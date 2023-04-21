Several key matchups in area high school baseball are on tap for tonight, many with state playoff implications and none bigger than Hickory at St. Stephens, with the winner taking over first place in the Western Foothills 3A Conference.

Overall, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and the Catawba Valley 2A Conference have three games left before their conference tournaments begin the first week of May. The other area conferences do not hold conference tournaments.

The state playoffs are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 9.

Here is the latest snapshot of playoff projections for all of the area teams — and the current projected opponents — as well as a discussion of what might affect those seeds and playoff spots.

A quick primer about how the playoff seeds work in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association:

64-team bracket for each of the NCHSAA’s four classifications, 32 each in the East and West Regions.

All conferences throughout the state are represented. Conferences with 1-5 teams in the league get one automatic bid, conferences with 6-8 teams get two — the second being the second-place team or a conference tournament winner would take the spot if not already an automatic qualifier. Split conferences (i.e., Northwestern 3A/4A) get one bid for each class.

No. 1 teams from each conference are seeded first by RPI (Ratings Power Index, see the NCHSAA basketball page for the RPI ranking links). Exceptions for the split leagues: A No. 1 representative must be seeded third or higher OR finish with a .500 record to be seed among the other No. 1 seeds. Otherwise, there are seeded with the next group below (but are guaranteed a playoff slot, no matter the RPI ranking).

After No. 1 seeds are placed, the second teams from two-bid leagues and any conference tournament winners not already an automatic qualifier, are slotted by RPI rankings. This is regardless of conference standings within a given league. For example, a third-place team can be seeded above a second-place team.

Leapfrog provision: A team lower in the standings in a given league CANNOT make the playoffs at the expense of a team that finished ahead of them. Example, if a fourth-place team has an RPI ranking high enough to make the playoffs, but the third-place team does not, neither team makes the state playoff field.

3A WEST

In: No. 4 Hickory vs. No. 29 Carson; No. 9 St. Stephens at No. 24 Central Davidson; No. 15 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 18 Lake Norman Charter; No. 20 North Lincoln at No. 13 South Point; No. 21 North Iredell at No. 12 Kings Mountain; No. 23 East Lincoln at No. 10 North Gaston; No. 31 Hibritren at West Henderson.

Out: No. 30 Ashe County; No. 39 West Iredell; No. 48 Freedom; No. 52 Statesville.

Discussion: The big game tonight is Hickory (13-4 overall, 7-2 Western Foothills) at St. Stephens (14-4, 7-2) with the winner taking over first in the WFAC.

In looking at the RPI, Hickory is fourth and the Indians fifth, with the winner here looking at a No.4; the loser, no better than No. 9.

No matter what happens between those schools tonight, Fred. Foard (11-4, 6-3), barring a huge upset by winless Statesville, stays in the conference title hunt, and still plays both schools. North Lincoln (10-7, 6-3) is also alive and hosts St. Stephens on Tuesday. However, the Knights will need to get past North Iredell (9-8, 4-5) on the road tonight.

Meanwhile, Hibriten (5-13 overall, 3-4 Northwestern 3A/4A) still holds the top 3A bid, but because it has a sub-.500 record and is in fourth place, the Panthers are looking at a No. 31 seed. Also, the Panthers are looking in the rearview mirror for Ashe County (9-7, 2-5). With the Panthers missing a chance to clinch against Ashe County last Monday, the Huskies could forge a tie in the standings with Hibriten with a win over Freedom and a loss by the Panthers against Watauga.

4A WEST

In: No. 5 Alexander Central vs. No. 28 Southwest Guilford; No. 13 Watauga vs. No. 20 Sun Valley; No. 26 South Caldwell vs. No. 7 T.C. Roberson

Discussion: A loss in a nonconference game to West Rowan not only ended Alexander Central’s 12-game winning streak, but it also dropped the Cougars (16-5 overall, 7-0 Northwestern) from third to fifth in the RPI rankings. The Cougars were also passed by Weddington, which reclaimed the first-place perch in the Southern Carolina 4A Conference.

Alexander Central can clinch the league’s No. 1 4A with a win tonight against South Caldwell, or a loss by Watauga at Hibriten.

Both Watauga (13-5, 5-2) and South Caldwell (12-7, 4-3) are safely in the playoff picture with Watauga looking at a home game.

2A WEST

In: No. 10 Maiden vs. No. 23 McMichael; No. 24 Bandys at No. 9 North Stanly; No. 25 East Burke at No. 8 Lincoln Charter; No. 28 West Lincoln vs. No. 5 West Stokes.

Out: No. 30 Newton-Conover; No. 35 Bunker Hill; No. 41 Patton; No. 45 Lincolnton; No. 50 West Caldwell.

Discussion: Maiden’s win against Bandys (11-8 overall, 8-3 CVAC) earlier this week completed a series sweep by the Blue Devils (13-6, 10-1) against the Trojans. Maiden can wrap up the No. 1 bid in the state tournament and the CVAC tournament with a win over Bunker Hill or if Bandys loses to Newton-Conover tonight.

Newton-Conover (7-10, 5-6) actually has an RPI high enough to be in the tournament. However, the Red Devils would not make the playoffs at this point, as they are tied with Bunker Hill in the standings. Bunker Hill holds the tiebreaker with its head-to-head win over Newton-Conover. With the Bears currently at an RPI of No. 35, and therefore missing the playoffs, the Red Devils would be left out also. Newton-Conover hosts Bunker Hill next Tuesday, but a win at Bandys tonight would be huge.

East Burke (9-7, 7-4) and West Lincoln (9-11, 6-5) are the other two CVAC squads that are on the safe side for now.

1A WEST

In: No. 4 Draughn vs. No. 29 Thomasville.

Discussion: Draughn (14-4 overall, 8-1 Western Highlands) won its only game since the last projection, but has moved up two spots, as Cornerstone Academy, ranked fourth in RPI, has fallen out of first in the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference. Another bump up could happen if South Stokes defeats RPI No. 2 North Stokes in a Northwest 1A Conference game tonight, which would drop North Stokes into a tie for first place and give the tiebreaker to South Stokes.