PREP BLITZ PREVIEW: Conference play cranks up in Week 5

Following byes last week for many of the high school football teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area encompassing Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties, most of the squads begin conference play tonight. A couple of major nonconference contests are also at hand.

Week 5 of the 2022 season has arrived, and here’s a brief look at each of tonight’s 7:30 p.m. matchups:

Lincolnton (1-2) at Bunker Hill (3-0)

The Bears are off to a strong start on the gridiron, but will have to deal with some adversity in their Catawba Valley 2A Conference opener. Two cases of staph infection were confirmed within the Bunker Hill football program and other cases of skin irritation were also reported, while one player who was ejected in the Bears’ last game against North Iredell will have to sit out tonight’s game.

Thursday’s JV game between the Bears and Wolves was canceled, and is it unknown how many players will be unavailable for Bunker Hill during tonight’s contest. Last season, Bunker Hill kicked off Catawba Valley 2A play with a 20-6 win over Lincolnton to improve to 4-0 on its way to a 7-0 start.

West Iredell (0-3) at St. Stephens (1-2)

The Indians have dropped their last two games after a 26-13 win over Bandys in the season opener, but St. Stephens hung around against Maiden its last time out before falling by a 29-19 final and it’s clear that the Indians won’t be an easy out for any opponent in 2022. Conversely, the Warriors have been outscored 142-12 thus far and have lost their last eight games dating back to the 2021 season as they prepare for the opening week of Western Foothills 3A Conference play.

St. Stephens topped West Iredell 21-0 a year ago behind big games from quarterback Peyton Young and running back Brycen Gaither, who are now a senior and sophomore, respectively. Young completed 12 of 17 passes for 138 yards while carrying the ball 10 times for 77 yards, with Gaither adding 15 carries for 71 yards and two touchdowns.

East Burke (2-1) at Maiden (2-1)

A pair of one-loss teams face off in Maiden, with the Cavaliers looking to primarily keep the ball on the ground and the Blue Devils having shown the ability to move it via the pass or the run. Maiden senior quarterback Wesley Thompson has completed 29 of 46 (63%) passes for 536 yards and six TDs for the defending Catawba Valley 2A champions, with senior wide receiver Chris Culliver (14 catches for 357 yards and four scores) and senior running back Ben Gibbs (53 carries for 272 yards and four TDs) serving as the Blue Devils’ top offensive playmakers.

East Burke has only attempted 22 passes so far, completing nine. On the ground, the Cavs have gotten 39 carries for 266 yards and two scores from sophomore Caden Buff, 45 carries for 231 yards and three TDs from Jacob Dellinger and 33 carries for 192 yards and three scores from Levi Coble.

West Caldwell (0-3) at Newton-Conover (1-2)

Despite a losing record, the Red Devils have scored more points (100) through three games than they have allowed (83). That’s indicative of another stout defense for Newton-Conover, which didn’t make things easy on opposing offenses last fall either.

Senior linebacker Ben Watson has a team-high three sacks for the Red Devils, and he has also recovered two fumbles to go with interceptions from fellow 12th graders Trey Stinson and Rakim Moore, the latter of whom also has a forced fumble (junior Jordan Lineberger caused the other fumble for Newton-Conover and is second on the team with two sacks). This week, the Red Devils go up against a Warriors side that has suffered 14 straight losses, including a 37-6 loss to Newton-Conover to open Catawba Valley 2A play last September.

North Iredell (0-3) at Fred T. Foard (0-3)

Last season, the Raiders ended a 25-game losing streak with a 34-0 win over the Tigers, adding two more wins later in the season. This year, Foard enters the Western Foothills 3A opener having dropped 17 in a row and looking to do what North Iredell did a season ago: win on its home field.

Although the Tigers have only totaled 29 points in three games, they have received 340 yards on 34-of-55 (61.8%) passing from senior quarterback Aidan Landrum. Sophomore Deontae McIlwain is Foard’s leading rusher with 79 yards on 25 carries and he also has six receptions for 78 yards, while junior Austin Stilwell is the team’s leading receiver with 11 catches for 100 yards.

Hibriten (1-3) at South Caldwell (3-1)

Both of these teams are members of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, but for the second year in a row, they will face each other in a nonconference battle prior to the start of league play on Sept. 30. The Spartans defeated the Panthers 44-42 in double overtime last season, although Hibriten returned the favor by knocking off South Caldwell 29-18 in the regular-season finale.

Hibriten has been tested early, with losses to 3-0 East Lincoln and defending 2A state champion Shelby among the Panthers’ three defeats. Meanwhile, this is the fourth straight home game for South Caldwell, which lost to Hickory by a 53-27 final three weeks ago but has responded with victories over the Hickory Hawks (28-7) and Bandys (31-24).

Hickory (2-1) at East Lincoln (3-0)

A year ago, the Red Tornadoes nipped the Mustangs 22-21 at home, handing East Lincoln its first defeat of the season. Hickory is hoping for a repeat on the road tonight as both teams open Western Foothills 3A play.

It won’t be easy for the Red Tornadoes to turn the trick again, as East Lincoln hasn’t allowed a point in 10 quarters and has only given up eight points in three games combined. But Hickory hasn’t scored fewer than 13 points in each of its last 10 games, so something has to give.

Bandys (1-2) at West Lincoln (3-0)

The Trojans have lost a lot of close games over the past two seasons, most recently in last week’s defeat at South Caldwell. But they have been competitive every time out in 2022 behind an offense that includes sophomores Wyatt Wesson (23 of 46 for 367 yards and two TDs, 15 carries for 35 yards and a score) and Elliot Spicer (28 carries for 154 yards and two TDs) and junior Cash Obregon (10 receptions for 131 yards).

On the other side, the Rebels have outscored North Lincoln, Cherryville and Foard by a combined total of 135-21. West Lincoln has gobbled up 1,204 yards and 17 TDs on 112 carries, led by senior Mason Avery’s 45 carries for 520 yards and 10 scores, as they enter Catawba Valley 2A play.

Alexander Central (2-2) at Marvin Ridge (1-3)

The Cougars play in the difficult Northwestern 3A/4A, but their nonconference schedule has been nothing to sneeze at either. Alexander Central has already faced Hickory, North Gaston, A.C. Reynolds and Lake Norman, and tonight the Cougars wrap up nonconference play with a trip to Waxhaw to take on the Mavericks of Marvin Ridge.

These teams met a season ago, with Marvin Ridge routing Alexander Central 42-8. However, this is a new year and the Cougars are looking to snap a two-game losing streak prior to next week’s bye.

