PARTY LIKE IT'S 1989: Hibriten boys soccer back in state championship for 1st time in more than 3 decades

Although Hibriten and Croatan High are new to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association boys soccer state championship scene, the regions from which both are located are rich in soccer tradition. With such heavy competition, both have been battle tested in reaching Friday's 2A state championship.
For the eighth time since 2010, an area school will represent the West Region at state. This season, the Hibriten Panthers (18-0) will play for the 2A championship against the 2A East champion Croatan Cougars (17-0).
Despite the rich history of the area, both Hibriten and Croatan are new to the championship scene.
Hibriten will play in only its second championship match. The other came in 1989 when the Panthers lost to South Iredell 2-1 in the 3A final, which the Panthers hosted.
Hibriten, champions of the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, will be the fourth team from this area to represent the West Region in the 2A final in four seasons. East Lincoln was the 2A state runner-up last season and Newton-Conover played the two years prior to that, winning the state title in 2017 and finishing second in 2018. Newton-Conover also won a state title in 2014. Over the past decade, Fred T. Foard (2014) and Hickory (2010 and 2012) also went to the 3A state final, finishing as the runner-up each time.
Croatan is making its first championship appearance in the program’s history. The Cougars won the Coastal 8 1A/2A Conference title, which has been a tough league the last couple of seasons. Rival Dixon won the 2019 state title and this season’s 2A East final was a battle of conference foes, with the Cougars ousting Richlands. Other schools from that area to succeed on the championship stage are Swansboro (14 finals, 7 state titles), White Oak (six finals, 4 titles), Jacksonville (5 finals, 2 titles) and Southwest Onslow (2012 title).
NCHSAA 2A STATE BOYS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP
HIBRITEN vs. CROATAN
WakeMed Soccer Stadium, Cary, Friday at 7 p.m.
HIBRITEN PANTHERS (18-0)
HEAD COACH: Jim Blanton (15th season, 224-111-23).
ASSISTANTS: Trevor Allen, Scott Franquemont, Mark Henderson
ROSTER:
Forwards: Miguel Ayala, Fr.; Gerardo Rodriguez, So.
Midfielders: Sam Dyer, Jr; David Franquiz, Jr.; Jackson Harris, Sr.; Nick Hawkins, Fr.; Simon Hawkins, Sr.; Allen Meza, Sr.; Tristan Newcomb, Fr.; Johnny Pineada, Fr.; Kevin Rios, Jr.; Colby Roberts, Sr.; Tyler Roberts, Fr.; Shane Stevens, Fr.; Ben Waechter, Fr.; Nathaniel Wright, Jr.
Fullbacks: Trent Allen, Sr.; Ammon Blanton, Fr.; Griffin Bryson, Sr.; Grayson Clark, Sr.; Miguel Garcia, So.; Erwin Guzman, Jr.; Zach Young, Sr.
Goalkeepers: Kendal Bryant, Jr; J.T. Goudas, Jr; Mack Waters, Sr.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: 3/16 vs. No. 16 Smoky Mountain (6-2, OT), 3/19 vs. No. 8 Hendersonville (4-0), 3/20 vs. No. 5 East Lincoln (3-0), 3/23 vs. No. 7 Ledford (2-0).
KEY PLAYERS:
Front line: David Franquiz, Gerardo Rodriguez, Kevin Rios
The young line has plenty of big-game experience with two regional finals in a row. With only two seniors graduating last year, coach Blanton told the three of amped up expectations for the two juniors and one sophomore.
“They’ve taken on the role,” said Blanton. “The good thing is, you see a lot of good teams that typically will have one kid you have to worry about, or you get late into the playoffs there’s two you have to worry about. We’ve got, in my opinion, three weapons and it’s so hard. If you try to shut down one, you got two more. If you try to shut down two, there’s another one. If you somehow can slow them down, you’re not going to completely stop them.”
Midfielders: Simon Hawkins, Allen Meza, Nathaniel Wright
Blanton stated that Hawkins and Meza were the main cogs of the team.
“They’re in everything, coming and going,” Blanton said. “They’ll stop your attack and put us right back on the attack. They’ll win your goal kicks and put us right back on the attack.”
Back four: Trent Allen, Grayson Clark and Erwin Guzman, Zach Young
One of the two graduating starters that Blanton had to fill from the 2019 team was all-state defender Josh Crisp. Blanton turned to Allen and Young to get the job done.
Said Blanton after the second shutout of the playoffs against East Lincoln, “We knew that was going to be one hard position to fill. Zach and Trent Allen have done a tremendous job keeping us on the shutout end of things last night and tonight.”
Clark, a senior, started on varsity for the first time this season. Blanton said Clark has made the most of his opportunity.
“He put in more work than I’ve ever seen a kid just go out and do, individually. I’d be riding by Hibriten and he’d be there at six o’clock on a Saturday morning putting in the work all by himself.”
Goalkeeper: Mack Waters
As a team, Hibriten has allowed just nine goals this season. Eight of those came in a three-match stretch at the end of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs. Concerned about the lack of work at times this season, Blanton said that Waters has stepped up nicely with three straight shutouts heading into the final.
Said Blanton after the East Lincoln shutout, “He spends every Saturday and Sunday working with a goalkeeping coach, trying to get better at his craft. Last year, there were two PK shootouts in conference and he won both of those shootouts. The return of Mack was there, and he was on display tonight. He made some absolute tremendous saves. He was back to where we had him before. He had to put in so much work on the side because that game speed of trying to get back in it, he hadn’t been tested a lot this year.”
CROATAN COUGARS (17-0)
HEAD COACH: Paul Slater (15th season)
ROSTER:
Forwards: Travis Garner-McGraw, Sr,; Eli Simonette, Jr.
Midfielders: Alex Amato, Jr.; Gavin Beaupre.; Leo Ervin, Jr.; Evan Harris, Fr.; Aidan Kamaris, Fr.; Lana Hartman, So.; Liam Hicks, Fr.; Ward Melton, Jr.; Danny Metcalf, So.; Dominic Metcalf, Jr.; Ty Nickson, Fr.; Ethan Parlier, Fr.
Defense: Isaac Beasley, Jr.; Garrett Boucher, Jr.; Ryan Lindsay, Sr.; Emanuel Lopez, So.; Ryne Martin, Fr.; AJ Matas, Jr.; Matthew McCarson, So.; Justin Wax, Fr.; Jack Wilson, So.
Goalkeepers: Anthony Coppa, Jr,; Alex Ericksen Sr.; Matt Franks, Fr.; Eugene Wilson, Fr.
PLAYOFF SCHEDULE: 3/16 vs. No. 10 Croatan 2-1, 3/19 at No. 2 James Kenan (4-3, OT), 3/22 at No. 3 First Flight (3-1, OT), 3/23 vs. No. 16 Richlands (2-0).
The Cougars are led on offense by Travis Garner-McGraw, who has 39 goals on the season, including two in the East regional final. Juniors Eli Simonette and Gavin Beaupre have 15 each. Danny Metcalf leads the team in assists with 14.
Although four different players have kept goal for the Cougars, Alex Ericksen is the starter for Croatan, which has allowed nine goals this season. Ericksen hasn’t been busy, as the team in front of him has limited the opposition to 31 shots.