Players from area conferences headline all-district softball

The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association revealed its all-district teams for the 2021 high school softball season this week, with players from the three area conferences — the Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A — filling spots on the All-District 7 squad. District 7 is comprised of the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.

At the 2A level, Bunker Hill senior Addie Wray received player of the year honors and Hibriten senior Jillian Jones earned pitcher of the year recognition. Alexander Central juniors Chesney Stikeleather and Faith Carrigan were named the 3A player and pitcher of the year, respectively, while South Caldwell sophomore Kadie Becker was recognized as the 4A pitcher of the year.

Plenty of other players from area conferences were also honored. Here’s a look at the complete listing of All-District 7 players:

ALL-DISTRICT 7 SOFTBALL

2A Classification

Cam Crisp, West Caldwell, Senior CF

Jillian Jones, Hibriten, Senior P (pitcher of the year)

Zoey Walker, Hibriten, Sophomore 2B