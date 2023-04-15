The high school softball regular season is down to the last two weeks for leagues that have conference tournaments, and the final three weeks for those that do not. As the state tournament approaches, the brackets are beginning to take shape for those teams looking at top seeds and home games, as well as those just looking to get in.

Here is the latest snapshot of playoff projections for all the area teams — and the projected current opponents — as well as a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

4A WEST

In: No. 1 Alexander Central vs. No. 32 North Mecklenburg; No. 10 South Caldwell vs. No. 23 Cuthbertson.

Out: No. 40 Watauga.

Discussion: Despite three losses, Alexander Central (12-3 overall, 6-0 Northwestern Conference) has the top spot by virtue of having the best opponent’s winning percentage (.698) in the 4A West Region. South Caldwell (10-3, 5-1) opponents have the third best winning percentage (.649). The reality is, one of these schools will likely have a top four seed, while the other at best a 10th seed.

The winner of the first game at South Caldwell, Alexander Central will host the Spartans for a rematch next Friday. A win by the Cougars puts them a win away from the league’s top 4A bid. A win by South Caldwell will probably lead to a co-championship with the top berth in the state tournament coming down to the NWC tournament.

2A WEST

In: No. 5 Maiden vs. No. 28 Randleman; No. 12 Bandys vs. No. 21 Chase; No. 17 West Lincoln at No. 16 Forbush; No. 20 West Caldwell at No. 13 Morehead; No. 23 East Burke at No. 10 Madison; No. 27 Patton at No. 6 East Rutherford.

Out: No. 35 Lincolnton; No. 39 Bunker Hill; No. 46 Newton-Conover

Discussion: As with their baseball classmates, Maiden (14-1 overall, 10-0 Catawba Valley) and Bandys (14-2, 9-1) likely are playing for the conference championship on Tuesday. A win by Maiden would leave the Blue Devils needing a win in their final three games — all against the bottom three teams of the CVAC — or a Bandys loss to clinch the No. 1 berth out of the CVAC to the state tournament. If Bandys wins, it’s likely the top berth will come down to the best finish in the conference tournament. For now, the difference in the state playoff seed would be around a No. 5 for the champion, and a 12th seed for the runner-up.

The CVAC is currently looking to get five teams into the tournament with Lincolnton the closest to reaching the postseason. The Wolves (6-10, 3-7) will get the chance to better their resume with games still left against West Caldwell and East Burke this week, then Maiden and West Lincoln the following week.

West Lincoln (11-7, 6-4) is just one spot away from a first-round home game. The Rebels won’t get help with the strength of schedule in playing winless Newton-Conover, but a game against West Caldwell on Friday could be useful.

3A WEST

In: No. 5 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 27 Montgomery Central; No. 8 Ashe County vs. No. 25 Southern Guilford; No. 12 East Lincoln vs. No. 21 Eastern Guilford; No. 28 North Iredell at No. 5 Rockingham County; No. 30 North Lincoln at No. 3 Crest.

Out: No. 33 St. Stephens; No. 35 Freedom; No. 41 West Iredell; No. 48 Hickory; No. 55 Statesville.

Discussion: A win by Ashe County (7-4 overall, 3-3 Northwestern) at Hibriten (6-11, 1-5) would clinch the 3A bid out of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. However, even if the Panthers win, they are still facing monumental conference games against state powers Alexander Central and South Caldwell. Ashe County only has South Caldwell left of those two squads.

Speaking of Hibriten, the Panthers currently hold the last wild card spot available. St. Stephens is currently the first team out. The leapfrog provision eventually could help both. Lake Norman Charter has an RPI ranking ahead of the Panthers, but the Knights are currently winless in their conference, behind Northwest Cabarrus, which is well off the cut to make the playoff field.

It is also possible North Buncombe misses the field, if it finishes below Erwin in The Mountain 3A/4A. Both are at 2-5 in the league, with Erwin at No. 43 and North Buncombe at 30th.

Looking at the Western Foothills 3A, Fred T. Foard and East Lincoln are clearly the class of the league. Both teams will face the West Iredell and Hickory this week and, barring an upset, Foard will host East Lincoln like for the WFAC title. North Lincoln (8-9, 6-2) is getting closer to the bubble, but the Knights still have a chance at the No. 1 league, as they still have Foard and East Lincoln on the schedule. However, their game Friday night at North Iredell is a tough one.

1A WEST

In: No. 6 Draughn vs. No. 27 Bessemer City.

Discussion: The Wildcats (15-2 overall, 7-1 Western Highlands) softball team is in the exact position as the baseball. Draughn is tied with Madison (10-6, 7-1) for the conference lead. However, for playoff purposes, Madison has clinched the 2A bid, leaving Draughn to look at Mountain Heritage (6-3, 5-1) as the main competition for the 1A automatic bid.

Like baseball, the Western Highlands Conference softball teams play two-game series over the course of the week, with each of the seven teams taking a bye week. This week, all three teams will play squads from the bottom of the standings. Barring an upset, next week Draughn will have its bye while Mountain Heritage and the Patriots play. If the two split the series, Draughn would need to win just one of the two games to clinch the automatic bid. Mountain Heritage would have to sweep to earn the bid.