PERFECT 10: Unbeaten Bunker Hill starts fast, finishes strong in 5-2 win over Draughn

CLAREMONT — The Bunker Hill baseball team played the part of a front-runner to near perfection and turned back a strong effort by Draughn to end the Bears’ unbeaten string. Bunker Hill got off to a quick start and held the visiting Wildcats at bay in a 5-2 win on Monday night.
“We knew Draughn was going to be a scrappy team. Last week we jumped on them a little bit, but they kind of ran out of pitching,” Bunker Hill coach Todd Setzer said in reference to a 10-0 win three nights earlier. “We knew with their pitchers this week it was going to be scrappy. I told them after the first inning we were in a ballgame and they didn’t give up at all. But yeah, we were in a fight today.”
The way Bunker Hill opened the game in the bottom of the first inning, it looked like the outcome might turn into another rout. After leadoff batter Ethan Hildebran was hit by a pitch, Kaden Robinson hung a clothesline over the Draughn left fielder’s head for a triple and a quick 1-0 lead.
But the Bears weren’t done. Dalton Chapman doubled Robinson home and later scored himself for a 3-0 Bunker Hill lead. It could have been worse had Draughn starter Gabe Strickland not settled down. Although he walked a batter and gave up two more singles in the first inning to load the bases with one out, he induced a popup and struck out the ninth Bunker Hill batter of the inning.
The score stayed at 3-0 until the top of the fourth. Draughn’s Marshall Byrd led off the frame with a double to left-center and moved to third on an infield out. John Robert Abernathy drove Byrd home with a base knock, and then scored from first on Logan McGee’s double to right.
But as they did the entire game, the Bears came up with a big defensive play when they needed it. Tanner Woody singled to center and McGee never hesitated at third trying to score the tying run. Bears center fielder Robinson came up firing and delivered a strike to catcher Casey Knighton, who had the ball waiting on McGee for the final out of the inning.
“We’ve been pretty strong defensively this year,” Setzer said. “We had a couple of plays we let down, but overall we’re still a pretty good defensive team and we made the plays when we had to.”
That was the lone inning the Wildcats were able to scratch out runs against starter Jordan Yoder, although they did threaten again in the sixth when an error and two walks loaded the bases with two outs. Setzer went to his bullpen and Preston Workman got a called strike three to end the last threat by the Wildcats.
Yoder was effective, especially with his curveball on the outside corner. He allowed seven hits but struck out seven and walked just two in 5 2/3 innings of work.
“One of the things with Jordan, and all of our pitchers right now, is that they throw strikes, and they throw multiple pitches. That’s a good thing,” Setzer said. “We cut down on a lot of the walks and throw first-pitch strikes. When you do that, you keep yourself in the game.”
It also didn’t hurt that the Bears added a couple of big runs to get their lead back to three. Chapman hit his third double of the game in the fourth inning to drive in Hildebran from first. Then, in the fifth inning, Carson Elder singled to right to bring in Workman from second with the game’s final tally.
“We needed that big insurance run that Carson Elder had at the end of the game,” Setzer said. “A two-run lead to a three-run lead, that’s a big run going into the sixth and seventh innings.”
The Wildcats tried to get something going in their final at-bat, but the Bears’ defense turned a textbook 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
Chapman finished the game with three doubles that drove in a pair of runs, and Elder had three hits and an RBI for the Bears. Robinson finished with two singles, two stolen bases, an RBI and a run scored.
Draughn's Strickland took the loss. He worked five innings, allowed 10 hits, struck out three, walked one and hit a batter. All five Bunker Hill runs were earned and charged to him. Byrd pitched an inning of scoreless relief.
Brayden Schutt had two singles for Draughn. Byrd and McGee both had RBI doubles.
Bunker Hill is now 10-0 and remains on top in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference. The Bears play at Hibriten next Tuesday. Draughn goes to 5-5 and will host West Iredell the same night.