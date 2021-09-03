Prep Blitz Preview: Hickory at Draughn, trio of other games set for Week 3

The high school football schedule has remained fluid this week, with multiple games involving schools in the Hickory Daily Record‘s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties now off the docket. The latest game to be canceled was tonight’s Maiden at St. Stephens contest, which was called off Thursday due to the Indians currently being under quarantine due to COVID-19.
Bandys’ Week 4 road game at South Caldwell was also canceled on Thursday, with no current plans to reschedule. The JV game between the teams also won’t be played next Thursday, just as the St. Stephens at Maiden JV game wasn’t played this week.
Nonetheless, four games will be played this week. Here’s a look at those matchups:
Hickory (0-2) at Draughn
(0-1), today at 7:30 p.m.
The Red Tornadoes and Wildcats face off for the first time ever tonight in Valdese. Tonight’s contest will be the final nonconference game for Hickory, which has a bye next week before beginning Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a home game against East Lincoln on Sept. 17. As for Draughn, it still has another nonconference tuneup at Highland Tech next Friday before hosting Owen in its Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opener on Sept. 17.
The Red Tornadoes have lost 10 consecutive contests dating back to the end of the 2019 season, including an 0-7 mark this past spring. They have been held to seven points or less in six of those losses, and have been defeated 21-7 and 24-6 this season by Alexander Central and Charlotte Latin, respectively.
On the other side, Draughn lost 56-6 to Mount Airy in its season opener last Saturday. All three of the Wildcats’ games thus far have been affected by COVID, beginning with a Week 1 road game at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy that was ultimately replaced by an Oct. 22 home game against Polk County. In Week 2 they had to replace original opponent Patton with Mount Airy, and this week East Burke was replaced by Hickory, which was supposed to travel to Newton-Conover before the Red Devils canceled due to COVID.
Alexander Central (2-0) at A.C. Reynolds (0-2), tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The Cougars continue their nonconference slate with a trip to Asheville to battle perennial powerhouse A.C. Reynolds. Although the Rockets are winless through two weeks, their losses came at the hands of West Forsyth and Shelby, teams ranked near the top of the 4A and 2A classifications, respectively.
Alexander Central survived a tough effort from former Northwestern 3A/4A Conference foe Hickory in the season opener before cruising to a 41-6 road win at North Gaston last week. The Cougars prefer to keep the ball on the ground, running it 102 times thus far as compared to nine pass attempts. Three players — senior Cameron Lackey with 249 rushing yards, sophomore Logan Shoemaker with 155 and junior Luke Hammer with 139 — have surpassed the century mark for Alexander Central, also using their legs to combine for four of the team’s seven rushing touchdowns.
The Rockets are only averaging 9.5 points per game this fall, but again, that’s against stiff competition. A.C. Reynolds averaged 27.4 points per game last season and 42.5 points per game during its last full season in 2019, when the Rockets reached the third round of the 3A state playoffs.
Hickory Hawks (0-2) at South Caldwell (1-0), tonight at 7:30 p.m.
The Spartans were sidelined last week due to COVID, but return to action tonight after defeating Caldwell County rival West Caldwell 18-7 at home on Aug. 20. Their next opponent is an independent high school organization based in Hickory that was previously coached by former East Burke coach Jim Ruark and is now led by Clifton Bennett, who assumed the head coaching position in 2019.
The Hawks finished 6-3 last season, when they played no home games. They also haven’t played at home yet this year, losing 36-11 at Andrews and 44-3 at Asheville School in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively. Their last game against a team in the HDR‘s coverage area came in 2016, when they suffered a 45-8 loss at the hands of West Caldwell.
According to South Caldwell coach Casey Justice, the Spartans will be playing a lot of JV players tonight. They are without several starters that played in the 11-point win over the Warriors two weeks ago, when Justice made his debut as a head football coach.
Hibriten (0-1) at West Caldwell (0-1), Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
Winless crosstown foes face off this weekend after having two weeks to sit and stew on opening-night losses. The Panthers’ 39-7 home loss to East Lincoln represented their first regular-season defeat since a 28-19 loss to Alexander Central in the 2019 opener, which was followed by 17 straight regular-season victories.
As for West Caldwell, which finished 0-11 in 2018 and 1-10 in 2019, a 3-4 record this past spring seemed to signal that brighter things were ahead for the Warriors. But it won’t be easy to get in the win column against a Hibriten squad that was a 2A powerhouse and is looking to turn heads once again after moving up to the 3A level.
Hibriten has won 18 straight meetings with West Caldwell, and since MaxPreps.com began posting scores in 2004, the Panthers have outscored the Warriors 717-110. That includes seven shutout wins in which Hibriten outscored West Caldwell 275-0.
