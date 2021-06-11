 Skip to main content
Players from area conferences headline all-district softball
Players from area conferences headline all-district softball

  • Updated
The North Carolina Softball Coaches Association revealed its all-district teams for the 2021 high school softball season this week, with players from the three area conferences — the Northwestern Foothills 2A, South Fork 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A — filling spots on the All-District 7 squad. District 7 is comprised of the following counties: Alexander, Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Davie, Iredell, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin.

At the 2A level, Bunker Hill senior Addie Wray received player of the year honors and Hibriten senior Jillian Jones earned pitcher of the year recognition. Alexander Central juniors Chesney Stikeleather and Faith Carrigan were named the 3A player and pitcher of the year, respectively, while South Caldwell sophomore Kadie Becker was recognized as the 4A pitcher of the year.

Plenty of other players from area conferences were also honored. Here’s a look at the complete listing of All-District 7 players:

ALL-DISTRICT 7 SOFTBALL

2A Classification

Cam Crisp, West Caldwell, Senior CF

Jillian Jones, Hibriten, Senior P (pitcher of the year)

Zoey Walker, Hibriten, Sophomore 2B

Peyton Boggs, Hibriten, Senior SS

Anna Reeves, Hibriten, Junior 1B

Sydney Wike, Hibriten, Sophomore LF

Chloe Gary, Draughn, Senior SS

Katelyn Cozort, Draughn, Sophomore CF

Maddie Crouch, Draughn, Freshman 3B

Emma Grindstaff, Patton, Sophomore C/3B

Addie Wray, Bunker Hill, Senior SS (player of the year)

Camryn Bryant, Bunker Hill, Senior 2B

Makayla Herman, Bunker Hill, Senior P

Caley Powell, Bunker Hill, Junior 3B

Ava Hamlett, Bunker Hill, Junior C

Riley Vogel, Fred T. Foard, Freshman C/SS

Breanna Minton, Fred T. Foard, Senior P/1B

Payton Thomas, Fred T. Foard, Senior P/1B

Kaylee Yoder, Fred T. Foard, Senior CF

Averie Waddell, Fred T. Foard, Freshman C

Caroline McIntosh, Bandys, Junior C

Lydia Poovey, Bandys, Senior P

Rylee Bost, Bandy, Sophomore RF

Annie Andrews, Bandys, Junior CF

Salem Finney, Forbush, Senior P

3A Classification

Chesney Stikeleather, Alexander Central, Junior CF (player of the year)

Faith Carrigan, Alexander Central, Junior P (pitcher of the year)

Ava Chapman, Alexander Central, Freshman 1B

Kirstyn Herman, Alexander Central, Freshman C

Kenzie Church, Alexander Central, Freshman 2B

Kelbony Clark, Freedom, Freshman 1B

Laila Holloway, Parkland, Senior P

Jaiden Sipe, Hickory, Senior CF

Maddie Jones, Hickory, Junior C/3B/UT

Abby Puett, Hickory, Freshman 2B

Kelby Goodrum, South Iredell, Senior SS

Claire Long, South Iredell, Junior C

4A Classification

London Dirks, Davie County, Junior 3B

Sydney Dirks, Davie County, Sophomore 2B

Melanie Gobble, Davie County, Sophomore CF

Summer Simpson, Davie County, Sophomore SS

Haleia Sweifach, Lake Norman, Sophomore UT

Samantha Ladowski, Lake Norman, Junior SS (co-player of the year)

Ashley Skipper, Lake Norman, Senior CF

Linda Moore, Lake Norman, Junior P

Hannah Rongo, Lake Norman, Junior 3B

Kadie Becker, South Caldwell, Sophomore P (pitcher of the year)

Kaylee Anderson, South Caldwell, Sophomore CF

Maddie Carpenter, South Caldwell, Senior 3B

Jasmine Hall, South Caldwell, Senior SS

Ciara Hanson, South Caldwell, Senior C

Regan Weisner, South Caldwell, Senior 2B

Addison Blair, South Caldwell, Senior 1B

Emma Chopko, Mooresville, Senior 1B (co-player of the year)

Lauren Vanderpool, Mooresville, Freshman 2B

Victoria Amon, Mooresville, Senior CF

Brooke Piper, Mooresville, Sophomore 3B

Ellie Goins, Mooresville, Junior SS

Campbell Schaen, Mooresville, Freshman P

Bentli Meadows, Mooresville, Sophomore C

