PREP BLITZ PREVIEW: Hickory, Maiden to host league games in Week 6

Conference play began for two of the three area high school football conferences a week ago, and both of those leagues also have major matchups set for Week 6. All six teams in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference have byes this week, but seven contests involving schools in Catawba and Caldwell counties are on tap.

Here’s a glance at tonight’s 7:30 p.m. games, which include teams from the Western Foothills 3A and Catawba Valley 2A conferences:

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE

North Lincoln (0-4, 0-1) at Hickory (2-2, 0-1)

The Red Tornadoes saw a two-game winning streak come to an end at unbeaten East Lincoln in a 28-12 loss last Friday, but this week they welcome the winless Knights to Frank Barger Stadium. Nevertheless, Hickory can’t afford to overlook North Lincoln with next week’s matchup with crosstown rival St. Stephens looming.

Although they are 0-4, the last three defeats for the Knights have been by a combined 23 points, including a 20-17 loss at Lincolnton on Aug. 26 and a 15-9 home loss to Statesville last week. North Lincoln also defeated Hickory 21-6 in 2021, so the Knights will be looking to get it done again, this time on the road.

St. Stephens (2-2, 1-0) at North Iredell (1-3, 1-0)

The Indians had lost back-to-back games, albeit to strong Bunker Hill and Maiden teams, before knocking off West Iredell by a 49-20 final last Friday. This week, St. Stephens looks to win two straight games in the same season for the first time since defeating McDowell and North Iredell in consecutive weeks during the 2019 campaign.

The Indians also have payback on their mind after suffering a 15-6 home loss to the Raiders last season. St. Stephens travels to Olin tonight to face a North Iredell program that got in the win column thanks to a 28-7 victory at Fred T. Foard last week, but hasn’t won more than three games in a season since finishing 6-5 in 2014.

Fred T. Foard (0-4, 0-1) at West Iredell (0-4, 0-1)

One losing streak will come to an end tonight in Statesville. The question is, which one? After all, neither of these teams has won in a while.

The Tigers have dropped their last 18 games dating back to the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, while the Warriors have lost nine in a row during a stretch that began following a 16-8 win over Foard last September. Foard’s last victory was a 28-6 win over Patton in the opening game of the 2020-21 season.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE

West Lincoln (4-0, 1-0) at Maiden (3-1, 1-0)

Last season, it took a goal-line stand for the Blue Devils to take down the Rebels on their way to an undefeated regular season and a trip to the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs. Another classic could be in store tonight when two of the league’s top teams face off.

West Lincoln is averaging 404.5 rushing yards per game this fall, led by senior running back Mason Avery — who was stuffed by Maiden’s defense at the goal line in last year’s aforementioned 20-14 win — with 75 carries for 789 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Blue Devils have more of a balanced offense in terms of run versus pass, but they also possess a talented senior in the backfield in Ben Gibbs, who has 459 yards and six scores on 73 carries.

Bunker Hill (4-0, 1-0) at West Caldwell (0-4, 0-1)

The Bears squeaked by Lincolnton 7-6 at home last week in a defensive battle to win for the 19th time in their past 20 regular-season contests. Meanwhile, the Warriors have lost 15 games in a row dating back to the 2020-21 season, giving them the second-longest losing streak among teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area.

Bunker Hill has dominated West Caldwell each of the past three seasons, winning 34-13 in 2019, 38-7 two years ago and 40-0 last year. The Warriors have also been outscored 195-64 in 2022, including losses of 60-14 and 64-6 at the hands of Hibriten and Newton-Conover over the past two weeks.

Newton-Conover (2-2, 1-0) at Lincolnton (1-3, 0-1)

Don’t let the Wolves’ record fool you. As they proved last week, they are far from an easy out. Not only that, but their losses thus far have come at the hands of 4-0 South Point, 4-0 East Lincoln and 4-0 Bunker Hill.

On the other side, the Red Devils have scored at least 28 points in every game this fall after doing so just twice in 2021. Newton-Conover totaled 520 yards of offense during last week’s win over West Caldwell, including 310 from junior quarterback Aiden Luangkhot (165 rushing, 145 passing), who accounted for a pair of TDs.

Bandys (1-3, 0-1) at East Burke (2-2, 0-1)

The Trojans led 21-7 at halftime last week before being outscored 28-7 by unbeaten West Lincoln over the final two quarters. After losing a couple of close games last year, Bandys is 0-2 in one-score contests this season following a 31-24 defeat at South Caldwell and last Friday’s seven-point loss to the Rebels.

This will also be Bandys’ fourth road game in five contests, and the Trojans have yet to win away from home. As for the Cavaliers, they are 2-0 at home thanks to a 28-0 victory over Patton in Week 1 and a 28-27 overtime victory over Draughn three weeks ago.

