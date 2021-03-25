PARTY LIKE IT'S 1989: Hibriten boys soccer back in state championship for 1st time in more than 3 decades

One of the two graduating starters that Blanton had to fill from the 2019 team was all-state defender Josh Crisp. Blanton turned to Allen and Young to get the job done.

Said Blanton after the second shutout of the playoffs against East Lincoln, “We knew that was going to be one hard position to fill. Zach and Trent Allen have done a tremendous job keeping us on the shutout end of things last night and tonight.”

Clark, a senior, started on varsity for the first time this season. Blanton said Clark has made the most of his opportunity.

“He put in more work than I’ve ever seen a kid just go out and do, individually. I’d be riding by Hibriten and he’d be there at six o’clock on a Saturday morning putting in the work all by himself.”

Goalkeeper: Mack Waters

As a team, Hibriten has allowed just nine goals this season. Eight of those came in a three-match stretch at the end of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs. Concerned about the lack of work at times this season, Blanton said that Waters has stepped up nicely with three straight shutouts heading into the final.