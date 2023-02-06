It is the final week of the regular season in high school basketball, as teams gear up for conference tournaments next week, as well as the state tourney.

Let’s take a quick look at the remaining conference races to be decided before diving into state playoff projections for area teams.

Northwestern conference still undecided

The Northwestern 3A/4A champions in both boys and girls hoops are the only banners in the area yet to be awarded.

Hibriten and Watauga are tied for first at 6-2 with Ashe County at 5-3. However, even if a co-championship is forged among the girls, Hibriten will be difficult to dethrone. Hibriten has defeated Watauga and Ashe County twice already this year. Those series sweeps mean the Panthers will take the top seed in next week’s conference tournament if they win their final two games. Hibriten has Alexander Central and South Caldwell left in the regular season.

The Freedom boys sit atop the league at 7-1 with Alexander Central right behind at 6-2. If Freedom can get by Watauga on Tuesday and Alexander Central does the same against Hibriten, the Patriots will host Alexander Central in the final game of the regular season on Friday. A win by Freedom wraps up the title. A win by Alexander Central means co-champs. If the season ends in a tie, the top seed for the conference tournament would depend on the higher finish between Watauga (Alexander Central would be No. 1) or South Caldwell (Freedom would be No. 1).

In the Western Foothills Athletic 3A, the Hickory boys and East Lincoln girls have both clinched first and are seeking to finish off perfect conference records.

The same goes for the East Burke girls and the West Caldwell boys in the Catawba Valley Athletic 2A.

Playoff projections

Here is a quick primer on how playoff teams and seeds are determined for the 64-team bracket in each of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s four classifications. There will be 32 teams playing in the East Region and 32 in the West.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Teams with up to five teams in the league get one automatic bid. Leagues with more than six teams get two bids with the second bid going to the second-place team or a conference tournament winner if the second-place team is not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (such as Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index) which can be found on the NCHSAA website.

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two bid leagues, any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place can be seeded above a second-place team. Also, there is a leapfrog provision: a team lower in the standings in a given league cannot make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third place does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

RPI rankings and seeds change as games are played and results are entered into MaxPreps.

4A girls

In: No. 3 Watauga vs. No. 30 Butler; No. 13 Alexander Central vs. No. 20 Cox Mill.

Out: No. 35 South Caldwell.

Discussion: Watauga has wrapped up the Northwestern Conference 4A bid and currently would be on tap to host three home playoff games. The Pioneers best shot to move up to get a possible No. 2 seed and a fourth home game is to move ahead of Asheville. Of course, nothing has been easy in the NWC, so games at a suddenly hot Freedom team on Tuesday or at home Friday against Ashe County are not gimmes, nor will the conference tournament next week be a cakewalk. But, should the Pioneers run the table the next two weeks, given the strength of schedule, they should be at home until regionals, if they continue to win in the postseason.

4A boys

In: No. 8 Alexander Central vs. No. 25 Weddington; No. 28 Watauga at No. 5 Lake Norman.

Out: No. 35 South Caldwell.

Discussion: Wins by Alexander Central over fellow 4A Watauga and South Caldwell wrapped up the automatic 4A bid from the NWC, which boots the Cougars from a current No. 18 RPI to a No. 8 seed and two possible home playoff games. To get that second home game, they’ll have to stay ahead of A.C. Reynolds, which has a No. 20 RPI but has wrapped up The Mountain 4A bid and is currently slotted ninth. Barring anything drastic, these two schools are destined for an eighth or ninth seed and would play each other in round two, if they win playoff openers. Higher seed would host. Neither team can fall below a No. 9 seed.

3A girls

In: No. 2 East Lincoln vs. No. 31 North Buncombe; No. 3 Hibriten vs. No. 30 Central Davidson; No. 9 Ashe County vs. No. 24 St. Stephens; No. 10 North Iredell vs. No. 19 North Davidson; No. 25 Hickory at No. 8 Parkwood; No. 29 Fred T. Foard at No. 4 Ben L. Smith.

Out: No. 40 Statesville; No. 44 North Lincoln; No. 52 West Iredell.

Discussion: Once a comfortable playoff team, Foard, which had lost five of six before a win against North Lincoln last Friday, is hanging on by a thread. Although the Tigers have a No. 29 RPI, because North Buncombe (RPI No. 32) and West Charlotte (No. 39) are guaranteed a playoff slot as its split league 3A representative, the target RPI for the Tigers is No. 30, currently occupied by Central Davidson. Foard will have a tough week ahead, but both are home games against Hickory and St. Stephens.

Slotted as a third seed, Hibriten needs only one win or one Ashe County loss to wrap up the NWC automatic bid. Although they’ll have a tough time catching either unbeaten West Rowan or East Lincoln, continued wins against highly ranked teams in the NWC should keep them solidly at No. 3 or 4 with three possible home games.

Ashe County and Freedom are currently at the top of the list among non-conference winners. They, along with North Iredell, should get first-round home games.

3A boys

In: No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 31 St. Stephens; No. 3 Freedom vs. No. 30 Ashe County; No. 17 East Lincoln at No. 16 Huss, No. 19 North Lincoln at No. 14 Crest; No. 22 North Iredell at No. 11 Ben E. Smith; No. 24 Hibriten at No. 9 Southern Guilford.

Out: No. 46 Fred T. Foard; No. 51 Statesville; No. 53 West Iredell.

Discussion: St. Stephens is on the bubble in two ways. The obvious one is the No. 31 RPI ranking to reach a 32-team bracket. But the other is this: the Indians (9-13 overall, 4-8 Western Foothills) are currently tied with Foard (4-18, 4-8) in the standings. A team lower in the standings cannot leapfrog another team that is not in the playoffs. That means if Foard finishes ahead of St. Stephens, the Indians will be out, regardless of RPI finish. St. Stephens gets a shot to solidify their position at Statesville on Tuesday while Foard has to go to Hickory. If they do not win on Tuesday, the Indians are playing for their playoff lives at Foard on Friday.

Hickory has wrapped up the Western Foothills bid, and Freedom has the 3A bid out of the NWC. Currently slotted second and third, respectively, should both win out, in this scenario, Hickory would host Freedom in the state quarterfinals… As a current 17th seed, East Lincoln is looking to move up one spot for a first-round playoff game.

2A girls

In: No. 4 East Burke vs. No. 29 Wilkes Central; No. 13 Newton-Conover vs. No. 20 West Lincoln; No. 27 Bandys at No. 6 North Surry; No. 30 Maiden at No. 3 Salisbury.

Out: No. 39 Lincolnton; No. 45 Patton; No. 49 West Caldwell; No. 50 Bunker Hill.

Discussion: The biggest Maiden fans at this point are West Lincoln and Bandys. The Blue Devils are hurt in the RPI with a 3-7 non-conference record. Though Maiden is in third in the Catawba Valley Athletic, that No. 30 perch is a little scary, not only for the Blue Devils, but also for both Bandys and West Lincoln. If the Blue Devils drop off the playoff picture, it would take West Lincoln and Bandys with them. Maiden has a winnable game at Lincolnton on Tuesday then hosts Newton-Conover Friday.

East Burke has the 2A CVAC No. 1 bid sealed, and Newton-Conover is likely to host a first-round playoff game.

2A boys

In: No. 2 West Caldwell vs. No. 31 West Wilkes; No. 11 Maiden vs. No. 22 Morehead; No. 18 Newton-Conover at No. 15 R-S Central; No. 27 Patton at No. 6 Salisbury; No. 30 Lincolnton at No. 3 Reidsville.

Out: No. 33 Bandys; No. 38 West Lincoln; No. 47 Bunker Hill; No. 48 East Burke.

Discussion: With Owen or Madison as the assured 2A representative out of the Western Highlands split league taking the 32nd and last spot, the target RPI rank is 31 for both Bandys and Lincolnton. That spot is currently held by West Wilkes. Both Lincolnton (hosting Maiden) and Bandys (hosting West Caldwell) have tough games on Tuesday, but winnable games against rivals on Friday (Lincolnton vs. West Lincoln; Bandys at Bunker Hill). Keep in mind, with Lincolnton (6-6) ahead of Bandys (5-7), if the standings stay the same, the Trojans can’t get in unless Lincolnton does.

Newton-Conover has a shot at a home playoff game, and a win at Maiden on Friday could help that cause. Maiden is the top team among non-No. 1 seeds, so the Blue Devils can go no higher than the current 11 seed.

In its current slot, West Caldwell would host all playoff home games until a neutral site setting for regionals.

1A girls

In: No. 15 Draughn vs. No. 18 Union Academy

The Wildcats have one final game and it’s a biggie against West No. 1 Mountain Heritage. Draughn will finish third in the Western Highlands, but a win over the Cougars would give that No. 15 seed a big boost. As it stands now, Draughn would host a first-round playoff game.

1A boys

In: No. 31 Draughn at No. 2 South Stokes

Though they are second in the Western Highlands, with only one 1A team getting an automatic bid, the Wildcats have little margin for error as a No. 31 seed. Unfortunately, like their classmates, they’ll welcome in West No. 1 Mountain Heritage on Tuesday. A win would certainly nail down a playoff spot, but even a loss may not hurt Draughn with the strength of schedule. Instead, it’s a 3-8 non-conference that has hampered the team. If Avery County, which is currently an 18th seed, remains behind the Wildcats in the standings, Draughn would get a playoff spot ahead of the Vikings.