Plethora of area squads ready for state volleyball playoffs

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association volleyball tournament gets underway today with a bevy of teams from the five area conferences in which area schools play. A total of 22 schools from this area among the four classifications will begin the road to Raleigh for the right to play for a championship.
The Western Foothills 3A Conference will send seven of its eight members to the tournament, while five of the seven teams from the Mountain Foothills 7 2A and Western Highlands 1A/2A conferences punched a ticket. The Northwestern 3A/4A and Catawba Valley 2A each received three bids.
SCHEDULE: 1st round: Saturday; 2nd round: Tuesday, October 26; 3rd round: Thursday, October 28; 4th round: Saturday, October 30; Regionals: Tuesday, November 2; State champions: Saturday, November 6 at Reynolds Coliseum, North Carolina State (11 a.m. 2A; 1:30 p.m. 3A; 4 p.m. 4A; 6:30 p.m. 1A)
4A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 30 Porter Ridge (9-10) at
No. 3 Watauga (18-4), 3 p.m.About Watauga
(63-28 NCHSAA playoff history)
Coach: Kim Pryor
Key players: Outside Hitters: Caroline Farthing, Jr., Brooke Scheffler, Jr. Setters: Brelyn Sturgill, Sr., Megan Patton, Sr. Libero: Kenzie Baldwin, Jr. Middle Blockers: Bethany Pryor, Sr., Faith Watson, Jr.
The Pioneers finished off their sixth straight unbeaten Northwestern 3A/4A Conference season. Without a conference tournament, Watauga closed out the season by handing T.C. Roberson its first loss, which dropped the Rams from a first to a second seed in the 4A West Region. Watauga’s four losses were to 3A West No. 1 seed North Iredell, Fred T. Foard twice and Roberson. The Pioneers lost in the “Sweet 16” round to West Henderson last season.
Coach’s comments: “Our team’s success is due to the strength of our team unity.”
About Porter Ridge (3-12 NCHSAA playoff history)
Although the Pirates finished with just one win in the Southern Carolina 4A, an 8-1 nonconference mark helped in the RPI rankings for a playoff spot. Porter Ridge is looking for its first postseason win since 2013.
Next up: No. 19 Mallard Creek (15-9) or No. 14 Alexander Central (15-3)
No. 19 Mallard Creek (15-9) at No. 14 Alexander Central (15-3), 2 p.m.About Alexander Central (10-19 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Leslie Williamson
By winning percentage, this is the best season for the Cougars since they went 20-2 in 2008. They return to the playoffs after a season away, and now look for the first postseason win since 2017. This is the Cougars’ first home playoff match since 2008. All three losses were to playoff teams Watauga (twice) and Bandys.
About Mallard Creek (9-9 NCHSAA playoffs)
After starting 7-6 overall, the Mavericks finished second in the Queen City 3A/4A Conference. Unless Mallard Creek wins the state title this season it will snap a streak of five (non-COVID) seasons of 20 or more wins.
Next up: No. 30 Porter Ridge (9-10) or No. 3 Watauga (18-4)
3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 23 Ledford (11-10) at No. 10 Fred T. Foard (22-3), 2 p.m.About Fred T. Foard (74-29 NCHSAA playoffs, 8 state titles (last 2020)
Coach: Meredith Lombardi
Key players: MB: Martina Foster, Sr., Averie Dale, Jr.; S: Sarah Lingle, Sr., Haley Johnston, Sr.; L: Lyndsie Warren, Sr.; OH: Maya Beatty, Jr., Sarah Lingle, Sr. Taylor Ramseur, So.
No team in the 3A West bracket played a harder schedule (.623 opponent’s winning percentage) than Foard. The Tigers have knocked off No. 1 3A West North Iredell, No. 3 4A West Watauga twice and No. 6 4A West Marvin Ridge. The losses are to North Iredell twice and No. 4A West T.C. Roberson. Twenty-two of their 25 opponents are in the postseason. Foard is looking for its third state championship in a row, but after a loss in the conference tournament final, although the Tigers are the West No. 2 ranked team, they are guaranteed only one home match. However, Foard played only two home matches in the playoffs last season despite a perfect record.
Coach’s comments: “Keys for success are to stay focused and calm. Keep our mindset on the main goal. We need to play together and play with heart. Taking one game at a time.”
About Ledford (40-38 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (1981, 1985)
The Panthers finished third in the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference. Ledford returns to the postseason after missing out during the COVID season. It won at least one playoff game the previous three seasons.
Series history: Foard defeated Ledford in the second round in both 2017 and 2018.
Next up: No. 26 Smoky Mountain (10-9) or No. 7 Atkins (18-2)
No. 32 West Charlotte (4-14) at No. 1 North Iredell (21-1), 3 p.m.About North Iredell (47-26 NCHSAA playoffs, 2 state titles (2008, 2017)
Coach: Dave Markland
Key players: OH: Emma Norris, Jr., L: Tilley Collins, Jr.; S: Ailena Mykins, Jr., MB: Emily Campbell, Jr.
A four-set loss at Foard during the conference season is the lone blemish on the Raiders’ record this season. Nineteen of the 22 matches North Iredell played came against a playoff opponent. The Raiders entered last season’s playoff unbeaten, but the draw had them on the road at Marvin Ridge, where the season ended in a sweep.
About West Charlotte (24-14 NCHSAA playoffs (1997, 2000)
With only two 3A schools in the Queen City 3A/4A Conference, the Lions took the 3A bid by defeating the other 3A school, winless West Mecklenburg, twice. This is the program’s first playoff appearance since 2002.
Next up: No. 17 Pisgah (15-7) or No. 16 Oak Grove (11-8)
No. 20 South Point (11-9) at No. 13 East Lincoln (13-7), 3 p.m.About East Lincoln (12-18 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Stacy Possert
S: Katie Cook Jr.; OH: Kendall Fisher Jr.; MB: Maddie Self Jr., Hailey McFadden, Fr.
East Lincoln survived a tough Western Foothills 3A Conference, with the only losses to Foard and North Iredell before a resurgent West Iredell team surprised the Mustangs late in the season. The Mustangs will hope the tough schedule (18 of 20 matches vs. playoff teams) serves them well.
Coach’s comment: “Our keys to success is staying consistent and smart on our swings, but being aggressive. Solid blocking. Communication and passing will be key.”
About South Point (0-13 NCHSAA playoffs)
The Red Raiders went 10-4 and finished third in the Big South 3A, but went just 1-5 outside of league play. After winning just nine matches from 2015 to 2017, the Red Raiders have made the playoffs each season since. However, the postseason has been unkind to South Point, as it has lost all 13 times it has played.
Series history: East Lincoln swept both matches in a home-and-home series played in 2017.
Next up: No. 29 North Davidson (10-11) or No. 4 Kings Mountain (18-2)
No. 19 North Buncombe (14-5) at No. 14 Hickory (13-9), noonAbout Hickory (21-17 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Jason Stephens
Key players: OH: Taylor Rose, Sr.; L: Alexis Reese, Sr.; Middle Hitter: Ellie Eichman, Jr.; MB: Sage Boston, Fr.
Hickory finished fourth in the Western Foothills 3A, but seven of the current players on the roster are underclassmen and there appears to be a strong future ahead. The Red Tornadoes have one at least one playoff match in all eight seasons of Jason Stephens’ tenure as coach since 2013.
Coach’s comments: “Our team has been that all year — a team. Rose gives us a lot of leadership and leads us in most statistical categories, especially offensively. Reese has been a defensive leader and has stabilized a young defensive unit. Eichman has played all three positions on the front row, but has really started finishing plays at a high level during the conference tournament. Boston has grown so much as a blocker and scorer for the team and adds another dimension to our offense. Consistency and confidence are keys to our team’s success. Consistent reading and blocking help make our defense run smoothly, and when our setter moves blockers, we play strong volleyball.”
About North Buncombe (10-16 NCHSAA playoffs)
After a 1-12 season last fall, the Black Hawks finished third in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference to return to the playoffs. North Buncombe has won all seven nonconference matches with four of the five losses coming against the top two conference teams, T.C. Roberson and Enka. The last playoff win came in 2017.
Series history: Hickory swept a playoff match vs. the Black Hawks in 2008, as well as a regular season match in 2013.
Next up: No. 30 West Iredell (6-12) at No. 3 West Rowan (24-2)
No. 27 North Lincoln (8-13) at No. 6 Enka (17-5), 1 p.m.About North Lincoln (9-16 NCHSAA)
Coach: Lynn Rhyne
Key players: OH: Lily Kahle, So.; MB: Emma Goodson, Sr. L: Meagan Mowrey, Sr.; S: Sydney Hudson
A 4-2 nonconference record with wins over Catawba Valley conference champ Maiden and two over South Point helped the RPI ranking for the Knights in the playoff hunt. The Knights missed the postseason during the COVID year and they are looking for their first win in the playoffs since 2018.
About Enka (57-34 NCHSAA 1 state title (1982)
The Jets took the top 3A bid out of The Mountain 3A/4A Conference, finishing second behind 4A West No. 2 T.C. Roberson, against whom they lost two of their five matches. Enka went 7-3 in nonconference, including an impressive sweep of Hendersonville. The Jets missed the playoffs during the COVD season, but they scored an upset at Weddington in their last appearance in 2019.
Next up: No. 22 Rockingham or No. 11 North Henderson
No. 28 St. Stephens (7-15) at No. 5 Central Davidson (20-6), 2 p.m.About St. Stephens (19-27 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Julie Harris
Key players: OH: Julia Gnida, Fr.; L: Kadence Ramseyer, Sr.; MB: Olivia Eckard, Jr.
The Indians had highlight moments this season including a win at Catawba Valley 2A champion Maiden and taking top conference teams East Lincoln (twice) and Hickory to five sets before falling. However, the ability to close out tight matches has hurt St. Stephens, as it has lost five five-set matches altogether. The Indians are looking for their first postseason win since 2015.
Coach’s comments: “Gnida is a powerhouse hitter and passer as well as an effective server. Ramseyer is needed for communication on the court and hustles after balls. Eckard gets hands on blocks and has a quick middle hit. We need to focus on reading the other side’s offense and amp up our own communication on the court.”
About Central Davidson (13-18 NCHSAA playoffs)
In the first season of their return to 3A, the Spartans put up a perfect 10-0 record in winning the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference and added the tournament title as well. However, they are just 8-6 out of conference. Central Davidson lost a five-set to West Stanly in the first round last season.
Next up: No. 21 Forestview (13-7) or No. 12 Crest (18-3)
No. 30 West Iredell (6-12) at No. 3 West Rowan (24-2), noonAbout West Iredell (52-28 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Morgan Tate
Key players: OH: Addison Gallyon; S: Keely West; L: Liz Godfrey.
Battling a COVID outbreak, West Iredell started 0-9 before a late surge that included a win over East Lincoln garnered the Warriors a playoff spot.
Coach’s comments: “Addison dominates the front row as our biggest attack threat. Keely leads the team in assists and our team’s energy with a competitive spirit that has an immeasurable impact on our tenacity. Liz Godfrey has been the glue that holds us all together. The key to our success lies in our grit and toughness. It is no secret that we got off to a rocky start. Being in a new conference and fresh out of the 2A division, we had a lot to learn and not much time to learn it. This team has overcome obstacle after obstacle with teamwork, love for the game and love for each other. If we show up ready to fight, we will be a hard team to beat.”
About West Rowan (10-11 NCHSAA playoffs)
The Falcons swept aside the South Piedmont 3A Conference 14-0, losing just two sets in the regular season finale at South Rowan. West Rowan came back to sweep its county rival in the tournament final.
Series history: West Iredell is 6-1, but West Rowan won the last match in 2019.
Next up: No. 19 North Buncombe (14-5) or No. 14 Hickory (13-9)
No. 24 Franklin (11-12) at No. 9 Ashe County (6-6), 3 p.m.
About Ashe County (1-1 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Kassee Day
On the verge of falling out of the playoff picture, the Huskies won a five-set thriller at Hibriten and then the next three matches to seize the 3A bid out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Ashe County returns to the postseason after getting swept in 2019 by R-S Central.
About Franklin (20-25 NCHSAA playoffs)
The Panthers finished fifth in the Mountain 7 3A Conference, but a 7-3 nonconference record helped their RPI ranking for a state playoff berth. Franklin defeated Draughn in the first round back in 2019.
Next up: No. 25 Jesse Carson (11-14) or No. 8 Parkwood (12-10)
2A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 24 Providence Grove (12-10) at No. 9 Maiden (17-8), 4 p.m.About Maiden (24-24 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Marsha Davis
Key players: OH: Savannah Lail, Sr, Grace Kilby, Sr.; S: Annalee Smith, Jr.; Aleah Ikard, Jr,; L: Parker Sweet, Jr.
Maiden lost the first seven of the season, but the defeats came against two-time state champion Foard, conference champions Lincoln Charter, Davie and South Iredell, and playoff teams North Lincoln, East Lincoln and St. Stephens. The Blue Devils then ran the table in the Catawba Valley 2A en route to 17 wins in a row before a loss in the conference tournament final. Maiden lost its opening round postseason match to 2A West finalist West Wilkes last season.
Coach’s comment: “We always look at the big hitters, but if the pass and set is not there then the hit is not there either. Intensity is the key to our success. Hustle is another key to our success.”
About Providence Grove (11-11 NCHSAA playoffs)
Next up: No. 25 Wheatmore (9-12) or No. 8 West Davidson (18-8)
The Patriots finished fourth in the Piedmont Athletic 1A/2A, but a 6-2 nonconference mark helped in the hunt for a playoff bid. Providence Grove lost in the first round last year to 2A state runner-up McMichael. The Patriots are looking for their first playoff wins since defeating East Lincoln and Draughn in back-to-back rounds in 2016.
No. 17 Bandys (18-6) at No. 16 R-S Central (14-7), 2 p.m.About Bandys: (12-23 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Carlee Belk
Key players: L: Gabby Edwards, Sr.; S: Bailey Reynolds, Sr.; OH: Marley Beegle, Jr., Mya Benfield, Jr., Logan Dutka, Sr.; MB: Bayli Bryan, Fr., Alexis Bolding, Sr.
After getting shut out of the playoffs last season despite going 10-3, the Trojans have been on a mission to get to the postseason. They took Hickory to five sets before a loss and handed Alexander Central one of its three losses. However, the big win was the Catawba Valley 2A tournament championship this week against Maiden. Bandys is looking for its first postseason win since defeating North Wilkes in five sets back in 2017.
Coach’s comments: “We seem to be most successful when we are able to use a variety of our hitters rather than relying on just one or two of them to get us through each game. We are most effective when we utilize all of our strengths, making it more difficult for our opponent to determine which avenue we will use to score points. If we are to be successful in the playoffs, we will have to use smart set selections and a variety of hitters to get the job done.”
About R-S Central (15-27 NCHSAA playoffs)
The Hilltoppers finished fourth in a tough Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, which had five of seven teams make the playoff field. They were 9-2 in nonconference matches. Last season, R-S Central was 13-0 heading into the second round of the playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Foard.
Next up: No. 32 West Lincoln (14-11) or No. 1 East Surry (22-1)
No. 18 Patton (16-5) at No. 15 Hendersonville (13-8), 3 p.m.About Patton (6-9 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Cynthia Powell
Key Players: OH: Kenady Roper, Sr.; S: Izora Gragg, Jr.; MB: Danielle Wojcik, Jr.; Defensive Specialist: Kinley Attaway.
Despite the loss of uber-hitter Ella Gragg to graduation, the Panthers stayed steady among a tough conference gauntlet. They led Mountain Foothills 7 champ Brevard 2-0 before losing in five sets and split the season series with Hendersonville before dropping a conference semifinal match in the tournament. Patton has an experienced group that has played into the state quarterfinals the last two seasons.
About Hendersonville (100-25 NCHSAA playoffs, 12 state titles (last 2014)
After starting the season 4-5, the Bearcats went 9-3 the rest of the way to pickup the Mountain Foothills 7 2A second seed. Hendersonville has lost in the first round the last two seasons.
Series history: Hendersonville won two of three this season, but all of the wins came on the road.
Next up: No. 31 Forbush (6-13) at No. 2 Southwestern Randolph (22-5)
No. 32 West Lincoln (14-11) at No. 1 East Surry (22-1), 2 p.m.About West Lincoln (1-15 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Crystal Spruill
Key players: OH: Morgan Carroll, Sr.; Amelia May, So., Evangelia Williams, Jr.; L: Trista Primmer, Sr.
After winning just 27 matches from 2013 to 2020, West Lincoln will make a visit to the postseason for the first time since 2012. This is the Rebels’ first winning season since 2010. The one and only postseason win came prior to 2006, the last bracket available by the NCHSAA.
About East Surry (51-32 NCHSAA playoffs)
A move up from 1A to 2A had little effect on the Cardinals, which went 12-0 in the Foothills 2A Conference. East Surry advanced to the second round last season, a season after finishing as the 1A state runner-up.
Next up: No. 17 Bandys (18-6) or No. 16 R-S Central (14-7)
Other matchups from area conferences: No. 5 Brevard (16-5) vs. No. 28 Morehead (12-11); No. 11 Owen (10-10) vs. No. 22 Community School of Davidson (8-12); No. 23 Polk County (10-13) at No. 10 East Gaston (16-6)
1A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
No. 18 Draughn (13-8) at 15 South Stanly (14-8), 2 p.m.About Draughn (6-11 NCHSAA playoffs)
Coach: Jamie Ward
Key players: OH: Madison Powell, Jr., Bailey Bryant, Sr.
The Wildcats have faced tough competition heading into the playoffs. Draughn’s losses are twice each to Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference champion Rosman, Patton and Alexander Central. The Wildcats enter the playoffs after losing back-to-back five-set matches. They are looking for their first playoff win since 2016.
Coach’s comments: “It takes the entire roster to be successful. Each person on the court, as well as each person waiting on the bench to enter the game. We have adopted the idea of playing combatively and fighting for every point. We will fight for each set and match. We cannot go into a match thinking it is won, or believing we are beat. We have to battle for each other and with each other to be successful.”
About South Stanly (10-15)
The Bulls finished up fourth in the Yadkin Valley 1A/2A Conference, behind the two top 1A West teams, Union Academy and Gray Stone Day. South Stanly was 7-1 against nonconference foes. The Bulls are looking for their first playoff win since 2018.