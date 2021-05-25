PERFECT 10: Unbeaten Bunker Hill starts fast, finishes strong in 5-2 win over Draughn

The score stayed at 3-0 until the top of the fourth. Draughn’s Marshall Byrd led off the frame with a double to left-center and moved to third on an infield out. John Robert Abernathy drove Byrd home with a base knock, and then scored from first on Logan McGee’s double to right.

But as they did the entire game, the Bears came up with a big defensive play when they needed it. Tanner Woody singled to center and McGee never hesitated at third trying to score the tying run. Bears center fielder Robinson came up firing and delivered a strike to catcher Casey Knighton, who had the ball waiting on McGee for the final out of the inning.

“We’ve been pretty strong defensively this year,” Setzer said. “We had a couple of plays we let down, but overall we’re still a pretty good defensive team and we made the plays when we had to.”

That was the lone inning the Wildcats were able to scratch out runs against starter Jordan Yoder, although they did threaten again in the sixth when an error and two walks loaded the bases with two outs. Setzer went to his bullpen and Preston Workman got a called strike three to end the last threat by the Wildcats.

Yoder was effective, especially with his curveball on the outside corner. He allowed seven hits but struck out seven and walked just two in 5 2/3 innings of work.