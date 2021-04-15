Prep Blitz Preview: 7 local squads set for 1st-round playoff contests

Key defensive players: LB Jake Gragg (33 tackles, 5 for loss); DL Isaiah Shirley (23.5 tackles, 9.5 for loss, 4.5 sacks); LB Orlando Leon (22.5 Tackles, 10.5 for loss, 3 sacks)

Coach’s key to success: “We are an extremely young and inexperienced team this spring. Our players worked extremely hard and had great attitudes, but we're not at the same level as we were for 2017, 2018 and 2019 playoff runs. Only four starters returned from last year's Western final team (2019). Playing Dudley will be a big challenge and we will be overmatched by their size, speed and experienced, but this spring playoff will be an excellent challenge and growth opportunity for our very young football team.”

Outlook: Watauga has been the lone team from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference over the past four years to have postseason success. The Pioneers advanced to the 3AA West final last season before they were blown out by eventual state champion Weddington. The year before that, the Pioneers lost in the West semifinal (again to state champion Weddington) and in 2017 they were dropped in the second round. Watauga had little trouble sweeping the conference for the third year in a row. Last week, the Pioneers lost a nonconference game at 3A T.C. Roberson. The Pioneers are 19-17 in the playoffs since 1972.