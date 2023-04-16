The conference season in high school girls soccer for most schools has flipped to the second half of the slate. The remaining teams will be there by the end of the week. The overall schedule is far enough to see trends develop for the state tournament, which is scheduled to start on May 15.

Here is the latest snapshot of playoff projections for all of the area teams — and the current projected opponents — as well as a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

3A WEST

In: No. 4 East Lincoln vs. No. 29 East Lincoln; No. 7 Hibriten vs. No. 26 North Iredell; No. 10 St. Stephens vs. No. 23 Cramer; No. 12 Hickory vs. No. 21 Pisgah; No. 14 Ashe County vs. No. 19 Ledford. No. 27 Fred T. Foard at No. 6 Asheboro.

Out: No. 34 Freedom; No. 40 West Iredell; No. 48 Statesville.

Discussion: The Western Foothills 3A Conference has three teams ranked in the top seven of the 3A West Region. Two of them, No. 4 St. Stephens (7-2-1 overall, 5-1-1 WFAC) and No. 7 Hickory (10-2-2, 6-1), play each other on Friday. The other is No. 5 East Lincoln (10-3-2, 6-0-1), which holds onto first place by a half-game over Hickory.

Whichever team wins this league likely gets a fourth or fifth seed. For now, the top three — West Henderson, South Point and Lake Norman Charter — are well ahead of the rest of the region's teams.

In the Northwestern 3A/4A, Hibriten (6-3-3 overall, 2-0 NWC) will host Ashe County (9-1, 1-1) for the early lead among the 3A schools.

Based on the results of the last few years, the team to avoid playing as long as possible is two-time defending state champion Lake Norman Charter, which is No. 3 at this point. Currently in line for matches against the title holders are Ashe County in the second round and Hibriten in the quarterfinals. The other area teams would not face the Knights until the regional final.

4A WEST

In: No. 4 Watauga vs. No. 29 Grimsley.

Out: No. 33 Alexander Central; No. 43 South Caldwell.

Discussion: Watauga (7-2 overall, 3-0 NWC) played a tough nonconference schedule (.684 opponents’ winning percentage) and is getting rewarded for that work.

The curious game for the Pioneers will be against fellow 4A Northwestern Conference school Alexander Central. The Cougars enter the week at 9-2-1 overall, 0-1-1 in the league, but even with the impressive overall record, they would currently be the first team out of the playoff picture. Why? The nine wins are against teams that have a combined record of 31-82-2, with only two of the wins vs. .500 teams. When the Cougars hit conference play, they tied with Freedom (1-7-4) and lost to Ashe County (9-1).

The message is simple for Alexander Central: find ways to win against winning teams. A victory at Watauga on Tuesday would help a lot.

2A WEST

In: No. 9 Maiden vs. No. 24 Shelby; No. 25 Bandys at No. 8 Forest Hills; No. 27 East Burke at No. 6 Owen; No. 29 Newton-Conover at No. 4 Hendersonville.

Out: No. 34 Patton; No. 35 Lincolnton; No. 40 West Lincoln; No. 47 West Caldwell; No. 52 Bunker Hill.

Discussion: Despite an overall record of 6-2-2 for Maiden and 7-1-2 for Bandys, the RPI for the two are No. 22 and 23, respectively. At this point, only four of the eight teams out of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference will make the state tournament field. Only league leader Maiden would get a home match, currently as a ninth seed.

What has hampered the CVAC? Strength of schedule. No team has an opponents’ winning percentage or an opponents’ opponent winning percentage near .500. Combined, those two figures added together make up 70 percent of the total RPI score.

Consider this: Newton-Conover (7-4 overall, 5-1 CVAC) hosts Maiden (6-2-2, 4-0-1) for the league lead on Tuesday. A win for the Red Devils would push Newton-Conover from 29th to a 10th seed. A loss likely drops the Red Devils to third place and puts them closer to the cutoff of No. 32.

1A WEST

In: No. 6 Draughn vs. No. 27 Langtree Charter.

Discussion: Of the four 1A schools from the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference that play girls soccer, Draughn is the only team with a winning record (6-2-4 overall, 2-1 WHC). The other three — Avery County, Mountain Heritage and Mitchell — have a combined record of 2-17-2, with Avery County scoring both wins. Draughn has already defeated the Vikings once, so it seems the Wildcats are a heavy favorite to get the 1A bid for the state tournament.

It is that easy strength of schedule that will be an issue for the Wildcats for the state playoffs. At this point, the opponents’ winning percentage is .413, the third lowest among 1A West conference leaders. Draughn will have a shot to boost that stat a bit with a match at conference co-leaders Madison on Monday and Owen next week. Otherwise, it’s the fellow 1A schools left on the schedule, which will likely leave a ceiling of a No. 6 seed and two home playoff matches for Draughn.