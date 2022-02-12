 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pairings set for area conference hoops tournaments
  • Updated
Cassidy Geddes

Newton-Conover's Cassidy Geddes, 10, pulls up for a 3-pointer in a file photo from January. Geddes and the Red Devils will be the No. 1 seed in this week's Catawba Valley 2A Conference girls basketball tournament, in which they will receive a first-round bye before playing in a semifinal contest on Wednesday at Catawba Valley Community College.

 Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

The regular season for high school basketball teams in North Carolina came to a close today, and many conferences will be holding tournaments next week. Among the conferences that are set to hold tournaments are the Catawba Valley 2A, the Western Foothills 3A and the Northwestern 3A/4A, all of which contain schools in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties.

The Catawba Valley 2A tournament is slated to begin on Tuesday at the sites of the higher seeds. The semifinals will take place on Wednesday (girls) and Thursday (boys) at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex, which will also be the site of the championship games on Friday.

In the Western Foothills 3A, opening-round games will be played on Monday at the sites of the higher seeds. The girls’ semifinals will be played on Wednesday at East Lincoln and the boys’ semifinals will take place there on Thursday, while the championship games will also be held at East Lincoln on Friday.

As for the Northwestern 3A/4A, its first-round games will be played on Tuesday at the sites of the higher seeds. The semifinals for both the girls and the boys will take place on Thursday at Alexander Central, which will also be the site of the championship games on Friday.

Here’s a look at the daily schedule for each tournament:

CATAWBA VALLEY 2A CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s girls’ first round

No. 1 Newton-Conover (11-1 in league play) receives a first-round bye

No. 5 Maiden (4-8) at No. 4 Bandys (7-5), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Lincolnton (0-11) at No. 2 East Burke (9-3), 7 p.m.

No. 6 West Lincoln (2-8) at No. 3 Bunker Hill (7-4), 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s boys’ first round

No. 8 Newton-Conover (1-13) at No. 1 West Caldwell (12-2), 7 p.m.

No. 5 Bandys (5-8) at No. 4 West Lincoln (6-7), 7 p.m.

No. 7 Bunker Hill (3-10) at No. 2 Maiden (12-2), 7 p.m.

No. 6 East Burke (5-9) at No. 3 Lincolnton (10-3), 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s girls’ semifinals at CVCC

Newton-Conover vs. Maiden/Bandys winner, 6 or 7:30 p.m.

Lincolnton/East Burke winner vs. West Lincoln/Bunker Hill winner, 6 or 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s boys’ semifinals at CVCC

Newton-Conover/West Caldwell winner vs. Bandys/West Lincoln winner, 6 or 7:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill/Maiden winner vs. East Burke/Lincolnton winner, 6 or 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s girls’ finals at CVCC

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 6 p.m.

Friday’s boys’ finals at CVCC

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 7:30 p.m.

WESTERN FOOTHILLS 3A CONFERENCE

Monday’s girls’ first round

No. 8 West Iredell (0-14 in league play) at No. 1 East Lincoln (14-0), 6 p.m.

No. 5 North Iredell (8-6) at No. 4 Fred T. Foard (8-6), 6 p.m.

No. 7 North Lincoln (2-12) at No. 2 Hickory (11-3), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Statesville (4-10) at No. 3 St. Stephens (9-5), 6 p.m.

Monday’s boys’ first round

No. 8 West Iredell (0-14) at No. 1 Hickory (13-1), 7:30 p.m.

No. 5 St. Stephens (6-8) at No. 4 North Lincoln (8-6), 6 p.m.

No. 7 Fred T. Foard (2-12) at No. 2 East Lincoln (12-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 6 Statesville (5-9) at No. 3 North Iredell (10-4), 6 p.m.

Wednesday’s girls’ semifinals at East Lincoln

North Lincoln/Hickory winner vs. Statesville/St. Stephens winner, 6 p.m.

West Iredell/East Lincoln winner vs. North Iredell/Foard winner, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday’s boys’ semifinals at East Lincoln

Foard/East Lincoln winner vs. Statesville/North Iredell winner, 6 p.m.

West Iredell/Hickory winner vs. St. Stephens/North Lincoln winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s girls’ finals at East Lincoln

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 6 p.m.

Friday’s boys’ finals at East Lincoln

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 7:30 p.m.

NORTHWESTERN 3A/4A CONFERENCE

Tuesday’s girls’ first round

No. 1 Watauga (8-2 in league play) receives a first-round bye

No. 2 Alexander Central (8-2) receives a first-round bye

No. 5 South Caldwell (4-6) at No. 4 Ashe County (4-6), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Hibriten (1-9) at No. 3 Freedom (5-5), 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s boys’ first round

No. 1 Freedom (8-2) receives a first-round bye

No. 2 Alexander Central (8-2) receives a first-round bye

No. 5 Ashe County (4-6) at No. 4 South Caldwell (5-5), 6:30 p.m.

No. 6 Watauga* (0-10) at No. 3 Hibriten (5-5), 6 p.m.

*Watauga had to forfeit all of its conference games due to unknowingly using an ineligible player

Thursday’s girls’ semifinals at Alexander Central

Alexander Central vs. Hibriten/Freedom winner, 4 p.m.

Watauga vs. South Caldwell/Ashe County winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s boys’ semifinals at Alexander Central

Alexander Central vs. Watauga/Hibriten winner, 5:30 p.m.

Freedom vs. Ashe County/South Caldwell winner, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s girls’ finals at Alexander Central

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s boys’ finals at Alexander Central

Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner, 8 p.m.

