Most of the area high school basketball teams are done with conference tournament play, but other games played throughout the West Region tonight could decide the state playoff fates of a couple of local teams.

Here is the latest snapshot of playoff projections, as of Friday morning, for all of the area teams and a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the NCHSAA:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

4A GIRLS

In: No. 2 Watauga vs. No. 31 Chambers; No. 13 Alexander Central vs. No. 20 T.C. Roberson.

Out: No. 36 South Caldwell.

Discussion: From the last projection on Wednesday morning to this one, nearly every school from a 10th to a 31st seed adjusted at least one spot. Most aren’t playing tonight and will have to rely on boosts in the strength-of-schedule from tournament finalists playing tonight.

Two games that could have the most effect: A.C. Reynolds vs. Asheville in The Mountain 3A/ 4A and R.J. Reynolds vs. Parkland in the Central Piedmont 4A. Both of those contests will decide No. 1 seeds from those leagues.

A loss by Asheville would drop the Cougars from a No. 3 seed to no better than 10th. It would also secure Watauga’s No. 2 slot, which means home playoff games until the regional finals. A win could push Watauga back to No. 3, especially if the Pioneers lose to Hibriten.

A loss by R.C. Reynolds would drop it from ninth to around 17th and boost Parkland from 22nd to ninth, creating shifts for teams in between, including Alexander Central, which is currently projected as a 13th seed with a home playoff game.

4A BOYS

In: No. 8 Alexander Central vs. No. 25 Reagan; No. 29 Watauga at No. 4 Grimsley; No. 31 South Caldwell at No. 2 Mount Tabor.

Discussion: The last column mentioned that Watauga’s playoff spot looked secure. However, other teams off the playoff bubble are making the Pioneers sweat out that spot and South Caldwell is one of the teams involved in that fate.

In relation to the Pioneers’ plight, there are several games of note tonight. South Caldwell, which has an RPI of No. 31, would make the field at that slot, but a loss against Alexander Central tonight could put the Spartans back out of the field. A Spartans win stamps the playoff ticket.

Meanwhile, Mooresville, which is projected as the first team to miss the field at No. 33, is trying to carve out its own destiny. The Blue Devils are in the Greater Metro final against top seeded Lake Norman. Simply put, if Mooresville wins, it makes the playoff field and likely puts Porter Ridge into the offseason.

Providence, with a No. 39 RPI, has made the Southwestern 4A final against Charlotte Catholic tonight. If the Panthers win, that stamps their ticket and could burst West Cabarrus’ playoff bubble.

Watauga is next in line should anything happen. The Pioneers seed could also get skewed by strength-of-schedule numbers.

3A GIRLS

In: No. 2 Hibriten vs. No. 31 North Buncombe; No. 3 East Lincoln vs. No. 30 Foard; No. 9 Ashe County vs. No. 24 Crest; No. 14 Freedom vs. No.19 North Iredell; No. 23 St. Stephens at No. 10 Stuart Cramer; No. 25 Hickory at No. 8 Parkwood.

Out: No. 42 Statesville; No. 44 North Lincoln; No. 54 West Iredell.

Discussion: As mentioned in the last projection column, although unbeaten East Lincoln was projected as the No. 2 seed, Hibriten, even with three losses, had a chance to move ahead with a good week in the Northwestern 3A/4A tournament due to the strength of the league. Hibriten’s win over Alexander Central on Thursday did just that, so a third win this season by the Panthers over Watauga (4A West No. 2 seed) could cement that and provide them with home court up until the West finals.

St. Stephens' win over North Iredell on Thursday nudged the Indians up a slot and dropped North Iredell out of a possible home playoff game. Seeds 15 through 23 are fluid, but at this point, will mostly depend on what conference rivals do in the respective tournament finals tonight. However, the Indians, with an upset of East Lincoln tonight, could help themselves the most.

3A BOYS

In: No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 31 Pisgah; No. 3 Freedom vs. No. 30 Ashe County; No. 17 North Lincoln at No. 16 North Henderson, No. 18 East Lincoln at No. 15 Huss; No. 21 North Iredell at No. 12 Crest; No. 25 Hibriten at No. 8 West Henderson; No. 32 St. Stephens at No. 1 Central Cabarrus.

Out: No. 45 Fred T. Foard; No. 50 Statesville; No. 52 West Iredell.

Discussion: St. Stephens’ last playoff life appears to be in hands of the outcome of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference tournament final between Oak Grove and Central Davidson. Two NCHSAA playoff parameters come into play here. The leapfrog provision has Oak Grove missing the playoffs because the Grizzlies finished behind both Central Davidson and North Davidson in the standings. Central Davidson has a high enough RPI ranking to make the field. However, North Davidson Is ranked 36th in the RPI and will miss the playoffs, which means Oak Grove would miss it also. That is, unless Oak Grove wins tonight, which gets the Grizzlies into the tournament and shoves St. Stephens out.

Freedom’s loss to South Caldwell on Thursday didn’t affect the Patriots No. 3 seed and they could be far enough ahead of Enka to keep it. However, the Jets will play A.C. Reynolds in The Mountain 3A/4A final. A win might be enough to vault the Rockets over Freedom.

North Lincoln’s overtime win over East Lincoln has pushed the Knights up to a 17th seed, just off the cusp of hosting a first-round game. The team they are chasing, North Henderson, is finished in tournament play, so North Lincoln could jump ahead with a win, or just facing Hickory — projected as the second seed — could help also.

Hickory’s opponent is likely dependent on what happens with Oak Grove.

2A GIRLS

In: No. 5 East Burke vs. No. 28 Maiden; No. 13 Newton-Conover vs. No. 20 Reidsville; No. 19 West Lincoln at No. 14 Forbush; No. 31 Bandys at No. 2 Shelby.

Out: No. 43 Lincolnton; No. 44 Patton; No. 46 West Caldwell; No. 50 Bunker Hill.

Discussion: Barring the numbers bumping around strength-of-schedule, Bandys should be in the playoff field. Neither the Trojans nor any of their chasers have any games left before Saturday.

East Burke sits just behind Lincoln Charter for the No. 4 seed. In playing Newton-Conover tonight in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference tournament final, the Cavaliers' strength of schedule may get enough of a boost to get past Lincoln Charter, which will play 12-12 Community School of Davidson in the Catawba Shores 1A/2A tournament final.

As mentioned previously, Newton-Conover’s 13th seed seems pretty set, although the Red Devils' playoff opponent looks to be fluid.

2A BOYS

In: No. 3 West Caldwell vs. No. 30 West Stanly; No. 11 Maiden vs. No. 22 Morehead; No. 18 Newton-Conover at No. 13 TW Andrews; No. 26 Patton at No. 7 Robinson; No. 31 Lincolnton at No. 2 Reidsville.

Out: No. 35 Bandys; No. 39 West Lincoln; No. 42 Bunker Hill; No. 44 East Burke.

Discussion: Maiden’s loss to Newton-Conover on Thursday had the potential to ding up its playoff seed, but Shelby’s lost to Bessemer City let that section of the RPI list stand still. However, what that loss likely does is mess up West Caldwell’s shot to get back to a No. 2, as the Warriors' boost in the strength-of-portion part of the RPI equation will not be quite as strong playing against 15-11 Newton-Conover as it would against a 22-4 Maiden squad. So, barring an upset by T.W. Andrews against undefeated Reidsville, the Warriors are going to get a third seed and with it a possible quarterfinal game on the road at Reidsville.

In Newton-Conover’s part of the same equation, the win over Maiden does give the Red Devils a glimmer of hope for a home playoff game. Should the Red Devils pull off a bigger upset of West Caldwell tonight, given that RPI bystanders Surry Central and West Stokes won’t play again until the playoffs next week, it’s possible they could move up a couple of notches and play at home onTuesday.

West Wilkes is on the edge of the playoff abyss, but the Blackhawks have a chance to insure a playoff berth if they pull off the upset against Foothills 2A regular season champ and current projected top 2A West seed North Surry.

1A GIRLS

In: No. 15 Draughn vs. No. 18 North Stokes.

Discussion: About the only way Draughn is going to get knocked out of the 15th seed is if current projected 16th seed Leadership Academy pulls off a monumental upset in tonight’s Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference tournament final against Bishop McGuinness. Given that the Falcons have scored a total of 21 points in two games against the defending state 1A champ, the Wildcats look set. The opponent could change, but the Wildcats look a sure host for Tuesday’s first round.

1A BOYS

In: No. 29 Draughn at No. 4 Thomasville.

Discussion: The Wildcats look like they have settled into a 28th or 29th seed, depending on how the strength of schedule numbers run, pending outcome of conference championship games. At 29th, they’ll likely get Thomasville, while at No. 28 it’s likely to be Bishop McGuinness.