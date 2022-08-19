PREP BLITZ PREVIEW: Area teams set to face off in season openers

Are you ready for some football? Well, you better get ready, because tonight marks the beginning of the 2022 varsity football season in the state of North Carolina.

All 11 teams in the Hickory Daily Record‘s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties are slated for 7:30 p.m. games tonight. Four contests will pit area squads against one another, while one of the remaining teams will host a Week 1 game.

Here’s a brief look at each Week 1 matchup:

Alexander Central at Hickory

A season ago, the Red Tornadoes led 7-6 late in the second quarter of a road game against the Cougars before Alexander Central scored 15 unanswered points to collect a 21-7 victory. The hosts finished with 55 carries for 298 yards, with three different players recording 75 rushing yards or more including a pair of returners — senior Luke Hammer and junior Logan Shoemaker.

One of Hickory’s standouts in the 2021 opener was Dashawn Medley, who had six receptions for 50 yards and is back for his junior season as one of a plethora of wide receiving options for the Red Tornadoes. Medley also had an interception on defense, while returning senior Britt Rumbaugh recovered an Alexander Central fumble.

Bandys at St. Stephens

The Trojans only won three games last fall, but one of those victories came in a 44-7 home rout of the Indians. Seniors led the way for Bandys in that contest, so new faces will have to step up if the Trojans hope to notch another win over their Catawba County foes, this time on the road.

Senior running back Nolan Jones is one player to watch for Bandys after he had eight carries for 44 yards in last season’s meeting, while St. Stephens was young last year and returns numerous players. A 24-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Young to Michael Watkins — both of whom are seniors this year — accounted for the Indians’ lone score in the previous matchup, but four turnovers (three fumbles, one interception) hurt their chances.

Maiden at Fred T. Foard

The Tigers have a difficult matchup, albeit at home, in Micheal Ramseur’s debut as the team’s head coach. The Blue Devils blanked Foard 56-0 to open the 2021 season, scoring 28 of those points in the first quarter.

Top offensive performers in last year’s game included Maiden running back Ben Gibbs (four carries for 151 yards and two TDs) and wide receivers Alec Hall (three catches for 95 yards and a score) and Chris Culliver (two catches for 71 yards and a score), all of whom return as seniors in 2022. On the other side, Foard has lost 14 straight contests since a 28-6 home win over Patton to open the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season.

South Caldwell at West Caldwell

Speaking of losing streaks, the Warriors have dropped 11 straight games dating back to the 2020-21 campaign, although they were competitive in an 18-7 road loss to the Spartans in Week 1 last year. But how will senior quarterback Jaylen Patterson and Co. perform against their Caldwell County rivals in this season’s opener?

South Caldwell has tried four different quarterbacks during the preseason, so it remains to be seen who will line up under center for the Spartans after their top two QBs from a year ago graduated. Wide receiver JB Robbins caught a 34-yard TD pass during the 11-point win over West Caldwell in 2021, and he’s one of the seniors back for South Caldwell this fall.

Polk County at Newton-Conover

The Red Devils lost all four of their home games a year ago and have dropped five straight at Gurley Stadium dating back to the 2020-21 season. They also suffered a 28-7 road loss at the hands of the Wolverines in Week 1 last season, and they’ll look for a measure of revenge during tonight’s contest.

Newton-Conover’s only TD against Polk County in 2021 came in the fourth quarter, and while the Red Devils boasted a stout defense last season, their offense struggled to score, finishing with 166 total points in 10 games. Meanwhile, the Wolverines scored at least 20 points in nine of 11 games and were held to single digits just once.

Bunker Hill at Stuart Cramer

The Bears are another team that will look for several players to take on bigger roles in 2022. Coming off a 10-win season, many of Bunker Hill’s key players were lost to graduation, but the squad still has plenty of talent and is expected to contend for one of the top spots in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference after finishing second behind Maiden a year ago.

Bunker Hill was 5-1 at home last fall, but the Bears were also 5-1 on the road, including a 5-0 mark during the regular season. Bunker Hill began the 2021 campaign with a 29-18 home win over Stuart Cramer, with returning junior Xavier McCleave (three receptions for 115 yards and a TD) and returning senior Elijah Boston (seven receptions for 86 yards) both enjoying big days in the passing game.

Hibriten at East Lincoln

The Panthers suffered a 39-7 home loss at the hands of the Mustangs to start the 2021 season. Hibriten was held to 109 yards of total offense, while East Lincoln ran 51 plays for a total of 366 yards to go with four takeaways (three fumble recoveries, one interception) on the defensive side.

These teams are perennially among the best squads in the state, with both posting 8-4 records last fall. Both starting quarterbacks are now seniors as East Lincoln’s Tyler Mizzell and Hibriten’s Coby Wilson return, but there’s a lot of additional talent on each roster and tonight’s winner is poised to make an early statement.

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE—WEEK 1

Alexander Central at Hickory

Bandys at St. Stephens

Bunker Hill at Stuart Cramer

Maiden at Fred T. Foard

Hibriten at East Lincoln

Polk County at Newton-Conover

South Caldwell at West Caldwell