Prep Blitz Preview: 7 local squads set for 1st-round playoff contests

Seven teams from the three area conferences will begin play this week in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association football playoffs. Two teams from each of the South Fork 2A and Northwestern Foothills 2A conferences will compete with three coming out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
The first round will take place Friday night with 16 teams in each of the eight brackets throughout the state. The subsequent three rounds are scheduled for the following three weeks leading up to the championships on Saturday, May 8, in each of the eight brackets. The locations for the championship games have yet to be announced by the NCHSAA.
Note: For the preview, coaches were asked who they consider their key players, as well as the keys for their team’s success. Unless noted, stats listed are provided by the team.
NCHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE:
First Round: Friday, April 16
Second Round: Friday, April 23
Regionals: Friday, April 30
State Finals: Saturday, May 8
2A WEST
No. 8 Bunker Hill (6-1) at No. 1 Hendersonville (5-2)
About Bunker Hill:
Coach: Patrick Clark
Key offensive players: QB Carson Elder (101-141-2 for 1240 yds, 17 TDs); WR Jay Abrams (36 catches, 449 yards, 6 TDs); WR Kaliq Ramseur (31 catches, 386 yards, 7 TDs); RB Kaden Robinson (63 carries, 372 yards, 10 TDs, 13 catches, 148 yards, 1 TD); RB Chadz Stevenson (51 carries, 312 yards 4 TDs, 8 catches, 83 yards), C Lawson York (Grades out above 90 every time, 23 pancake blocks)
Key defensive players: LB Kaden Robinson (84 Tackles, 5 for loss, 1 Sack, 1 Safety, 6 Forced Fumbles, 4 Fumble Recovery); DB Clayton Dobbins (31 Tackles, 3 TFL, 2 Forced Fumbles, 2 Fumble Recovery, 5 Blocked Punts); DB Chadz Stevenson (47 Tackles, 10 TFL, 4 Sacks, 1 Safety, 3 Forced Fumbles); DE Cooper Watts (44 Tackles, 1 Forced Fumble, 1 Fumble Recovery); LB Justin Killian (55 Tackles, 1 for loss); LB Preston Workman (30 Tackles, 1 Forced Fumble, 1 Fumble Recovery, 1 INT); DB Elijah Boston (26 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Safety, 3 INT, 1 Forced Fumble) NG Jacob Carroll (20 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Forced Fumble); DB Kaliq Ramseur (19 Tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT); DB Jay Abrams (5 Tackles, 2 INT); NG Lawson York (15 Tackles, 2 Fumble Recoveries)
Coach’s key to success: “Remain focused and continue to improve. Competition is increasing and we have to cut down useless penalties. As for every team, we must stay healthy.”
Outlook: One gets the feeling that the Bears are building something special in Claremont for the long haul. After a 6-49 stretch from 2014 to 2018, Bunker Hill will make its second straight playoff appearance and is guaranteed a plus-.500 record for the first time since 2013. Coincidentally, that season was also the last time the Bears won a playoff game. After taking their lumps in the opener at Hibriten, Bunker Hill was clearly the second-best team in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, with the closest winning margin at 25 in the six wins. Among the key players listed above, a lot will be back this fall. A win on Friday would certainly give the Bears high hopes as they join the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A Conference. Bunker Hill is 5-17 in the playoffs since 1972.
Hendersonville finished in a tie for the Mountain Six 2A championship and got the league’s top bid due to a 23-21 win over Pisgah. The Bearcats started the season 1-2, then won four straight capped by a 52-0 win over East Henderson. QB Gavin Gosnell threw for 1,345 yards and seven TDs and added 370 yards on the ground with six scores. Jayleon Gaines is the workhorse in the backfield with 1,085 yards and 13 TDs. Looking for its first playoff win since 2018, Hendersonville is 38-37 in the playoffs since 1972.
Next up: No. 5 Walkertown (4-0) or No. 4 Shelby (5-2)
No. 6 West Lincoln (5-2) at No. 3 Mount Pleasant (7-0)
About West Lincoln:
Coach: Darren Ponder
Key offensive players: QB Mason Huitt (5 passing touchdowns, 3 rushing TDs). WR Samuel Duncan (11 catches, 194 yards, 4 TDs); RB Mason Avery (10 catches, 213 yards, 4 TDs); RB Hunter Leonhardt (77 carries, 400 yards, 5 TDs); RB Grayson Barkley (113 carries, 452 yds, 4 TDs)
Key defensive players: DB Mason Huitt; DB Ricky Reynolds; DB Samuel Duncan; DB Hunter Leonhard; DB Trent Goins. The defensive backfield has combined for 10 interceptions this season.
Coach’s key to success: “Mount Pleasant has a very good defense. Our offensive line is a key in our playoff pursuits. They must be able to move the defense in order for us to run the ball. We must be able to run the ball and play action pass them. Mount Pleasant has a very talented core of receivers with a very good running back and QB to go behind a big offensive line. We must limit the big plays. Our box players must limit the run and our DBs must limit the big pass plays.”
Outlook: West Lincoln has to feel as if it has hit its stride. After starting 0-2, which included a last-minute loss to Maiden, the Rebels have won five straight, including a key win over East Lincoln in double overtime to seal up the South Fork 2A’s second state playoff berth. West Lincoln finished the season with a 35-7 win at nonconference Cherokee last week. The Rebels ran for 1,429 yards this season with four players clearing the 200-yard mark. West Lincoln finally got the program’s first two postseason wins last season and advanced to the final eight before a loss to eventual 2AA champion Shelby. West Lincoln is 2-10 in the playoffs since 1972.
Mount Pleasant ran the table in the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference and clinched it in a showdown last week with West Stanly. At 16-19 overall in the postseason since 1972, the Tigers are looking for their first playoff win since getting to the regional semifinals in 2017. Quarterback Ryan Tyson threw for 1,127 yards and 13 TDs this season. His favorite target is Bryce Parker, who has 18 catches for 415 yards and four TDs. Dalton Miller is the leading rusher at 712 yards.
Next up: No. 7 Forbush (6-0) or No. 2 Mountain Heritage (4-1)
2AA WEST
No. 7 Salisbury (5-2) at No. 2 Maiden (6-0)
About Maiden:
Coach: Will Byrne
Key offensive players: QB Ethan Rhodes (1,478 passing yards, 12 TDs); RB Amarion Craig (590 rushing yards, 7 TDs); WR Brennan James (32 catches, 542 yards, 7 TDs); WR Chris Culliver (33 catches, 593 yards, 3 TDs)
Key defensive players: DL Daniel Harris (48 tackles, 12 for loss, 4 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 2 fumble recovery, 1 blocked kick); LB Dru McClough (37 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception); LB Aaron Lefevers (36 tackles, 2 for loss, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 1 for a TD); DL Cameron Day (31 tackles, 4 for loss, 2 sacks, 3 fumble recovery); DJ Spring (27 tackles, 2 for loss, 2 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble); DB Brennan James (27 tackles, 2 for loss, 1 sack, 7 pass breakups); DB Ben Gibbs (29 tackles, 2 for loss, 5 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble); DB Jacob Sigmon (17 tackles, 2 fumble recovery, 1 INT ret for TD)
Coach’s key to success: “Continue to play great defense and execute in the passing game and run game.”
Outlook: In what turned out to be the decisive game in the South Fork 2A Conference, Maiden got a last-minute field goal, then held on to outlast West Lincoln 21-20. After struggling with wet conditions early in the season, the Blue Devils got the passing game going and scored 30 or more in each of the final four wins. Maiden snapped a three-game losing streak in the playoffs last season with a 56-41 shootout win over North Surry, then were blown out at eventual 2AA state champion Shelby. Since 1972, Maiden is 47-38 in the postseason, which includes the 2A state title in 1978.
After winning the 2AA East title last season, Salisbury is slotted back into the West Region for this season. The Hornets finished tied for third in the Central Carolinas 2A Conference and got the league’s third automatic bid by defeating Central Davidson during the season. The Hornets lost to Shelby in the state title game. Salisbury is 26-18 in the playoffs since 1972 with three state titles. The last came as the 2AA champ in 2010.
Next up: No. 6 Burns (5-2) or No. 3 Hibriten (7-0)
No. 6 Burns (5-2) at No. 3 Hibriten (7-0)
About Hibriten:
Coach: Sam Mackey
Key offensive players (stats from MaxPreps): QB Daren Perry (33 carries, 451 yards, 9 TDs); RG Jackson Lewis; LG Xzavien Barnes; FB Noah Isbell (20 carries, 174 yards, 3 TDs); RB Cedric Shuford (24 carries, 434 yards, 10 TDs); RB Marcus Jones
Key defensive players: LB Nordre Battle (52 tackles, 17 solo); DB Daren Perry; DB Xavier Simon; DT Jake Taylor; DB/ LB Marcus Jones (2 fumble recoveries, 1 interception); DB Duder Tugman; DT Zion Norwood (30 tackles, 7 solo); DE Jake Absher; DE Joe Estes; DT Chris White
Coach’s key to success: “Ball security. Play physical and fast.”
Outlook: Hibriten finished off another dominant season in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a combined 329-26 margin of victory in the six games. Lack of competition over the four years in the league hasn’t hindered the Panthers much. They won the 2AA title in 2017 and advanced to the 2AA West final the next year. Last season was not quite up to the previous year’s standards, but it’s hard to complain about an 11-2 season, which ended in the second round. Oddly enough, the last three playoff losses, and the last four losses by Hibrten overall since 2016 have come at home. The Panthers are 33-21 in the playoffs since 1972.
Last season’s elimination for Hibriten came at the hands of Burns 52-35. The Bulldogs ran up 24 points in the second quarter to break open a 14-14 tie and finished the contest with 517 yards on the ground. Burns also secured four turnovers, which aided its cause. The Bulldogs are the co-champions of the Southwestern 2A Conference with Shelby winning the tiebreaker by virtue of a 20-18 win over Burns. Two youngsters lead the Bulldogs with sophomore Lemont Wilson (518 rushing yards, 2 TDs) and freshman Jeremiah Wilson (499 yards, 7 TDs leading the way. Quarterback Cam’Ron Sweezy has 11 of the team’s 22 rushing touchdowns (62 carries, 332 yards). He also threw for 944 yards and 9 TD passes. Burns is 30-21 in the playoffs since 1972, including the 1994 3A title.
Hibriten won the other playoff game played against Burns, a 62-28 thumping in the 3A playoffs in 2016.
Next up: No. 7 Salisbury (5-2) or No. 2 Maiden (6-0)
3AA WEST
No. 8 Dudley (6-1) at No. 1 Watauga (5-1)
About Watauga:
Coach: Ryan Habich
Key offensive players: RB Seb Best (755 rushing yards, 8 TDs); RB Carter Everett (455 rushing yards, 6 TDs); TE: Orlando Leon (55 yards rushing, 8 catches, 172 yards, 4 TDs); QB Carlton Horine (199 rushing yards, 1 TD, 356 passing yards, 4 TDs)
Key defensive players: LB Jake Gragg (33 tackles, 5 for loss); DL Isaiah Shirley (23.5 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks); LB Orlando Leon (22.5 Tackles, 10.5 for loss, 3 sacks)
Coach’s key to success: “We are an extremely young and inexperienced team this spring. Our players worked extremely hard and had great attitudes, but we're not at the same level as we were for 2017, 2018 and 2019 playoff runs. Only four starters returned from last year's Western final team (2019). Playing Dudley will be a big challenge and we will be overmatched by their size, speed and experienced, but this spring playoff will be an excellent challenge and growth opportunity for our very young football team.”
Outlook: Watauga has been the lone team from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference over the past four years to have postseason success. The Pioneers advanced to the 3AA West final last season before they were blown out by eventual state champion Weddington. The year before that, the Pioneers lost in the West semifinal (again to state champion Weddington) and in 2017 they were dropped in the second round. Watauga had little trouble sweeping the conference for the third year in a row. Last week, the Pioneers lost a nonconference game at 3A T.C. Roberson. The Pioneers are 19-17 in the playoffs since 1972.
Dudley finished second in the Piedmont Triad 3A Conference and received a wild-card bid. The Panthers' lone loss was a 9-6 defeat to conference champion Mount Tabor. The low-scoring contest was an anomaly for a squad that averaged 40 points per game and scored 147 points in the three games after the loss. Dudley ran for 2,660 yards this season with Milan Summers collecting 1083 yards and scoring 21 of the team’s 33 rushing touchdowns. The Panthers are 46-20-1 in playoff competition since 1972 with four state championships since 2007, the last in 2016. In that run, the Panthers defeated Watauga 46-20 in the 4A’s second round.
Next up: No. 5 T.C. Roberson (6-1) or No. 4 A.L. Brown (6-1)
No. 7 Alexander Central (5-2) at No. 2 Mount Tabor (7-0)
Coach: Butch Carter
Key offensive players: QB Lance Justice (70 carries, 339 rushing yards, 11 TDs); RB Dayente Calhoun (66 carries, 400 yards, 5 TDs); RB Ryheem Craig, (55 carries, 480 yards, 6 TDs); RB Cameron Lackey (51 carries, 472 yards, 3 TDs); TE Josh Abernathy, TE Blake Martin.
Key defensive players: DL Ryheem Craig (58 tackles, 15 solo, 3 sacks, 1 blocked punt), DB Ibrahim Boston (30 tackles, 13 solo, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery) LB Dalton Beck (49 tackles, 18 solo, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery)
Coach’s key to success: “The good thing for us is we’re able to stop the run. We’ve got to make sure our coverages are shored up and that we play really solid in the secondary. I’m real proud of our linebacker play. They’ve come a long way this year. Ryheem Craig is our X-factor.”
Outlook: COVID quarantines hurt Alexander Central at the start of the season, resulting in an 0-2 start during which the Cougars scored nine points. With the full gang back, the Cougars have nearly been unstoppable with 224 points over the last five games, all wins. After the 0-2 start, each game essentially has been an elimination game for Alexander Central and the stretch allowed the Cougars to get one of the four wild-card spots allotted for the 3A West Region schools. Now, Alexander Central is looking to break through in the postseason, as it has not won a playoff game since 2009. Since 1972, the Cougars are 4-19 in the playoffs.
Mount Tabor won the Piedmont Triad 3A Conference, keyed by a 9-6 win over Dudley. The Spartans have had postseason success in recent years with at least two playoff wins in each of the last three seasons. Mount Tabor went to the 3AA West final in 2018, losing to the eventual champion Weddington. The Spartans are 39-24 in the postseason since 1972 with two state final appearances in the 2000s.
Next up: No. 6 Asheville (5-2) or No. 3 Weddington (6-0)
4A WEST
No. 5 Hillside (5-1) at No. 4 South Caldwell (3-2)
About South Caldwell:
Coach: Marc Kirkpatrick
Key offensive players (stats from MaxPreps): QB Avery Raynor (49-79 for 567 yards, 5 TDs, 96 carries for 506 yards, 9 TDs); RB Isaiah Kirby (56 carries, 336 yards, 6 TDs, 20 catches, 208 yards), JB Robbins (10 catches, 227 yards, 4 TDs), Will Connor (9 catches, 113 yards).
Key defensive players: LB Steven Reid (59 tackles, 30 solo), Kaleb Icenhour (16 tackles, 4 solo, 1 fumble TD return, 1 interception TD return), Will Connor (15 tackles, 4 solo, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery, 1 blocked punt)
Coach’s key to success: “One thing I know offensively, we know that we can run it. But if we can’t run it, we are able pass the ball. We’ve just got to play a little more sound on defense. They (Alexander Central) physically handled us a little more than we’d like going into this.”
Outlook: South Caldwell has a magician-like quarterback in Avery Raynor, who has the ability at quarterback to keep plays alive with his feet until he finds a hole to run or an open receiver. The Spartans had difficulty in stopping the run against Alexander Central. At 11-14 in the postseason since 1972, the Spartans are looking for their first playoff win since 2015.
Despite its location in Durham, Hillside got placed in the 4A West Region after finishing second in the Triangle 8 4A Conference. The only loss came against conference champion Panther Creek. The Hornets allowed 43 points in six games with 35 coming in the loss. Hillside returns to the playoffs after going 3-8 in 2019. They are 22-16 in the playoffs since 1972 with a 4A championship in 2010.