Leading up to the release of the high school basketball brackets, we'll publish an update of playoff projections for area teams in the conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record. The snapshot provides fans of their teams an idea where they stand; however, things will change over the course of the next week as conference tournaments run their course.

This projection is as of Thursday night, Feb. 9. The next one will be published over the weekend once teams have posted their results from their games on Friday.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

4A GIRLS

In: No. 3 Watauga vs. No. 30 West Forsyth; No. 14 Alexander Central vs. No. 19 TC Roberson

Out: No. 35 South Caldwell.

Discussion: Watauga has won the 4A bid out of the Northwestern Conference and has set its sights on No. 2 Asheville. Given the favorable rankings of the conference as a whole, should the Pioneers continue to win, it appears likely they would pass the Cougars. Also, Asheville is tied for first in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference with fellow 4A school A.C. Reynolds with the tiebreaker likely being the conference tournament. Should Reynolds win the tournament, it would drop Asheville to no better than 10th with Watauga likely sliding up to No. 2, if it continues to win.

Meanwhile, Alexander Central still has a home game, but four losses in a row have seen the Cougars slide to a 14th seed. A win tonight at Freedom and in the conference tournament next week will give some cushion. By the way, if the current seeds stand and both Watauga and Alexander Central win first-round playoff games, they would play each other in Boone in Round 2.

4A BOYS

In: No. 8 Alexander Central vs. No. 25 Weddington; No. 29 Watauga at No. 4 Grimsley

Out: No. 38 South Caldwell.

Discussion: Barring anything drastic over the next week, Alexander Central looks to be set at No. 8 for the playoffs and a second home playoff game, should the Cougars win in Round 1. For tonight, Alexander Central is trying to earn a share of the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference with a win at Freedom. Watauga has slipped slightly, but with three schools from the Southern Carolina 4A Conference below them beating each other up, the Pioneers look to be set to make the field.

3A GIRLS

In: No. 2 East Lincoln vs. No. 31 North Buncombe; No. 3 Hibriten vs. No. 30 Smoky Mountain; No. 9 Ashe County vs. No. 25 St. Stephens; No. 10 Freedom vs. No. 23 Crest; No. 15 North Iredell vs. No. 18 Dudley; No. 25 Hickory at No. 8 Parkwood; No. 29 Fred T. Foard at No. 4 Ben L. Smith.

Out: No. 41 Statesville; No. 44 North Lincoln; No. 55 West Iredell.

Discussion: For area teams, Foard continues to hang on by a thread and could use a win tonight against St. Stephens. With North Buncombe as the top 3A school in The Mountain 3A/4A and West Charlotte the top 3A team in the Queen City 3A/4A guaranteed slots, which will be at No. 31 and No. 32, Foard has to stay at 30 and above. For now, it looks like the Tigers will battle Central Davidson and Smoky Mountain for the final two spots. A win over St. Stephens tonight likely would help Foard in its quest to get off the bubble.

Otherwise, not much has changed in the matchups from the last projection published on Monday. East Lincoln remains at No. 2 and Hibriten is right behind the Mustangs, which could portend a showdown in the state quarterfinal round, if the seeds hold AND both win.

3A BOYS

In: No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 31 St. Stephens; No. 3 Freedom vs. No. 30 Oak Grove; No. 18 East Lincoln at No. 15 Concord, No. 19 North Lincoln at No. 14 Crest; No. 22 North Iredell at No. 11 Ben L. Smith; No. 24 Hibriten at No. 9 West Henderson; No. 28 Ashe County at No. 5 Asheboro.

Out: No. 45 Fred T. Foard; No. 51 Statesville; No. 52 North Iredell.

Discussion: A couple of things to watch here. For this area, St. Stephens is still on the good side of the bubble and wins over Foard and whoever it faces in the Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament will help.

For now, the Indians are getting some help from East Henderson, which is ranked just below the bubble for a playoff spot, but is higher in the standings than Pisgah in the Mountain 7 3A. At this point, Pisgah drops from No. 29 to completely out of the playoffs. Another leapfrog scenario could occur in the Mid-Piedmont, as Oak Grove (No. 30 seed), Central Davidson (No. 25) and North Davidson (No. 34) are tied in the standings. A loss by Central Davidson to Oak Grove tonight could create a situation in which both Oak Grove and North Davidson would have to get in before Central does. A lot to figure out there.

Also, West Charlotte currently occupies the 10th seed. However, if the Lions lose to North Mecklenburg tonight, they’ll drop below .500. And, because they’re also fourth in a split league, West Charlotte’s seed drops to No. 21 with everyone in between affected.

2A GIRLS

In: No. 3 East Burke vs. No. 30 Walkertown; No. 13 Newton-Conover vs. No. 20 Surry Central; No. 19 West Lincoln at No. 14 Forbush; No. 28 Maiden at No. 5 Lincoln Charter; No. 31 Bandys at No. 2 Shelby.

Out: No. 41 Lincolnton; No. 45 Patton; No. 49 West Caldwell; No. 50 Bunker Hill.

Discussion: Maiden’s win over Lincolnton Tuesday provided a little more cushion. But a loss by Bandys to West Caldwell (ranked 49th out of 53 2A West schools) hurt, and suddenly the Trojans are on the precipice of the playoff cliff. A loss at Bunker Hill tonight would be crushing.

East Burke nudged ahead of Salisbury for the No. 3 seed, which will be interesting to watch for future playoff matchups. Newton-Conover looks pretty set in the No. 13 slot, which could set up a second-round matchup with the No. 4 seed, which is now Salisbury ... and not East Burke.

2A BOYS

In: No. 3 West Caldwell vs. No. 30 West Stanly; No. 11 Maiden vs. No. 22 East Surry; No. 21 Newton-Conover at No. 12 Shelby; No. 27 Patton at No. 6 Salisbury; No. 31 Lincolnton at No. 2 Reidsville.

Out: No. 33 Bandys; No. 39 West Lincoln; No. 44 Bunker Hill; No. 47 East Burke.

Discussion: Currently with an RPI of 32nd, Bandys is actually on the outside looking in. Owen, the 2A team out of the Western Highlands 1A/2A, is in sixth place in the league and below .500 — and has an RPI of 40. The Warhorses will get the No. 32 seed. Just above Bandys is Lincolnton at No. 31. The Trojans can tied Lincolnton in the standings with a win at Bunker Hill tonight, but if they lose that game, Lincolnton is assured a spot before Bandys can get in.

West Caldwell defeated Bandys on Tuesday, but through no fault of its own, the strength of schedule took a nick and the Warriors dropped from No. 2 to No. 3, which could set up a road game at Reidsville in the state quarterfinals. But, still a lot to decipher between now and a week from Saturday.

1A GIRLS

In: No. 15 Draughn vs. No. 18 Union Academy

Discussion: A loss to Mountain Heritage on Tuesday and a blowout win over the N.C. School of Science and Math-Morganton did nothing for the Wildcats, who look to be on tap to host Union Academy in the first round. A possible second-round game could be at defending 1A champion Bishop McGuinness.

1A BOYS

In: No. 31 Draughn at No. 2 South Stokes

Discussion: Draughn has concluded the regular season tied for second with Avery County in the Western Highlands 1A/2A, but the strength of schedule has not been a good one, nor has a 3-8 nonconference record, so the Wildcats are hanging on. Draughn will get a third seed in the conference tournament, but it feels like a couple of wins are needed in order for the Wildcats to feel like they’re definitely in the postseason.