Panthers top Tigers in 'battle of the big cats'

NEWTON — Hibriten’s boys soccer team came rolling into Fred T. Foard on Wednesday like a runaway freight train. The Tigers threw a scare into the unbeaten Panthers, but when the smoke cleared Hibriten chugged out of town alone atop the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference with a 3-1 win.
The Panthers are now 6-0, albeit having given up the first goal against this season after five consecutive 9-0 wins.
“They (Panthers) did as good as can be expected. The preparation building up to this one has been tough,” said Hibriten coach Jim Blanton. “That’s our rival. The best matches we ever play is with Fred T. Foard because they’re so well coached, they always play hard. I feel like we stepped up to the challenge.”
The Tigers are now 4-1 and waiting for the rematch at Hibriten on March 8.
“Definitely pleased with the intensity on our side. It’s always a fun game with Hibriten. It’s a battle, but we enjoy it,” Foard coach Scott Goforth said. “Both teams played like two gladiators out there. I think both teams have been waiting for the test — waiting for the challenge. Neither team has been really tested or challenged so far to this extent.”
The battle between the two conference heavyweights was intense and marked by tough, physical play from the moment of the opening kickoff. However, it only took Hibriten a little over three minutes to score.
The Tigers tried get the ball out of the shadow of their own goal, but when a kick failed to clear, Hibriten’s Nathaniel Wright not only corralled the deflected kick, but was able to make one quick move to get in position to fire and rifled the ball into the net to put the Panthers up 1-0.
“We had some unfortunate errors,” acknowledged Goforth. “But we’ll correct those and move forward.”
It was another Foard error that provided the opportunity for the second Panthers goal. Hibriten was awarded a penalty kick in the game’s 27th minute. David Franquiz used his left foot to put the Panthers up 2-0.
But that was literally all the offense for Hibriten in the first half and most of the second half as Foard dominated possession.
“They (Foard) probably had more of the possession which we don’t like,” admitted Blanton. “We’ll take the result because we got the result we wanted. But I think I’ve learned we’ve got to be in better condition and we’ve got to be a better passing team.”
Goforth passed the praise for the Tigers’ ability to dominate the action on to his trio of midfielders — Irvin Martinez, Josue Leal and Connor Josey.
“My take on it was we controlled possession from start to finish. We knew that Hibriten has a fantastic front three, but they’ve not been tested with a strong defense,” Goforth said. “We’ve got some pretty quality midfielders in the middle with Irvin, Josue and Conner. They are three players who have played together for a while and know each other well.”
Three minutes into the second half it was the Tigers’ turn to benefit from a penalty kick and Martinez delivered to make it a one-goal game.
Foard continued to pressure the Hibriten defense throughout the second half. An offside call took away one Foard goal and at least three other shots were just wide of the net in bids to tie the score.
“Incorporating our wide players was key in the second half,” Goforth said. “We continue to work on the finishing aspect. This is a building process. We’re building for something. With COVID we’re only five games in.”
Hibiriten got a little breathing room with just under eight minutes to play. Allen Meza timed up a direct kick and headed the ball into the net for the game’s final goal.
“We work on that and it was just a beautifully placed ball, and just right there,” Blanton said. “If you get the perfect timing, you can’t stop that. It was a beautiful set piece.”
Both teams will be in action on the road Monday. Hibriten will travel to Draughn and Foard will make a trip to West Caldwell.