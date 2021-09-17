Prep Blitz Preview: Conference games begin tonight

Most of the nonconference tune-ups have been completed for high school football teams in the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties, with the Western Foothills 3A and Catawba Valley 2A conferences set to begin league play tonight. As of presstime Thursday, only one game originally scheduled for tonight — Maiden at East Burke — had been postponed. The Blue Devils will now visit the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m.
Eight games involving area teams remain on tonight’s docket, including three Western Foothills 3A Conference games, three Catawba Valley 2A Conference contests and a pair of nonconference games. Here’s a preview of those eight contests, separated by conference:
WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
East Lincoln (3-0) at Hickory (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs and Red Tornadoes both enjoyed byes last week before beginning league play tonight. After routing Hibriten 39-7 in its season opener, East Lincoln collected victories of 31-17 and 14-8 over Forestview and Lincolnton, respectively.
Junior quarterback Tyler Mizzell is off to a strong start for the Mustangs, completing 37 of 53 (69.8%) passes for 496 yards and six touchdowns against no interceptions. His top receiver has been fellow junior Markell Clark (17 catches for 235 yards and five TDs), while senior Orlandis Howell-Johnson leads East Lincoln on the ground with 189 yards and two scores on 34 carries.
As for Hickory, despite falling 21-7 and 24-6 at the hands of Alexander Central and Charlotte Latin, respectively, over the first two weeks of the season, the Red Tornadoes were able to bounce back with a 37-13 victory over Draughn in Week 3. Sophomore QB Turner Wood completed 16 of 23 passes for 224 yards and three scores against the Wildcats, and was later voted the Charlotte Observer high school football player of the week after more than 100,000 votes were cast.
Fred T. Foard (0-2) at North Iredell (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Tigers have had trouble finding the win column in recent years, posting a combined record of 3-16 since the start of the 2019 season. They’re also coming off a three-week layoff after being outscored 105-6 by Maiden and Bandys in a pair of blowout losses last month.
Fortunately for Foard, it faces a Raiders squad this week that hasn’t won since defeating West Iredell 10-9 on Sept. 13, 2018. Since then, North Iredell has dropped 25 straight contests, including a 41-0 shutout loss at Bunker Hill last Friday.
The Tigers are on a seven-game losing streak of their own since defeating Patton 28-6 in last season’s opener, so something has to give tonight in Olin. Foard is winless in its last four road games, while North Iredell has lost its past 13 home games dating back to the 2018 season.
St. Stephens (0-2) at West Iredell (0-1), 7 p.m.
Like Foard, the Indians haven’t played since Aug. 27. But it has been even longer since the Warriors took the field, last doing so on Aug. 20 when they lost 37-0 at the hands of Lake Norman.
St. Stephens also began its season with a 37-point defeat, falling 44-7 at Bandys before being blanked 42-0 by Bunker Hill the following week at home. Freshman running back Brycen Gaither has been a bright spot for the Indians with 30 carries for 116 yards, but St. Stephens has only managed 85 passing yards in its first two games.
West Iredell is 1-7 since the start of last season, although that one win came at home against Foard in a contest that was decided by a 16-13 final this past April. The Warriors last played St. Stephens to open the 2016 season, winning 45-24 in Hickory.
CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
West Lincoln (3-0) at Bandys (2-0), 7:30 p.m.
In the week’s only matchup of unbeaten teams, the Trojans welcome the Rebels to Catawba for the first time since losing 27-17 on Oct. 25, 2019. The teams also played last season as members of the South Fork 2A Conference, with West Lincoln winning 27-7 in Lincolnton.
Bandys still does most of its damage on the ground, scoring nine of 13 TDs thus far on running plays. But the Trojans also have a defense that is capable of putting points on the board, returning a fumble for a score in Week 1 before turning an interception into a TD the following week.
West Lincoln is a run-first team as well, totaling 146 carries and 15 pass attempts over its first three games. Junior Mason Avery has surpassed the 100-yard mark in all three contests and currently has 83 carries for 599 yards and four TDs, while senior Trace Gilmore has a pair of 100-yard performances while recording 276 yards and three scores on 35 carries.
Bunker Hill (3-0) at Lincolnton (0-3), 7:30 p.m.
At first glance, it might appear that the undefeated Bears should be favored against the winless Wolves. However, Bunker Hill’s wins so far have come against Stuart Cramer, St. Stephens and North Iredell, teams that are a combined 2-5.
On the other hand, Lincolnton’s losses have come against South Point, North Lincoln and East Lincoln, squads with a combined mark of 7-2. Furthermore, the Wolves’ last two defeats were by a total of 16 points, 28-18 against North Lincoln and 14-8 at East Lincoln.
With one of the more balanced attacks around, Bunker Hill already has over 1,000 yards of offense this season. Senior QB Carson Elder has completed 36 of 59 (61%) passes for 590 yards and five TDs against no interceptions, while the Bears have 86 carries for 518 yards and nine scores as a team — senior Chadz Stevenson has 214 yards and a TD, senior Kaden Robinson has 133 yards and three TDs and freshman Jason Willis has 121 yards and two TDs.
Newton-Conover (0-2) at West Caldwell (0-2), 7:30 p.m.
The Red Devils faced a Caldwell County team for the first time since 2018 last week, losing by a 16-13 final at home to South Caldwell. Newton-Conover scored first and last, ran more total plays and racked up fewer penalty yards than the Red Devils, but came up short on the scoreboard.
West Caldwell also lost to South Caldwell earlier this season, falling by an 18-7 score on the road Aug. 20 before returning home to face Hibriten on Nov. 4, a game the Warriors lost by a 39-25 final. Nevertheless, despite posting an overall record of 4-16 since the beginning of the 2019 campaign, three of West Caldwell’s wins have come at home.
Newton-Conover is led on the ground by senior Demarcus Beatty (10 carries for 80 yards and two TDs) and junior Ben Watson (23 carries for 80 yards), while senior wide receiver Zane Redmond has eight of the Red Devils' 20 catches for 90 yards. In addition, sophomore QB Aiden Luangkhot has passed for 192 yards while gaining 43 yards with his legs.
NONCONFERENCE
Marvin Ridge (2-1) at Alexander Central (3-1), 7:30 p.m.
After three straight road contests, the Cougars return home this week for another nonconference battle. Tonight’s opponent comes from Union County — Waxhaw to be exact — and will be hitting the road for the first time this fall after wins over Monroe (37-6) and Independence (38-6) in Weeks 1 and 2 and a loss to Ardrey Kell (26-7) two weeks ago.
The Mavericks are led offensively by sophomore Evan Medders, a dual-threat QB who has completed 26 of 40 (65%) passes for 448 yards and five TDs while adding 28 carries for 149 yards and two scores. Senior Caleb Kelson (21 carries for 142 yards) and sophomore Jeremiah Liszewski (22 carries for 78 yards and a TD) have also found success on the ground, while senior pass catchers Jake Young (nine catches for 129 yards), Alex Meeks (seven catches for 115 yards and two TDs) and Luke Raykovicz (five catches for 107 yards and two TDs) have surpassed the century mark in receiving yards.
Alexander Central already has 1,150 yards and 11 TDs on 195 carries, good for an average of 5.9 yards per rushing attempt. Senior Cameron Lackey leads the way with 48 carries for 185 yards and three TDs, with sophomore Logan Shoemaker adding 267 yards and a TD on 40 attempts and senior Andrew Bumgarner notching 212 yards and two scores on 29 carries. Additionally, junior QB Luke Hammer has 133 passing yards, 185 rushing yards and five total TDs.
South Caldwell (3-0) at Hibriten (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Spartans and Panthers are both members of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference, and they will face off again in the regular-season finale on Oct. 29 at South Caldwell. That contest will be a league matchup, but this week’s game represents the final nonconference contest for the Caldwell County foes.
South Caldwell has yet to score more than 20 points in a game, but finds itself with a 3-0 record for the first time since starting 7-0 in 2015. That was also the last time the Spartans knocked off Hibriten, doing so by a 20-16 final on the road. In the four meetings since, the Panthers are 4-0 against South Caldwell with wins of 61-0, 48-0, 56-12 and 35-8.
Hibriten suffered a 32-point home loss to East Lincoln in Week 1 before bouncing back with a 14-point road victory over West Caldwell two weeks ago. Prior to the season-opening loss to the Mustangs, the Panthers had won 17 consecutive regular-season contests.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record.