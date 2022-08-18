Panthers hoping to build on last season’s success

LENOIR — Playing in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference is like running a gauntlet, but the Hibriten football team did so successfully last season as it finished second overall and first among 3A squads. The Panthers also advanced to the third round of the state playoffs for the first time since reaching the regional title game in 2018, and they’ll be looking to build on last year’s accomplishments in 2022.

“It’s tough,” said fourth-year head coach Sam Mackey of the Northwestern 3A/4A, which also includes defending conference champion Watauga, South Caldwell, Freedom, Alexander Central and Ashe County. “There are different things to prepare for and styles of play, styles of coaching. It is definitely a tough task, that is for sure.

“There are a lot of talented teams in our conference that are well-coached and good programs,” he added. “But that’s what you want week in and week out. You want to be challenged, you want to be pushed, because ultimately it’s gonna get your ready for the postseason.”

According to Mackey, the Panthers’ roster is “pretty much a mixed bag” of returning players and kids that were on the JV team a season ago. Senior Coby Wilson is back at quarterback after being named the top offensive player in the league in 2021, and “he’s got elite, top-end speed.”

“He runs our offense very effectively,” said Mackey of Wilson, who spearheads Hibriten’s triple option attack. Fullbacks are also important in the Panthers’ offense, with juniors Dillan Earp and Gabe Suddreth and senior Jake Absher among the players that will see time at that position.

Senior John Patterson, junior Gerald Felder and sophomore Avian Williams are other ball carriers the Panthers will rely on. Mackey said the trio will “have to carry a big load” due to reduced depth at the skill positions.

Hibriten also has just one returning offensive lineman in senior Gavin Riley, with Mackey admitting “we’re not gonna be as big up front as we have in the past.” Nevertheless, the Panthers will “be a whole lot faster, which for our style of play and our offensive system, faster really helps a lot.”

Mackey expects the Panthers to “lean heavily on our defense” due to having more defensive starters returning than offensive starters. The junior tandem of Suddreth and Jesse Taylor will start on the defensive line, while senior Markel Helton returns at nose tackle and junior Elijah Amaya-Perez will also play a major role after being pressed into action during the postseason a year ago.

At linebacker, Hibriten has Earp, Absher, Patterson and senior Matt Warhurst, the latter of whom played defensive end last year. The secondary is young and still learning, but Mackey looks “for our front seven to be pretty special.”

“You want to pick up where you left off at from the year before and improve on that,” said Mackey. “Teams in our conference are gonna be better than they were last year, but so will we, I feel like we will be.

“I want to make another playoff run, to be honest with you,” he continued. “... But our goal is to win the conference, win our county and get home playoff games. We’ve done a pretty good job of that here in the past, so tradition carries us a good bit. We’ve just got to get the kids going in that direction.”

AT A GLANCE

Head coach: Sam Mackey (4th year, 26-7)

Stadium: Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium

Conference: Northwestern 3A/4A

Last playoff appearance: 2021

State titles: 1 (2017)

LAST SEASON’S RESULTS

8-4 overall, 4-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A (2nd)

Aug. 20: Lost vs. East Lincoln 39-7

Sept. 4: Won at West Caldwell 39-25

Sept. 17: Lost vs. South Caldwell 44-42

Sept. 24: Won vs. SouthLake Christian Academy 42-19

Oct. 1: Won at Freedom 42-14

Oct. 8: Won at Ashe County 35-7

Oct. 15: Lost vs. Watauga 49-13

Oct. 22: Won vs. Alexander Central 21-19

Oct. 29: Won at South Caldwell 29-18

Nov. 5: Won vs. Freedom 14-13 (1st round of playoffs)

Nov. 12: Won vs. Concord 27-14 (2nd round of playoffs)

Nov. 19: Lost at Statesville 42-0 (3rd round of playoffs)

THIS SEASON’S SCHEDULE

Aug. 19: at East Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 26: at Hunter Huss, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2: West Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 9: Shelby, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16: at South Caldwell, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30: Freedom*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7: Ashe County*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 14: at Watauga*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21: at Alexander Central*, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28: South Caldwell*, 7:30 p.m.

*denotes conference game

ROSTER

#2 – Bryce Horton, Junior

#3 – Avian Williams, Sophomore

#5 – John Patterson, Senior

#6 – Camdyn Foddrell, Junior

#7 – Coby Wilson, Senior

#8 – Gerard Felder, Junior

#9 – Miguel Morales, Sophomore

#11 – Chase Trivette, Senior

#15 – Ridge Hedrick, Junior

#16 – Jake Gragg, Junior

#18 – Matt Warhurst, Senior

#21 – Peyton Horton, Senior

#23 – Daniel Garnhum, Senior

#24 – Myer Dahn, Junior

#28 – Rylan Davidson, Senior

#32 – Silas Patterson, Senior

#34 – Jake Absher, Senior

#35 – Markel Helton, Senior

#39 – Juan Romero-Garcia, Junior

#44 – Dillan Earp, Junior

#45 – Gabe Suddreth, Junior

#50 – Grayson Bentley, Sophomore

#52 – Elijah Amaya-Perez, Junior

#55 – Keyshawn Helton, Senior

#56 – Jesse Taylor, Junior

#57 – Andrew Morrison, Senior

#61 – Hugo Martinez, Senior

#62 – Adam Baker, Junior

#63 – Garrison Leonhardt, Sophomore

#70 – Ben Whisnant, Junior

#74 – Gavin Riley, Senior

#76 – Anthony Herman, Junior

#82 – Ammon Blanton, Junior