PREP BLITZ PREVIEW: Bunker Hill-Maiden showdown highlights Week 9

Last season’s meeting between the Bunker Hill and Maiden football teams decided the Catawba Valley 2A Conference champion, and this year’s matchup between the Catawba County foes may end up doing the same. The Blue Devils host the Bears tonight in a battle of league unbeatens, while remaining Week 9 games in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area encompassing Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties include Bandys at Newton-Conover, contests at Hickory and St. Stephens and four other games.

Listed below is a look at all eight Week 9 games. Kickoff of each contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCEBunker Hill (7-0, 4-0) at Maiden (6-1, 3-1)

Both of these teams were 7-0 when they met a year ago, with the Blue Devils ultimately leaving Claremont with a 62-13 road victory over the Bears. This year, each squad is again off to a hot start.

Nevertheless, Maiden has won 31 straight meetings with Bunker Hill, which last beat the Blue Devils in 1989. And Maiden’s only loss this season came at the hands of 6-1 Watauga in Week 2, with the Blue Devils winning their last five games by double digits.

Since conference play began, three of the Bears’ four victories have come by four points or less. But a win is a win, and Bunker Hill has done a lot of winning in recent years. After finishing 6-2 during the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, the Bears were 10-2 in Albert Reid’s first year as head coach last season before reeling off seven consecutive wins entering tonight.

Maiden has won 25 of its past 26 regular-season games, while Bunker Hill has 22 victories in its last 23. Another win tonight would give the Bears victories over the second-, third- and fourth-place teams in the Catawba Valley 2A following wins over Lincolnton (3-1 in league play) and West Lincoln (2-2) last month.

Bandys (2-5, 1-3) at Newton-Conover (3-4, 2-2)

The Red Devils have knocked off the Trojans in each of their last three matchups, winning 36-13 in 2019, 32-14 in 2020-21 and 40-6 last season. But past results don’t mean future success, so Newton-Conover will have to prove itself on the field once again. Tonight is homecoming for the Red Devils and there will also be a celebration of their 100th season of football; Bandys would certainly like to spoil the festivities.

Both of these teams have three losses by nine points or less, so close games have been the norm. And after struggling at home the past couple of seasons, Newton-Conover is 3-1 at Gurley Stadium in 2022. On the other side, Bandys earned its first road win of the year when it topped East Burke 35-14 three weeks ago.

West Lincoln (5-2, 2-2) at West Caldwell (0-7, 0-4)

The Warriors have been held to 89 points this season, including a total of 31 in four Catawba Valley 2A contests. If the Rebels are able to play the ball-control style of offense they prefer, West Caldwell may not get many chances to put points on the board this week either.

Over 90% of West Lincoln’s 328 offensive plays in 2022 have been rushing attempts. Senior running back Mason Avery leads the Rebels with 158 carries for 1,597 yards and 22 touchdowns, while sophomore Jaylin Winnex has 597 yards and four scores on 75 carries.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCEWest Iredell (1-6, 1-3) at Hickory (5-2, 3-1)

Like West Caldwell, West Iredell has also had trouble scoring this fall. The Warriors are averaging a league-low 8.3 points per game, and 26 of those points came in an 18-point victory over Fred T. Foard on Sept. 23.

As for the Red Tornadoes, they have won three straight games and are averaging 35 points per contest during their streak. Hickory blanked North Iredell 34-0 a week ago for its first shutout since a 63-0 rout of West Iredell in 2021, which was preceded by a 48-0 victory over North Iredell. With another win tonight, the Red Tornadoes would record just their second four-game winning streak since 2013, the other of which came last season.

Since taking over for injured sophomore Brady Stober (1,290 passing yards, 16 TDs) at halftime two weeks ago, Hickory junior quarterback Turner Wood has completed 21 of 26 passes for 253 yards and three TDs. Other statistical leaders for the Red Tornadoes include junior wide receiver Dashawn Medley (36 receptions for 536 yards and five TDs) and sophomore running back Isaiah Lackey (85 carries for 499 yards and three scores).

East Lincoln (7-0, 4-0) at St. Stephens (3-4, 2-2)

Following a strong start, the Indians have lost their last two games, falling 42-28 at Hickory two weeks ago before losing 28-21 to North Lincoln in Week 8. The schedule only gets harder this week as St. Stephens plays host to the undefeated Mustangs, who are ranked fourth in the state in the 3A classification according to MaxPreps.com.

Senior dual-threat QB Tyler Mizzell has completed 107 of 167 (64.1%) passes for East Lincoln, totaling 1,312 yards and 19 TDs through the air to go with 45 carries for 215 yards and three more scores. Fellow 12th graders Markell Clark (38 catches for 502 yards and 11 TDs) and Keandre Walker (23 receptions for 363 yards and two TDs) are his top two targets, while sophomore running back Christopher Daley II has 732 yards and 11 scores on 69 carries.

St. Stephens’ Brycen Gaither is also a sophomore, and he has 997 total yards of offense (777 rushing, 220 receiving, 15 total TDs), while senior signal caller Peyton Young has 1,129 passing yards, 375 rushing yards and 14 total TDs. Senior Dayton Anderson (27 catches for 382 yards and a TD) is the Indians’ leading receiver.

Fred T. Foard (0-7, 0-4) at North Lincoln (2-5, 2-2)

After losing three of their previous four games by seven points or less, the Knights have nabbed victories over North Iredell and St. Stephens in their past two contests. This will be only North Lincoln’s third home game of 2022 — the Knights lost 15-9 vs. Statesville on Sept. 16 before winning 38-7 against North Iredell on Sept. 29 — while the Tigers are 0-3 on the road and have scored just 60 points in seven games overall.

Senior Cody Morse is having a big year for North Lincoln with 129 carries for 792 yards and seven TDs, while fellow 12th grader Connor Carson has 363 passing yards and four passing TDs to go with 218 yards on the ground. On the other side, Foard has 420 yards on 180 carries as a team, but has gotten 697 passing yards from senior Aidan Landrum, 207 receiving yards from junior Austin Stilwell and 155 rushing yards from sophomore Deontae McIlwain.

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

Alexander Central (3-4, 1-1) at South Caldwell (4-3, 0-2)

Two of the Cougars’ wins this year have come in road games, while the Spartans are 3-2 at home. South Caldwell’s 51-27 victory last season snapped a five-game losing streak against Alexander Central, but a lot of the faces that contributed to that win have since graduated.

Both teams prefer to keep the ball on the ground, Alexander Central more so than South Caldwell. The Cougars are led by Mason Chapman-Mays’ 67 carries for 415 yards and a TD, while junior QB Tanner Moore is adept at both running and throwing the ball (248 rushing yards, 196 passing yards, 10 total TDs). As for the Spartans, their leading rusher is junior Suan Moore (133 carries for 998 yards and eight TDs), their leading receiver is senior JB Robbins (19 receptions for 460 yards and two TDs) and their junior signal caller Anderson Raynor has 1,074 total yards (659 rushing, 415 passing) and nine total TDs.

Hibriten (3-4, 2-0) at Watauga (6-1, 2-0)

The last two league unbeatens face off in Boone as a Pioneers squad that is averaging 38 points per game takes on a Panthers side that is averaging 38.7 points per contest. However, Watauga’s defense has been stouter (21.3 points allowed per game as compared to 35.9 points per contest allowed by Hibriten) and has twice as many takeaways — 18 to nine — thanks to 10 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries.

Offensively, Watauga’s top performers have been sophomore QB Maddox Greene (780 rushing yards, 509 passing yards, 15 total TDs), senior running back William Curtis (107 carries for 761 yards and 14 TDs) and junior wide receiver Jackson Pryor (19 catches for 349 yards and four TDs). Meanwhile, the Panthers have gotten 907 rushing yards and 14 TDs to go with 187 passing yards from senior Coby Wilson, with junior Dillan Earp amassing 481 yards and eight TDs on 57 carries.

