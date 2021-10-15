Prep Blitz Preview: Bunker Hill hosts Maiden in matchup of 7-0 squads

The Warriors have only won three of their past 14 games dating back to 2019, with all three victories coming against Fred T. Foard. West Iredell’s last two wins came by three and eight points, respectively, over a Tigers squad that has lost 11 consecutive games since a 28-6 rout of Patton to begin the COVID-shortened spring season.

West Iredell is 2-5 in its last seven home games, including an 0-3 mark this season. The Warriors have only scored 23 points this fall while being shut out three times, whereas Hickory enters tonight averaging 24.1 points per game and with wins in two of its past three home contests.

North Lincoln (5-2, 3-1 in league play) at Fred T. Foard (0-6, 0-4), 7 p.m.

All five of the Knights’ wins have been by double digits, which doesn’t bode well for a Tigers squad that hasn’t tasted victory since last season’s opener. Even in defeats at the hands of tough West Lincoln and Statesville teams, North Lincoln has lost by a combined total of 16 points.

Since losing to Statesville in its conference opener on Sept. 17, North Lincoln has defeated Hickory 21-7, North Iredell 50-0 and St. Stephens 26-0. The Knights haven’t allowed a single point in their last 11 quarters, while Foard hasn’t scored a point in its last nine quarters and has been shut out four times this fall.