Prep Blitz Preview: Hickory at Draughn, 3 other games set for Week 3

The high school football schedule has remained fluid this week, with multiple games involving schools in the Hickory Daily Record‘s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties now off the docket. The latest game to be canceled was tonight’s Maiden at St. Stephens contest, which was called off Thursday due to the Indians currently being under quarantine due to COVID-19.

Bandys’ Week 4 road game at South Caldwell was also canceled on Thursday, with no current plans to reschedule. The JV game between the teams also won’t be played next Thursday, just as the St. Stephens at Maiden JV game wasn’t played this week.

Nonetheless, four games will be played this week. Here’s a look at those matchups:

Hickory (0-2) at Draughn

(0-1), today at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Tornadoes and Wildcats face off for the first time ever tonight in Valdese. Tonight’s contest will be the final nonconference game for Hickory, which has a bye next week before beginning Western Foothills 3A Conference play with a home game against East Lincoln on Sept. 17. As for Draughn, it still has another nonconference tuneup at Highland Tech next Friday before hosting Owen in its Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opener on Sept. 17.