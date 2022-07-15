Post 170 softball tops Hickory twice

The Hickory Post 48 Senior Legion softball team hosted a doubleheader against Alexander Post 170 on Tuesday at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Following a 12-3 victory by Post 170 in Game 1, Alexander also won Game 2 by an 8-0 final to take over sole possession of first place in the Area IV Northern Division standings.

Despite being swept, Post 48 (7-5, 5-5 Northern Division) received a home run and two RBIs from Grace Loftin in the opening contest and 2-for-2 performances from Katelynn Crowe and Haven Helton. Crowe also stole a base, while Helton scored a run.

In Game 2, Alexander (9-3, 9-3) shut out Hickory. Helton and Paige Barrymore each had a hit for Post 48, and with the win Post 170 has now outscored opponents 76-38 in 2022.

Post 48’s regular-season finale at Burke County Post 21 on Thursday was canceled, meaning both Hickory and Alexander are now idle until the state playoffs begin on Monday.