Pairings set for area conference hoops tournaments

The regular season for high school basketball teams in North Carolina came to a close today, and many conferences will be holding tournaments next week. Among the conferences that are set to hold tournaments are the Catawba Valley 2A, the Western Foothills 3A and the Northwestern 3A/4A, all of which contain schools in the Hickory Daily Record’s coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties.

The Catawba Valley 2A tournament is slated to begin on Tuesday at the sites of the higher seeds. The semifinals will take place on Wednesday (girls) and Thursday (boys) at Catawba Valley Community College’s Tarlton Complex, which will also be the site of the championship games on Friday.

In the Western Foothills 3A, opening-round games will be played on Monday at the sites of the higher seeds. The girls’ semifinals will be played on Wednesday at East Lincoln and the boys’ semifinals will take place there on Thursday, while the championship games will also be held at East Lincoln on Friday.