of the Northwestern 3A/4A along with South Caldwell, Alexander Central and Watauga. On the other hand, Hibriten dominated the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference over the previous four seasons, posting a combined 25-0 record in league play, but the Panthers figure to have a much more difficult time at the 3A level.
Freedom’s nonconference slate included a 13-12 road win over East Burke, a 13-7 home loss to Forestview and home wins of 42-6 and 42-19 over Patton and Central Cabarrus, respectively. As for Hibriten, it suffered a 39-7 home loss to East Lincoln in Week 1 before beating West Caldwell 39-25 on the road, losing to South Caldwell 44-42 in double overtime at home and beating SouthLake Christian Academy 42-19 at home.
Before this fall, Hibriten hadn’t lost more than one regular-season game in a single season since finishing 8-6 (6-5 in the regular season) in 2015. One of those losses was a 54-0 road defeat at Freedom, which Hibriten beat 53-0 in the most recent meeting between the teams in 2016.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.