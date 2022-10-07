PREP BLITZ PREVIEW: Can Bunker Hill stay unbeaten ahead of clash with Maiden?

Ten games involving high school football teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties are scheduled to take place tonight as gridiron action returns to its normal Friday slot following Thursday contests last week due to impending rain and storms from Hurricane Ian. Six of tonight’s Week 8 games will be played in one of the aforementioned counties, while four road contests will also include area schools.

Here’s a brief rundown of each game, all of which begin at 7:30 p.m.:

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCEEast Burke (2-4, 0-3) at Bunker Hill (6-0, 3-0)

The Bears will face Maiden in Week 9 in a matchup that could very well be for first place in the Catawba Valley 2A. But Bunker Hill has to get past the Cavaliers first, and that will be no easy feat despite East Burke’s winless conference record.

Since sophomore running back Jason Willis suffered an injury in Week 2 after rushing for 421 yards and six touchdowns in the first two games of the season, fellow 10th grader Cole Lineberger (43 carries for 368 yards and two TDs in 2022) and junior Talayn Weaver (39 carries for 280 yards and three scores) have picked up the slack on the ground for Bunker Hill. Junior quarterback Redek Robinson has added 1,072 passing yards, 59 rushing yards and 11 total TDs, with junior Xavier McCleave (27 catches for 414 yards and three TDs) and senior Elijah Boston (23 receptions for 216 yards and a score) serving as his top targets in the passing game.

East Burke’s run-heavy attack is led by juniors Levi Coble (83 carries for 466 yards and four TDs) and Jacob Dellinger (91 carries for 464 yards and six scores), while three other Cavs have also rushed for over 100 yards.

Maiden (5-1, 3-0) at Bandys (2-4, 1-2)

If the Blue Devils want to remain perfect entering their battle with Bunker Hill next week, they’ll first have to get past another Catawba County foe. Maiden has won the last three meetings since a 37-28 road loss to the Trojans in 2018 and is 24-1 in its past 25 regular-season contests, while Bandys is 7-18 in its last 25 regular-season games.

But games aren’t won on paper, and Bandys wants to have a say in who wins the Catawba Valley 2A title. The Blue Devils won the league championship a season ago and have collected 19 conference victories in a row, including 10 straight since the Catawba Valley 2A was established last year.

Newton-Conover (3-3, 2-1) at West Lincoln (4-2, 1-2)

If not for a fourth-quarter rally by Lincolnton two weeks ago, the Red Devils would be the third team with an undefeated record in Catawba Valley 2A play. Nonetheless, two of Newton-Conover’s losses — a 35-28 loss at Hickory on Sept. 2 and the aforementioned 22-21 defeat at Lincolnton — were by a combined eight points.

Speaking of close losses, West Lincoln knows all about that plight. The Rebels lost 27-17 at Maiden two weeks ago after leading 17-13 in the third quarter, then suffered a 35-34 overtime loss at the hands of Bunker Hill at home last week. Those same two teams also accounted for West Lincoln’s only two regular-season defeats in 2021 as they beat the Rebels by a combined 14 points, while it took overtime for West Lincoln to earn a 13-7 victory at Newton-Conover last October.

West Caldwell (0-6, 0-3) at Lincolnton (3-3, 2-1)

Following a 7-6 loss at Bunker Hill to open conference play, the Wolves came from behind against Newton-Conover before defeating Bandys 43-34 a week ago. With games against East Burke, Maiden and West Lincoln remaining after tonight, Lincolnton needs to take care of business against the Warriors to keep pace with the Catawba Valley 2A’s top teams.

West Caldwell has been held to six points in all three of its league contests, losing 64-6 at Newton-Conover, 52-6 vs. Bunker Hill and 60-6 vs. Maiden. For the season, the Warriors have been outscored 307-76.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE

North Lincoln (1-5, 1-2) at St. Stephens (3-3, 2-1)

The Knights are winless no more after a 38-7 home win over North Iredell last week, and after an 0-5 start that included three losses by seven points or less, North Lincoln is looking for its first winning streak of the season. However, St. Stephens has other ideas.

The Indians fell 42-28 at crosstown rival Hickory a week ago, but are 2-0 at home in 2022. St. Stephens beat nonconference Bandys 26-13 in the season opener, with their other home win coming in a 49-20 triumph over West Iredell three weeks ago. Unbeaten East Lincoln is next up for the Indians, who need to worry about tonight’s contest before turning their attention to the Western Foothills 3A leader.

Hickory (4-2, 2-1) at North Iredell (1-5, 1-2)

Junior wide receiver Dashawn Medley put together a record-breaking performance for the Red Tornadoes last week, becoming the first player in program history to finish with 200-plus receiving yards in a single game. He also had two carries for 78 yards and notched four total TDs as Hickory defeated St. Stephens for the second year in a row, although sophomore quarterback Brady Stober suffered a broken collarbone in the victory, leaving junior Turner Wood to take his place.

On the bright side, Wood has plenty of experience as Hickory’s starting signal caller, having started all 12 games a year ago after playing in three games as a freshman. Last season against North Iredell, Wood completed 12 of 14 passes for 219 yards and three scores as the Red Tornadoes routed the Raiders 48-0.

East Lincoln (6-0, 3-0) at Fred T. Foard (0-6, 0-3)

Things won’t get any easier for the winless Tigers when they host the unbeaten Mustangs, who have outscored opponents 222-27 thus far. Hickory is the only team to reach double digits against East Lincoln, scoring a pair of TDs in a 28-12 loss on Sept. 16.

On the other side, Foard has been outscored 231-57 and is in search of its first win since a 28-6 home victory over Patton in the opening game of the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season. The Tigers have suffered 20 consecutive losses and have been held under 10 points in 13 of those contests.

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

Watauga (5-1, 1-0) at Alexander Central (3-3, 1-0)

The Cougars snapped a three-game losing streak with a 28-21 win at Ashe County last week, but tonight they’ll have to deal with a Watauga squad that has won 27 conference games in a row since falling 26-21 at St. Stephens on Oct. 13, 2017. The Pioneers are a perennial powerhouse and they look the part again this year, having already defeated a pair of 5-1 teams in T.C. Roberson and Maiden, defending 1A state runner-up Mitchell, 4-2 South Caldwell and fellow Northwestern 3A/4A member Ashe County in a nonconference matchup.

Alexander Central has also faced a daunting schedule, including home losses at the hands of A.C. Reynolds and Marvin Ridge, who outscored the Cougars by a combined total of 90-10. But Alexander Central is hoping to spring the upset against Watauga and end a two-game home skid in the process.

Ashe County (2-4, 0-1) at Hibriten (2-4, 1-0)

The Panthers had lost two straight and four of their first five before beating Freedom 43-20 to open league play. This week, Hibriten looks to climb closer to .500 before tangling with Watauga in Week 9.

Hibriten has scored at least 21 points in every game since losing 36-8 at East Lincoln in Week 1, while Ashe County has reached the 21-point mark in all six games. Therefore, don’t be surprised if this one turns into a shootout. The Panthers notched a 35-7 win over the Huskies in 2021, but they are allowing 35.2 points per game this season after giving up 25.3 points per contest a year ago.

South Caldwell (4-2, 0-1) at Freedom (3-3, 0-1)

Both of these squads are looking for their first conference win of 2022 after tough starts to open Northwestern 3A/4A play. The Patriots lost in a matchup with last year’s league runner-up, while Watauga cruised past the Spartans by a 56-7 final.

This will only be the second road game for South Caldwell and the first since a 28-7 win over West Caldwell to begin the season, while Freedom is 1-1 at home but hasn’t played there since Week 2. After a 40-22 home loss to Crest in Week 1, the Patriots knocked off rival East Burke 33-20 the following week.

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE—WEEK 8

Watauga at Alexander Central

Maiden at Bandys

East Burke at Bunker Hill

East Lincoln at Fred T. Foard

Ashe County at Hibriten

Hickory at North Iredell

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln

South Caldwell at Freedom

North Lincoln at St. Stephens

West Caldwell at Lincolnton