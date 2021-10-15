Prep Blitz Preview: Bunker Hill hosts Maiden in matchup of 7-0 squads

The Bunker Hill and Maiden football teams have likely had today’s date circled for quite some time. After not playing this past spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the unbeaten Catawba County foes renew their rivalry tonight in Claremont.
Tonight’s other games of note include Newton-Conover at Bandys, Watauga at Hibriten and South Caldwell at Alexander Central. Here’s a look at the aforementioned contests as well as the other four Week 9 games involving teams in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area encompassing Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties:
CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE
Maiden (7-0, 4-0 in league play) at Bunker Hill (7-0, 4-0), 7:30 p.m.
The Bears haven’t defeated the Blue Devils since a 24-8 road victory in 1989, losing the last 30 games in the series. But Bunker Hill also hasn’t started a season with seven straight wins since 1968.
Maiden has won each of the past 10 meetings by at least three touchdowns, including a 40-13 win at Bunker Hill in 2019. The Blue Devils are 7-0 for the first time since going 11-0 during the regular season in 2017, and they have won six straight regular-season road games dating back to 2019.
On the other side, Bunker Hill comes in with 10 consecutive home victories since a 28-6 loss to Hibriten on Sept. 27, 2019. But the Bears also enter tonight’s contest on just three days’ rest after defeating East Burke 31-8 in Icard on Monday.
This could very well be the game of the year among area teams, and it will likely determine the Catawba Valley 2A Conference champion. Maiden also won the South Fork 2A Conference title a year ago, while Bunker Hill finished second in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.
Newton-Conover (2-4, 2-2 in league play) at Bandys (2-3, 0-3), 7:30 p.m.
The Trojans began the season with blowout wins over St. Stephens and Fred T. Foard before losing to West Lincoln by a 20-17 final in overtime in both teams’ conference opener on Sept. 17. Bandys then led at halftime before losing 27-7 at Lincolnton on Oct. 1, and last week the Trojans suffered a 46-0 road loss at the hands of Maiden.
Nevertheless, the Trojans were missing nine starters last week, and they’re hoping to have many of those players back tonight when they welcome the Red Devils to Catawba. Newton-Conover has alternated wins and losses in conference play, beating West Caldwell 37-6 on Sept. 14 before one-score differentials in their past three games — a 21-17 loss to Lincolnton, a 19-12 win over East Burke and a 13-7 overtime loss to West Lincoln.
Newton-Conover has defeated Bandys five of the last six seasons, with only one of those contests — a 31-29 Red Devils victory in 2016 — having been decided by fewer than 18 points. The Trojans last beat Newton-Conover at home in 2018, winning by a 31-7 final.
West Caldwell (0-6, 0-4 in league play) at West Lincoln (5-2, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.
For the first time since a 21-19 road win over Ashbrook on Sept. 10, the Rebels face off against a non-Catawba County squad. West Lincoln went 2-2 against said teams over the past four weeks, with all of the games being decided by eight points or less and the two Rebels victories requiring overtime.
Conversely, all of the Warriors’ games thus far have been decided by double digits. West Caldwell has been held to seven points or less five times and has been outscored 210-51 overall and by a 107-13 margin on the road.
West Lincoln has either won or lost by a single score in all but one game this fall, but most of those contests have been played on the road. The Rebels are 1-1 at home, defeating North Lincoln 14-7 in Week 1 and losing to Maiden by a 20-14 final last month.
WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE
Hickory (4-3, 3-1 in league play) at West Iredell (1-4, 1-3), 7 p.m.
Currently tied with North Lincoln for second place in the Western Foothills 3A Conference, the Red Tornadoes outscored St. Stephens and North Iredell by a combined total of 93-15 in their previous two contests. Most recently, Hickory defeated North Iredell 48-0 on homecoming this past Monday behind strong performances from numerous players.
The Warriors have only won three of their past 14 games dating back to 2019, with all three victories coming against Fred T. Foard. West Iredell’s last two wins came by three and eight points, respectively, over a Tigers squad that has lost 11 consecutive games since a 28-6 rout of Patton to begin the COVID-shortened spring season.
West Iredell is 2-5 in its last seven home games, including an 0-3 mark this season. The Warriors have only scored 23 points this fall while being shut out three times, whereas Hickory enters tonight averaging 24.1 points per game and with wins in two of its past three home contests.
North Lincoln (5-2, 3-1 in league play) at Fred T. Foard (0-6, 0-4), 7 p.m.
All five of the Knights’ wins have been by double digits, which doesn’t bode well for a Tigers squad that hasn’t tasted victory since last season’s opener. Even in defeats at the hands of tough West Lincoln and Statesville teams, North Lincoln has lost by a combined total of 16 points.
Since losing to Statesville in its conference opener on Sept. 17, North Lincoln has defeated Hickory 21-7, North Iredell 50-0 and St. Stephens 26-0. The Knights haven’t allowed a single point in their last 11 quarters, while Foard hasn’t scored a point in its last nine quarters and has been shut out four times this fall.
With that said, both of North Lincoln’s losses came on the road, where the Knights average more than 11 fewer points (22.5 per game) than they do at home (33.7 per game). Meanwhile, Foard’s last victory came at home against Patton this past spring, but that’s the only home game the Tigers have won since the start of the 2019 season.
St. Stephens (1-5, 1-3 in league play) at East Lincoln (5-2, 2-2), 7 p.m.
After losing back-to-back games — 22-21 at Hickory and 23-6 vs. Statesville — to open conference play, the Mustangs have dominated their past two contests. East Lincoln defeated West Iredell 45-0 two weeks ago before cruising to a 57-0 win over Fred T. Foard last Friday.
Following an early-season injury, junior quarterback Tyler Mizzell saw limited action for the Mustangs last week, completing 3 of 4 passes for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman Hunter Bolling also threw a TD pass and had 75 yards through the air for an East Lincoln offense that added 231 yards and three scores on the ground.
St. Stephens hasn’t found the win column since a 21-0 shutout of West Iredell in its Western Foothills 3A opener, losing to a North Iredell squad that had lost 25 of its previous 26 contests on Sept. 24 before falling 43-15 vs. Hickory two weeks ago and 26-0 at North Lincoln last Friday. Tonight, the Indians contend with an East Lincoln team that is 10-2 at home since 2019.
NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE
South Caldwell (5-1, 1-1 in league play) at Alexander Central (4-3, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.
Interestingly, the Spartans have been outscored this season despite winning five of their first six games. A lopsided 56-22 defeat at Watauga two weeks ago accounted for a lot of those points, but South Caldwell rebounded from its first loss with a 20-14 home win over Freedom last Friday.
Speaking of Watauga, the Cougars suffered a 28-21 road loss to the Pioneers last week. The contest was a back-and-forth affair that saw Alexander Central score touchdowns in each of the first three quarters before being outscored 14-0 in the final period.
Both teams possess strong rushing attacks, with the Cougars gobbling up 1,878 yards and 18 TDs on 322 carries thus far as compared to South Caldwell’s 262 carries for 1,396 yards and 12 scores. But the Spartans have done more through the air, passing for 603 and six TDs as opposed to 287 yards and five TDs for Alexander Central passers.
Watauga (5-2, 2-0 in league play) at Hibriten (4-2, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.
When all is said and done, this could be the game that ultimately decides the conference champion. The Pioneers and Panthers are perennial powerhouses that struggled early in the season but have turned things around recently, with Watauga starting 1-2 but winning its past four games and Hibriten also losing two of its first three before putting together a three-game winning streak.
Both of Hibriten’s losses came at home, while Watauga has only played outside of Boone on two occasions, posting a 1-1 record against Maiden (47-0 loss) and Ashe County (54-7 win). Furthermore, the Pioneers are averaging 31.7 points per game and allowing 21.6 as compared to the Panthers’ 34.5 points per game and 24.7 points allowed per game.