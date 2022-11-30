Powell, Red Tornadoes overcome Dillingham, Hickory Christian

Visiting Hickory Christian Academy brought the fight to Hickory High during Tuesday night’s boys basketball game. In fact, the Knights led for most of the contest before the Red Tornadoes escaped with a 73-67 win at David W. Craft Gymnasium.

With the victory, the Red Tornadoes moved to 2-0 ahead of Thursday’s road game against Freedom, which will be followed by Friday’s visit to Newton-Conover. On the other side, HCA fell to 2-2 prior to Thursday’s trip to North Charlotte.

“We’re gonna be in a lot of these, so it’s good to get in ‘em and win ‘em, keep that confidence that we can do it,” Hickory coach Daniel Willis said of Tuesday’s close game. “We’ll watch film tomorrow and learn on some things that we can do better. We knew we had some big games coming up and it was key to get this one to just kind of catapult us into next week and the end of this week.”

“I think we played a heck of a ballgame,” added HCA coach Bryan Jones. “I think we kind of got winded at the end. … But overall I’m proud of our boys. We came to play a big powerhouse school, for us to be a small school that’s growing, and as long as we lead through Christ and keep these boys on the right path, we’re gonna be OK.”

Hickory scored the first four points of the night on a basket from John Holbrook and two free throws from Tyquan Hill, but HCA responded with a 4-0 run of its own thanks to a pair of steals by Zavien Dillingham that led to layups for the senior guard on the other end. After the Red Tornadoes’ Jay Powell and the Knights’ Tylan Ikard exchanged putbacks, Powell hit a 3-pointer to make it 9-6 Hickory before HCA grabbed a 10-9 advantage courtesy of back-to-back floaters from Jamaryon Jones and Andrew Maxy.

Hickory countered with a putback from George Neal, and after Dillingham converted a three-point play, the Red Tornadoes retook the lead on a left-wing trey from Dashawn Medley. However, HCA closed the opening quarter on an 8-0 spurt that included a layup from Ikard and consecutive 3s from eighth grader LJ Smith to carry a 21-14 lead into the second period.

The Knights increased their lead to 10 on a triple from Dillingham to open the second quarter, but the ensuing 14-4 run by the hosts allowed them to forge a tie at 28-all with three minutes remaining until halftime. HCA’s points during the run came on two foul shots from Ikard and a fast-break layup from Levi Robinson, while the Red Tornadoes received a 3 and a couple of three-point plays from Powell, a trey from Jamien Little and a layup from Britt Rumbaugh that came off a steal and assist from Hill.

Nevertheless, the Knights were back ahead 36-32 at the half. HCA’s Robinson and Jones nailed 3s to make it 34-28 prior to a layup from Powell and a putback from Holbrook, with a reverse layup from Smith accounting for the halftime score.

Following a back-and-forth beginning to the third quarter, HCA built its lead back to nine — 51-42 — late in the frame courtesy of a 3 and a putback from Dillingham. But Hickory scored eight of the final 10 points on a basket from Powell, a free throw from Izaiah Littlejohn and two foul shots and a last-second trey from Medley that cut the deficit to 53-50 with eight minutes to play.

The Red Tornadoes were ultimately able to execute better down the stretch, scoring the first five points of the fourth quarter to grab a lead that they would not relinquish despite a strong effort by the Knights. As a matter of fact, HCA trailed just 68-65 with 1:05 left following a putback from Ikard and climbed within 69-67 after a layup from Jones with 12.9 seconds remaining, but Rumbaugh made four free throws in the closing seconds to seal the victory.

“We told them this was gonna be a big game for them (HCA) and they came out and they smacked us right in the mouth,” said Willis. “And they really outplayed us for three quarters and the fourth quarter finally they started missing some shots, we started making some shots, we made a couple big plays down the stretch, made some key free throws, took care of the ball a lot better late in the game. But give them the credit, they’re the one that came out and took it to us and we kind of got back on our heels, and luckily we pulled it out at the end.”

Powell and Dillingham finished with 21 points apiece to lead their respective teams, while Holbrook added 15 for Hickory to go with 10 each from Medley and Littlejohn and eight from Rumbaugh, the latter of whom made all six of his free throws in the final quarter. As for HCA, it also got 13 points from Ikard, 10 each from Smith and Robinson and nine from Jones.

“I think it helps give us a good measuring stick, playing a great team in our local backyard,” said Jones of Tuesday’s performance. “Next week we’ve got the Oak Hill (Virginia) JV team and we’ve also got Caldwell Academy coming up and we already played Gaston Day, so we’ve been tested. So it’s nothing but a test and we’re gonna get by it and we’re gonna get better.”

HICKORY 73, HICKORY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 67

HCA;21;15;17;14;—;67

Hickory;14;18;18;23;—;73

HCA — Zavien Dillingham 21, Tylan Ikard 13, Levi Robinson 10, LJ Smith 10, Jamaryon Jones 9, Andrew Maxy 4.

Hickory — Jay Powell 21, John Holbrook 15, Izaiah Littlejohn 10, Dashawn Medley 10, Britt Rumbaugh 8, George Neal 4, Jamien Little 3, Tyquan Hill 2.