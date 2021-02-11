Panthers top Tigers in 'battle of the big cats'

The Tigers tried get the ball out of the shadow of their own goal, but when a kick failed to clear, Hibriten’s Nathaniel Wright not only corralled the deflected kick, but was able to make one quick move to get in position to fire and rifled the ball into the net to put the Panthers up 1-0.

“We had some unfortunate errors,” acknowledged Goforth. “But we’ll correct those and move forward.”

It was another Foard error that provided the opportunity for the second Panthers goal. Hibriten was awarded a penalty kick in the game’s 27th minute. David Franquiz used his left foot to put the Panthers up 2-0.

But that was literally all the offense for Hibriten in the first half and most of the second half as Foard dominated possession.

“They (Foard) probably had more of the possession which we don’t like,” admitted Blanton. “We’ll take the result because we got the result we wanted. But I think I’ve learned we’ve got to be in better condition and we’ve got to be a better passing team.”

Goforth passed the praise for the Tigers’ ability to dominate the action on to his trio of midfielders — Irvin Martinez, Josue Leal and Connor Josey.