Pairings announced for 34th Dick's Sporting Goods Classic

The Hickory Metro Sports Commission has announced the pairings for the 34th annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic basketball tournament scheduled to take place from Monday, Dec. 27, through Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex. The tournament will feature the boys and girls teams from eight area high schools competing in a three-day event.

In the boys' bracket, South Caldwell will be the No. 1 seed. St. Stephens will be No. 2 and Alexander Central will be No. 3. The No. 4 seed will be Hickory followed by No. 5 Maiden, No. 6 Fred T. Foard, No. 7 Bunker Hill and No. 8 Newton-Conover.

On the girls' side, South Caldwell will be the No. 1 seed. Alexander Central will be No. 2 and Fred T. Foard will be No. 3. The No. 4 seed will be St. Stephens followed by No. 5 Newton-Conover, No. 6 Hickory, No. 7 Maiden and No. 8 Bunker Hill.