Players from area conferences headline all-district softball

The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association revealed its all-district teams for the 2021 high school softball season this week, with players from the three area conferences — the Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A — filling spots on the All-District 7 squad. District 7 is comprised of the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.
At the 2A level, Bunker Hill senior Addie Wray received player of the year honors and Hibriten senior Jillian Jones earned pitcher of the year recognition. Alexander Central juniors Chesney Stikeleather and Faith Carrigan were named the 3A player and pitcher of the year, respectively, while South Caldwell sophomore Kadie Becker was recognized as the 4A pitcher of the year.
Plenty of other players from area conferences were also honored. Here’s a look at the complete listing of All-District 7 players:
ALL-DISTRICT 7 SOFTBALL
2A Classification
Cam Crisp, West Caldwell, Senior CF
Jillian Jones, Hibriten, Senior P (pitcher of the year)
Zoey Walker, Hibriten, Sophomore 2B
Peyton Boggs, Hibriten, Senior SS
Anna Reeves, Hibriten, Junior 1B
Sydney Wike, Hibriten, Sophomore LF
Chloe Gary, Draughn, Senior SS
Katelyn Cozort, Draughn, Sophomore CF
Maddie Crouch, Draughn, Freshman 3B
Emma Grindstaff, Patton, Sophomore C/3B
Addie Wray, Bunker Hill, Senior SS (player of the year)
Camryn Bryant, Bunker Hill, Senior 2B
Makayla Herman, Bunker Hill, Senior P
Caley Powell, Bunker Hill, Junior 3B
Ava Hamlett, Bunker Hill, Junior C
Riley Vogel, Fred T. Foard, Freshman C/SS
Breanna Minton, Fred T. Foard, Senior P/1B
Payton Thomas, Fred T. Foard, Senior P/1B
Kaylee Yoder, Fred T. Foard, Senior CF
Averie Waddell, Fred T. Foard, Freshman C
Caroline McIntosh, Bandys, Junior C
Lydia Poovey, Bandys, Senior P
Rylee Bost, Bandy, Sophomore RF
Annie Andrews, Bandys, Junior CF
Salem Finney, Forbush, Senior P
3A Classification
Chesney Stikeleather, Alexander Central, Junior CF (player of the year)
Faith Carrigan, Alexander Central, Junior P (pitcher of the year)
Ava Chapman, Alexander Central, Freshman 1B
Kirstyn Herman, Alexander Central, Freshman C
Kenzie Church, Alexander Central, Freshman 2B
Kelbony Clark, Freedom, Freshman 1B
Laila Holloway, Parkland, Senior P
Jaiden Sipe, Hickory, Senior CF
Maddie Jones, Hickory, Junior C/3B/UT
Abby Puett, Hickory, Freshman 2B
Kelby Goodrum, South Iredell, Senior SS
Claire Long, South Iredell, Junior C
4A Classification
London Dirks, Davie County, Junior 3B
Sydney Dirks, Davie County, Sophomore 2B
Melanie Gobble, Davie County, Sophomore CF
Summer Simpson, Davie County, Sophomore SS
Haleia Sweifach, Lake Norman, Sophomore UT
Samantha Ladowski, Lake Norman, Junior SS (co-player of the year)
Ashley Skipper, Lake Norman, Senior CF
Linda Moore, Lake Norman, Junior P
Hannah Rongo, Lake Norman, Junior 3B
Kadie Becker, South Caldwell, Sophomore P (pitcher of the year)
Kaylee Anderson, South Caldwell, Sophomore CF
Maddie Carpenter, South Caldwell, Senior 3B
Jasmine Hall, South Caldwell, Senior SS
Ciara Hanson, South Caldwell, Senior C
Regan Weisner, South Caldwell, Senior 2B
Addison Blair, South Caldwell, Senior 1B
Emma Chopko, Mooresville, Senior 1B (co-player of the year)
Lauren Vanderpool, Mooresville, Freshman 2B
Victoria Amon, Mooresville, Senior CF
Brooke Piper, Mooresville, Sophomore 3B
Ellie Goins, Mooresville, Junior SS