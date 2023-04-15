The high school baseball season is down to the last two weeks of the regular season for leagues that have conference tournaments, and the final three weeks for those that do not. As the state tournament approaches, the brackets are beginning to take shape for those teams looking at top seeds and home games, as well as those just looking to get in.

Here is the latest snapshot of playoff projections for all of the area teams — and the projected current opponents — as well as a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

3A WEST

In: No. 3 Hickory vs. No. 30 Carson; No. 10 St. Stephens vs. No. 23 North Iredell; No. 14 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 19 Franklin; No. 15 East Lincoln vs. No. 18 Rockingham County; No. 26 North Lincoln vs. No. 7 Parkwood; No. 28 Ashe County vs. Kings Mountain; No. 31 Hibriten vs. No. 2 East Rowan.

Out: No. 40 West Iredell; No. 46 Freedom; No. 53 Statesville.

Discussion: Despite a couple of blowout losses by Hickory (13-3 overall, 7-1 Western Foothills) at the Catawba County Easter Classic, with the margin of victory not included in the RPI and the losses occurring against teams with high RPI rankings, the Red Tornadoes dropped only one spot to third.

In fact, with the WFAC teams doing well overall against nonconference foes, the league currently is slated to get six teams into the state tournament with four of them getting a first-round game at home.

Hickory’s game at St. Stephens next Friday likely will have the largest impact for the group. With the Red Tornadoes at third, and St. Stephens at seventh, the winner on Friday could take over the league’s top seed, even though they would be tied in the standings and the teams would have split the conference meetings. The Indians' win over Hickory in the Catawba County Easter Classic would give them the tiebreaker over the Red Tornadoes.

All of that said, Foard (10-4, 5-3) and North Lincoln (9-7, 5-3) are still alive in the conference title hunt with the latter hosting Hickory on Tuesday. And St. Stephens cannot ignore Tuesday’s game against visiting North Iredell.

There are some quirky things afoot in the 3A West bracket coming from teams in split leagues, which will skew the seeds a bit from what the RPIs are.

Hibriten (5-11 overall, 3-3 Northwestern 3A/4A) and either West Charlotte or West Mecklenburg out of the Queen City) would represent their conference. Yet, at this point neither would meet the requirement to be seeded among the No. 1 teams and, because both are below the No. 32 RPI, both would get the last seeds in the bracket.

Also, Rocky River 3A representative Parkwood has an RPI of No. 35, but because of their second place slot in the league, the Wolf Pack would move up to a seventh seed.

Finally, Erwin (7-7, 2-5), which is fifth in The Mountain 3A/4A, would be seeded with the No. 1 seeds due to its .500 record.

4A WEST

In: No. 3 Alexander Central vs. No. 30 Southwest Guilford; No. 14 Watauga vs. No. 19 Myers Park; No. 22 South Caldwell vs. No. 10 Reagan.

Discussion: All three 4A teams out of the Northwestern Conference are locks to get in with Alexander Central (15-4 overall , 6-0 NWC) and Watauga (13-4, 5-1) getting home games.

Alexander Central and Watauga play each other Tuesday in Boone with first place on the line. A win by the Cougars would put them two up on Watauga with three games left and all but seal the No. 1 bid. If Watauga wins, there are enough road bumps for both over the final three home games to ultimately skew the standings. To start, Alexander Central hosts South Caldwell on Friday and Watauga travels to Hibriten the same night.

The Cougars' No. 3 seed would get them home playoffs games until through the third round and a possibly a quarterfinal home game, if an upset of the No. 2 seed occurs.

2A WEST

In: No. 10 Maiden vs. No. 23 Bandys; No. 27 East Burke at No. 6 East Davidson; No. 28 West Lincoln vs. No. 5 West Stokes.

Out: No. 34 Newton-Conover; No. 38 Bunker Hill; No. 41 Patton; No. 44 Lincolnton; No. 51 West Caldwell.

Discussion: The Catawba Valley 2A Conference has no teams with a winning record in nonconference play, which harms the whole group when it comes to state tournament seedings. Bandys (11-6 overall, 8-2 CVAC) has the highest RPI, but at 3-4 against nonconference teams, that leaves the Trojans at No. 20. With the Trojans in second place, and three other conference leaders with worse RPI rankings to be slotted ahead of them, that sets Bandys as a 23rd seed, as it currently stands.

It is that backdrop that provides bigger stakes for Tuesday’s game at Maiden (11-6, 9-1) for the conference championship. Maiden, which could all but wrap up the conference title with a win over Bandys, would see its No. 23 RPI ranking turn into a No. 10 seed and provide a home playoff game. And at this point, that’s against Bandys.

East Burke (7-7, 6-4) and West Lincoln (9-9, 6-4) are the other two CVAC squads that are on the safe side.

Newton-Conover (6-10, 4-6) upset Fred T. Foard and St. Stephens last week, boosting the Red Devils’ chances to make just their second playoff appearance. They’ll get a chance enhance the resume with games this week against West Lincoln (Tuesday) and Bandys (Friday). However, because the Red Devils are behind Bunker Hill (8-8, 5-5) in the CVAC standings, they would miss the postseason, unless they could get even with the Bears.

1A WEST

In: No. 6 Draughn vs. No. 27 Bessemer City

Discussion: The Wildcats currently are tied with Madison for the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference lead, but with Madison as a 2A school, the team for Draughn (13-4 overall, 7-1 WHC) to watch will be Mountain Heritage (8-4, 5-1). Draughn has games this week against Rosman (2-13) and Mountain Heritage plays Mitchell (1-1). Barring any upsets, the following week, the Wildcats will enjoy the bye week, while the Cougars take on Madison in a two-game series. In that scenario, Mountain Heritage would likely need a sweep of the Patriots to have a shot at Draughn for the No. 1 1A bid. If the Cougars split with Madison, they would need to sweep Draughn to get the No. 1 bid.