Plethora of area squads ready for state volleyball playoffs

In the first season of their return to 3A, the Spartans put up a perfect 10-0 record in winning the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference and added the tournament title as well. However, they are just 8-6 out of conference. Central Davidson lost a five-set to West Stanly in the first round last season.

Coach’s comments: “Addison dominates the front row as our biggest attack threat. Keely leads the team in assists and our team’s energy with a competitive spirit that has an immeasurable impact on our tenacity. Liz Godfrey has been the glue that holds us all together. The key to our success lies in our grit and toughness. It is no secret that we got off to a rocky start. Being in a new conference and fresh out of the 2A division, we had a lot to learn and not much time to learn it. This team has overcome obstacle after obstacle with teamwork, love for the game and love for each other. If we show up ready to fight, we will be a hard team to beat.”