Prep Blitz Preview: Conference games begin tonight

St. Stephens (0-2) at West Iredell (0-1), 7 p.m.

Like Foard, the Indians haven’t played since Aug. 27. But it has been even longer since the Warriors took the field, last doing so on Aug. 20 when they lost 37-0 at the hands of Lake Norman.

St. Stephens also began its season with a 37-point defeat, falling 44-7 at Bandys before being blanked 42-0 by Bunker Hill the following week at home. Freshman running back Brycen Gaither has been a bright spot for the Indians with 30 carries for 116 yards, but St. Stephens has only managed 85 passing yards in its first two games.

West Iredell is 1-7 since the start of last season, although that one win came at home against Foard in a contest that was decided by a 16-13 final this past April. The Warriors last played St. Stephens to open the 2016 season, winning 45-24 in Hickory.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE

West Lincoln (3-0) at Bandys (2-0), 7:30 p.m.

In the week’s only matchup of unbeaten teams, the Trojans welcome the Rebels to Catawba for the first time since losing 27-17 on Oct. 25, 2019. The teams also played last season as members of the South Fork 2A Conference, with West Lincoln winning 27-7 in Lincolnton.

