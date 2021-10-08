Prep Blitz Preview: Conference play in full swing as Week 8 arrives

West Lincoln (4-2, 1-2 in league play) at Newton-Conover (2-3, 2-1), 7:30 p.m.

Speaking of the Rebels, they visit the Red Devils tonight after suffering one-score losses at the hands of Maiden and Bunker Hill over the previous two weeks. In fact, each of West Lincoln’s past four games has been decided by eight points or less, and five of six contests overall.

Newton-Conover has also suffered a pair of close losses this season, falling 16-13 to South Caldwell on Sept. 10 and 21-17 to Lincolnton on Sept. 24. Both of those games were played at home, so the Red Devils return to Gurley Stadium tonight looking for their first victory there since defeating Bandys 32-14 in their home opener this past spring.

West Lincoln knocked off Newton-Conover 27-19 in Lincolnton last season, while the Red Devils won 37-34 at home in 2019. The teams have alternated victories in each of their past six meetings dating back to 2015.

Lincolnton (2-4, 2-1 in league play) at West Caldwell (0-5, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.

It looked like the Warriors might be turning the corner this past spring, when they went 3-4 after finishing 0-11 in 2018 and 1-10 in 2019. But they have struggled this fall, losing all five games by double digits and scoring more than seven points just once.