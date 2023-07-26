HUDSON — During his time as a high school football player at South Caldwell, Zac Pollard set the school record for career rushing yards. Now the 2014 graduate will join six others as the newest members of the South Caldwell Athletics Hall of Fame, as announced by the school on Tuesday.

The Spartans inducted their inaugural class of 15 last year, and the Class of 2023 will be honored during halftime of their home football game against Cuthbertson on Sept. 15. Also set to be inducted are Brad Hardee, Jimmy Messer, Bryson Bowman, Reid Aldridge, Skip Downs and Redeana Smith.

Here’s a brief look at each inductee and some of their accomplishments:

Zac Pollard

Pollard rushed for a school-record 4,459 yards despite missing most of his senior season due to a torn left ACL. He averaged 10.5 yards per carry and scored 53 touchdowns as a star running back for the Spartans. Pollard was also a member of the track and field team and the wrestling squad at South Caldwell, and he continued his football career at Presbyterian College.

Brad Hardee

Now a family medicine specialist in Claremont, Hardee graduated from South Caldwell in 2006. He racked up a school-record 610 tackles as a football player and was also a standout baseball player who helped the Spartans reach the 4A state title series in 2006. After high school, Hardee attended Appalachian State University, where he won two NCAA Football Championship Subdivision national championships as a tight end for the Mountaineers.

Jimmy Messer

A 2008 South Caldwell graduate, Messer was a star baseball player for the Spartans, helping them reach the 4A state title series in 2006 before winning the 4A state championship the following season. Also a running back for South Caldwell’s football team, Messer was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 44th round of the 2008 MLB draft but chose to play college baseball at the University of North Carolina, where he twice played in the College World Series. He currently serves as the Director of Trauma and Extremities for a private medical sales company.

Bryson Bowman

A three-sport star for the Spartans who graduated in 2012, Bowman participated in football, basketball and baseball during his time in high school. He went on to play baseball at Catawba Valley Community College — he joined the Red Hawk Athletics Hall of Fame earlier this year — before transferring to Western Carolina University, where he continued his baseball career. Bowman is now involved in law enforcement.

Reid Aldridge

A longtime teacher and coach at South Caldwell who died in 1995, Aldridge coached the Spartans’ girls and boys swim teams as well as the school’s girls track and field team. Additionally, he started the girls and boys soccer programs at South Caldwell and served as the head coach of those squads. Aldridge was also the Official Chair of the USA Swimming Officials Organization for one year, and he volunteered with swim programs in the community, including at Hudson Recreation Center and Shuford Recreation Center in Granite Falls.

Skip Downs

A football, baseball and basketball player at Hudson High School, Downs also served as an assistant baseball coach at Lenoir-Rhyne from 1966-68 following a short career as a semi-professional baseball player for the Lenoir Oilers. He coached football, basketball and baseball at both Hudson High and South Caldwell and was also the athletic director at both schools. In addition to a 30-year teaching career and a successful coaching career, Downs was a player on Hudson High’s 1963 baseball team, which won the Western North Carolina Athletic Association Championship.

Redeana Smith

Currently a curriculum coordinator for Caldwell County Schools, Smith is a two-time South Caldwell Teacher of the Year, having received awards in 2010 and 2012. During her time as a swimmer for the Spartans — under her maiden name of Redeana Davis — she placed in the top three at state on numerous occasions. Smith was also chosen as South Caldwell’s Most Valuable Swimmer in 1996, 1997 and 1998.