After the first round of conference tournaments, some seed projections and potential first-round playoff matchups for area teams took place, with a few of those squads still hanging on to playoff berths.

This is the latest snapshot to give area fans an idea of where their teams stand for the state playoffs. Brackets will be released by the North Carolina High School Athletic Association on Saturday.

This projection is as of 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The next one will be published prior to Friday’s tournament finals.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the NCHSAA:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

4A GIRLS

In: No. 2 Watauga vs. No. 31 Davie County; No. 12 Alexander Central vs. No. 21 Cox Mill.

Out: No. 35 South Caldwell.

Discussion: Neither team had any movement after the first round. Alexander Central is in a tight group with Myers Park and Charlotte Catholic for the top non-league winner seed (No. 10th). In the conference semifinals, Myers Park takes on Ardrey Kell while Charlotte Catholic gets a 5-20 East Mecklenburg team that pulled an upset in the first round of its tournament. Should Alexander Central take down Northwestern champion and current 3A No. 3 seed Hibriten for a second time this year, suddenly the Cougars could vault to that 10th seed.

4A BOYS

In: No. 8 Alexander Central vs. No. 25 Weddington; No. 29 Watauga at No. 4 Grimsley; No. 32 South Caldwell at No. 1 Mount Tabor.

Discussion: Left for dead last week, a couple of wins by South Caldwell have propelled the Spartans into the last playoff spot. A stronger strength of schedule has the Spartans just ahead of Mooresville, but the Blue Devils could get a boost there with an upset of Lake Norman (RPI 8th) on Thursday. Meanwhile, a South Caldwell win at Freedom would help the Spartans’ cause.

Watauga’s loss to Hibriten bumped the Pioneers down to 29th, but their playoff spot still looks secure.

3A GIRLS

In: No. 2 East Lincoln vs. No. 31 North Buncombe or Enka or Erwin; No. 3 Hibriten vs. No. 30 Foard; No. 9 Ashe County vs. No. 24 St. Stephens; No. 14 Freedom vs. No.19 North Davidson; No. 15 North Iredell vs. No. 17 Dudley; No. 25 Hickory at No. 8 Parkwood.

Out: No. 42 Statesville; No. 44 North Lincoln; No. 53 West Iredell.

Discussion: Foard lost its eighth out the last 10 games on Monday, but challengers below the Tigers have not taken advantage, so they appear to be in a good position to snag the last wild card slot. They look destined to play Hibriten or East Lincoln in the first round.

Unbeaten East Lincoln has the edge on the No. 2 seed, but with Hibriten having the stronger schedule, its not out of the question that the Panthers could nudge ahead. As far as computer numbers go, both teams are well ahead of current fourth seed Ben L. Smith and well behind top seed West Rowan. Dreams of a state quarterfinal game between these two are still alive.

Freedom’s second loss to Alexander Central in two games have dropped the Patriots from 10th last week to 14th, but a playoff home game still seems certain.

North Iredell is currently slotted into a home playoff game, but seeds 16 through 19 (North Iredell, Dudley, Northwest Cabarrus and North Davidson) are close.

3A BOYS

In: No. 2 Hickory vs. No. 31 Pisgah; No. 3 Freedom vs. No. 30 Ashe County; No. 17 East Lincoln at No. 16 Huss, No. 18 North Lincoln at No. 15 West Henderson; No. 21 North Iredell at No. 12 Franklin; No. 25 Hibriten at No. 8 Southern Guilford; No. 32 St. Stephens at No. 1 Central Cabarrus.

Out: No. 44 Fred T. Foard; No. 49 Statesville; No. 52 West Iredell.

Discussion: St. Stephens lost its opening-round conference tournament game, so the Indians no longer can help themselves. Still holding the final wild card slot, the closest pursuer is Carson, which pulled off an upset at West Rowan on Monday. Another upset of Concord on Wednesday could leapfrog the Cougars over St. Stephens.

East Lincoln holds a seed just ahead of North Lincoln, with both just off the edge of a home playoff game. The Lincoln County rivals play in Thursday’s Western Foothills 3A semifinal, but each will have a better idea if a home game is still in reach after Huss plays Crest on Wednesday.

2A GIRLS

In: No. 5 East Burke vs. No. 28 Maiden; No. 13 Newton-Conover vs. No. 20 Reidsville; No. 19 West Lincoln at No. 14 Forbush; No. 32 Bandys at No. 1 Randleman.

Out: No. 42 Lincolnton; No. 45 Patton; No. 46 West Caldwell; No. 50 Bunker Hill.

Discussion: A loss by Bandys on Tuesday has the Trojans back on the playoff cliff. They are ahead of Burns for the last wild card slot with the Bulldogs looking at a date with Shelby ahead. Also behind Bandys is Brevard, which has a semifinal game at Hendersonville. Both games will boost the strength of schedules of both chaser, but it doesn’t appear to be enough — unless either pulls an upset.

Lower ranked opponents over the last week has burdened East Burke’s strength of schedule, which has pulled the Cavaliers from as high as a third seed to a current fifth. A win over Maiden doesn’t appear to help much, but a potential third meeting with Newton-Conover on Friday should.

2A BOYS

In: No. 3 West Caldwell vs. No. 30 West Wilkes; No. 11 Maiden vs. No. 22 East Surry; No. 20 Newton-Conover at No. 13 TW Andrews; No. 27 Patton at No. 6 Salisbury; No. 31 Lincolnton at No. 2 Reidsville.

Out: No. 35 Bandys; No. 39 West Lincoln; No. 43 Bunker Hill; No. 45 East Burke.

Discussion: West Caldwell’s opponent is a bit fluid, which could include Lincolnton. The Wolves currently take up the final wild card spot and they do have a chaser in Forest Hills. Both teams won their first-round conference tournament games, however, Lincolnton’s semifinal opponent — West Caldwell — will boost the strength of schedule, even in a loss. However, should Forest Hills pull off an upset, that could be enough to boost the Yellow Jackets over Lincolnton.

Newton-Conover has been fluid between an 18th and 21st seed. A win over Maiden on Thursday would help.

1A GIRLS

In: No. 15 Draughn vs. No. 18 North Stokes.

Discussion: Seeds from 16 to 19 are a bit fluid in determining who Draughn could play. The Wildcats will have a strong opponent in Rosman, which has a fifth RPI ranking, that could boost them up slightly. However, a 15th seed and a home playoff game looks solid.

1A BOYS

In: No. 28 Draughn at No. 5 Bishop McGuinness.

Discussion: The Wildcats picked up a win in Monday’s Western Highlands first round, but with Madison as the opponent, the strength of schedule took a ding. Avery County, Wednesday’s semifinal opponent, should help that; a win would be even better.