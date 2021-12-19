 Skip to main content
Pairings announced for 34th Dick's Sporting Goods Classic
Dick's Sporting Goods Classic

The Hickory Metro Sports Commission has announced the pairings for the 34th annual Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic basketball tournament scheduled to take place from Monday, Dec. 27, through Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Catawba Valley Community College's Tarlton Complex. The tournament will feature the boys and girls teams from eight area high schools competing in a three-day event.

In the boys' bracket, South Caldwell will be the No. 1 seed. St. Stephens will be No. 2 and Alexander Central will be No. 3. The No. 4 seed will be Hickory followed by No. 5 Maiden, No. 6 Fred T. Foard, No. 7 Bunker Hill and No. 8 Newton-Conover. 

On the girls' side, South Caldwell will be the No. 1 seed. Alexander Central will be No. 2 and Fred T. Foard will be No. 3. The No. 4 seed will be St. Stephens followed by No. 5 Newton-Conover, No. 6 Hickory, No. 7 Maiden and No. 8 Bunker Hill. 

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic has been well known throughout the region and the state of North Carolina as the premier holiday high school event for over 30 years. The Hickory Metro Sports Commission serves as the host organization for the event and distributes the gate receipts among the participating schools. Following the 2019 event, each participating high school received a donation of $4,100 for their athletic programs.

Full brackets can be found by visiting www.facebook.com/hickorymetrosports.

For more information about the Hickory Metro Sports Commission, visit www.hickorymetrosports.com.

2021 DICK'S SPORTING GOODS CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Monday, Dec. 27

Girls Game 1: No. 2 Alexander Central vs. No. 7 Maiden, 9 a.m.

Boys Game 1: No. 2 St. Stephens vs. No. 7 Bunker Hill, 10:30 a.m.

Girls Game 2: No. 3 Fred T. Foard vs. No. 6 Hickory, noon

Boys Game 2: No. 3 Alexander Central vs. No. 6 Fred T. Foard, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Game 3: No. 4 St. Stephens vs. No. 5 Newton-Conover, 3 p.m.

Boys Game 3: No. 4 Hickory vs. No. 5 Maiden, 4:30 p.m. 

Girls Game 4: No. 1 South Caldwell vs. No. 8 Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.

Boys Game 4: No. 1 South Caldwell vs. No. 8 Newton-Conover, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 28

Girls Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9 a.m.

Boys Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Girls Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, noon

Boys Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m.

Boys Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m.

Boys Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Girls' 7th-place game: 9 a.m.

Boys' 7th-place game: 10:30 a.m.

Girls' 5th-place game: noon

Boys' 5th-place game: 1:30 p.m.

Girls' 3rd-place game: 3 p.m.

Boys' 3rd-place game: 4:30 p.m.

Girls' championship game: 6 p.m.

Boys' championship game: 7:30 p.m.

