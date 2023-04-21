The high school softball regular season is down to the last two weeks for leagues that have conference tournaments, three weeks for those that do not. As the state tournament approaches, the brackets are beginning to take shape for those teams looking at top seeds and home games, as well as those just looking to get in.

The state playoffs are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 9.

Here is the latest snapshot of playoff projections for all of the area teams — and the current projected opponent — as well as a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

4A WEST

In: No. 1 Alexander Central vs. No. 32 Southwest Guilford; No. 10 South Caldwell vs. No. 23 Page.

Out: No. 40 Watauga.

Discussion: The only game that matters here is tonight’s conference tilt at Alexander Central (14-3 overall, 7-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), where the Cougars will host South Caldwell (11-3, 6-1). Simply put, if the Cougars win, they will clinch the No. 1 4A bid out of the league, which leaves the Spartans reaching no better than a No. 10 slot. A win also strengthens Alexander Central’s grasp on the West Region No. 1 seed.

If South Caldwell wins, it is likely the top bid will come down to the NWC tournament championship in two weeks, scheduled to be held at South Caldwell.

2A WEST

In: No. 5 Bandys vs. No. 28 Patton; No. 12 Maiden vs. No. 21 West Stokes; No. 17 West Lincoln at No. 16 Providence Grove; No. 19 West Caldwell at No. 14 R-S Central; No. 24 East Burke at No. 9 North Stanly.

Out: No. 33 Lincolnton; No. 41 Bunker Hill; No. 45 Newton-Conover.

Discussion: A note first about Bandys (16-2 overall, 10-1 Catawba Valley 2A Conference) and Maiden (14-2, 10-1): With Bandys' win at Maiden earlier in the week, the two schools are tied for first place. Since the tiebreakers are even, for purposes of projections, the highest RPI between the two will serve as the tiebreaker for seedings. Should the two remain tied at the end of the regular season, a draw will be held for the conference tournament. The highest finish between the two schools will determine the CVAC's top bid.

For now, No. 17 West Lincoln (12-7, 7-4) is well off the pace to host a playoff game, as the Rebels chase Providence Grove. West Caldwell (16-5, 7-4) is at 19th, but also looking at a road game. However, the two face each other tonight and West Caldwell will have a shot at Bandys next Tuesday, which would help the Warriors' chances to get that home game, if they get the win.

Finally, Lincolnton (6-11, 3-8) currently is the first team out. However, the Wolves will have a chance to help themselves with games against East Burke, Maiden and West Lincoln to close out the regular season.

3A WEST

In: No. 6 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 27 North Lincoln; No. 8 Ashe County vs. No. 25 South Rowan; No. 12 East Lincoln vs. No. 21 Southern Guilford; No. 30 North Iredell at No. 3 Franklin; No. 31 St. Stephens at No. 2 Oak Grove.

Out: No. 32 Hibriten; No. 36 Freedom; No. 37 West Iredell; No. 48 Hickory; No. 53 Statesville.

Discussion: The simple part of this: Ashe County (9-4 overall, 4-3 NWC) has clinched the 3A bid out of the Northwestern Conference. At this point, the Huskies look locked into a No. 8 seed, well behind current No. 7 Carson. Ashe County does have a pair of winnable games (Freedom and Watuaga) sandwiched around a rematch with South Caldwell. Add into that a home game to start the conference tournament, it’s possible that the seed could get higher.

Even with a No. 32 RPI, Hibriten is currently the first team out, as West Charlotte (No. 35) is guaranteed a playoff slot as the Queen City 3A rep.

The team Hibriten (6-13, 1-6) is chasing is St. Stephens (8-10 overall, 4-5 Western Foothills), which is currently the last team into the field. The Indians helped themselves during the holiday break with a holiday tournament win at Hibriten, as well as a victory over Burns (2A No. 12) in the same tournament.

Also helping the Indians cause was a win over North Iredell (9-7, 5-4 WFAC) earlier this week that also put the Raiders on the bubble just ahead of St. Stephens. However, as long as North Iredell stays ahead of St. Stephens, it would make the field ahead of the Indians.

But North Iredell’s fortunes could rise or fall with tonight’s game at home against North Lincoln (10-9, 7-2 WFAC), which checks in at No. 27.

Although on the bubble, the Knights are not out of the Western Foothills championship chase. If they get through North Iredell, suddenly they’re very much in the hunt. North Lincoln hosts St. Stephens next Tuesday, goes to Foard next Friday and hosts East Lincoln in two weeks.

All of the above hasn’t mentioned that Foard (10-3, 8-1) and East Lincoln (12-1, 8-1) are in first with Foard hosting the Mustangs on Tuesday with the Western Foothills' top 3A spot on the line.

1A WEST

In: No. 6 Draughn vs. No. 27 Bessemer City.

Discussion: The Wildcats (16-3 overall, 8-1 Western Highlands) finish up a series with Rosman tonight, then take a week off from conference play. Draughn is well set back from No. 5 Cherryville, but it will have three quality nonconference opponents next week — home to Patton on Monday, at Burns on Wednesday and at Hibriten on Thursday.