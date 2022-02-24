Participating schools receive checks for Dick's Sporting Goods Classic

The final accounting has been turned in for the 2021 Dick's Sporting Goods Classic Basketball Tournament and each of the eight participating schools have received checks in the amount of $4,200 from gate proceeds. This year, in addition to the gate proceeds, each school received an additional check for $5,000 from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation and their “Sports Matter” program. That gave each participating school a grand total of $9,200 for the athletics programs.

The Dick's Sporting Goods Classic is well known throughout the region as the premier holiday high school basketball tournament for over 30 years. The Hickory Metro Sports Commission serves as the host organization for the event and distributes the gate receipts among the participating schools.

The participating high schools include: Alexander Central, Bunker Hill, Fred T. Foard, Hickory, Maiden, Newton-Conover, South Caldwell and St. Stephens. Financially, it was a great event for all eight schools off the court. On the court, Hickory High won the boys championship and the girls championship. Over 3,500 fans were treated to an exciting three days of high school basketball.