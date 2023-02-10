With dreams of gold, silver or bronze, 91 athletes from 19 schools within the area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record will make their way to Winston-Salem this weekend for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association indoor track and field state championships.

Three separate championship meets will be held for the four classifications, all hosted by JDL Fast Track. The 3A state meet gets things started this afternoon. The 1A and 2A classes hold a combined meet Saturday morning, and the 4A meet concludes the weekend later that afternoon.

Athletes qualified for the state meet by hitting a qualifying standard during the season.

From the area, track power North Lincoln has the largest group attending with 25 athletes scattered over 36 entries overall.

Schools from within Catawba County have 24 athletes registered for a total of 20 events overall. Bunker Hill accounts for nearly half that group with 11 boys signed up for eight events. Out of that group, Ayden Thompson has the 1A/2A meet’s top seed in the 55-meter hurdles.

Burke County has two athletes as No. 1 seeds: Freedom’s Katie Deacon in the 3A girls’ 1,000 meter run and Kenneth Byrd in the 1A/2A boys’ high jump.

Overall, area athletes have 14 top seeds in their respective events, six of those by North Lincoln athletes. Lincolnton’s Katherine Hopkins, the 2A cross country champion, is seeded first in three long-distance runs.

Below is a capsule of all the athletes, their events, qualifying times and event seeds.

NCHSAA INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

JDL Track, Winston-Salem

3A Meet: Friday, 4 p.m. 1A/2A Meet: Saturday, 9 a.m. 4A Meet: Saturday, 4 p.m.

3A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

ASHE COUNTY HUSKIES

Coach: Aaron Kronk

Girls

Individuals:

Emmi Cheek, Jr. 55M Hurdles (9.35, 18th). Emily Hartsoe, Jr.: Shot Put (39-2, 1st). Jezik Martin, Sr.: Long Jump (15-7, 20th); Triple Jump (32-5, 17th).

Relays:

Abigail McClure, Sr., Sherry Billings, Sr., Hannely Bautista, Jr., Abilene Dollar, Jr.: 4x800M

Cheek, McClure, Emma Durr, Sr., Dollar: 4x400M: (4:29.08, 15th)

Note: Emily Hartsoe is the defending 3A state champion in the shot put. Her qualifying mark this year is over 4 feet past her winning throw of 34-9.25 from 2022. She is the lone returnee for the Huskies.

EAST LINCOLN MUSTANGS

Coaches: Dave Brehm and Jay Rosenboro

Boys

Jaylen Roseboro, Jr.: 300M Dash (36.04, 7th). Braylin Smith, Jr.: Long Jump (19-4, 34th).

Girls

Alexa Dos Santos, Jr. High Jump (4-10, 17th).

Note: Jaylen Roseboro is the lone returnee for the Mustangs. He finished ninth in the 55-meter dash last winter.

FREEDOM PATRIOTS

Coach: Robert McGimpsey

Boys

Nathan Lindsay, Jr.: Triple Jump (38-11.75, 24th).

Girls

Katie Deacon, Sr.: 1000M Run (3:02.43, 1st); 3200M Run (11:33.96, 2nd).

Note: In last year’s meet, Katie Deacon was fourth in the 1,600 run and eighth in the 3,200. With a top seed in hand for the 1,000, she hopes to become the second athlete from Freedom to win an indoor title. Casey McGraw won the girls’ championship in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs back in 2000.

FRED T. FOARD TIGERS

Coach: Bob Ogle

Boys

Blake Powell, Jr: Triple Jump (38-6.75, 25th)

Girls

Re’Anna Falls, So. 300M Dash (43.39, 20th)

Note: Both athletes will make their debut at the state level.

HIBRITEN PANTHERS

Coach: Cameron Capps

Boys

Caleb Robbins, Jr. Pole Vault (12-6, 4th).

Girls

Jada Brown, Jr. Long Jump (16-11.5, 5th); Maggie Taylor, Jr.: Shot Put (31-11, 13th).

Note: All three athletes will make their debut at the state level.

HICKORY RED TORNADOES

Coach: Ronnie Hopper

Boys

Kwan Oates, Jr. Long Jump (20-3, 20th); Triple Jump (39-10.5, 16th).

Brian Schoellner, Sr. Pole Vault (11-0, 13th).

Note: Both athletes will make their debut at the state level.

NORTH LINCOLN KNIGHTS

Coach: Jerry Castro

Boys

Individuals:

Tanner Ayers, So.: High Jump (5-8, 21st). Connor Bagwell, Sr.: 1600M Run (4:28.91, 5th); 1000M Run (2:41.22, 13th); 3200M Run (9:51.85, 7th). Jake Dillingham, So.: Long Jump (19-6, 30th). Alexander Duncan, Jr.: High Jump (5-10, 11th). Stephen Fernetti, Sr.: 1600M Run (4:20.61, 1st); 1000M Run (2:37.63, 5th); 3200M Run (9:20.30, 1st). Mirko Glavan, Sr.; 3200M Run (9:58.06, 12th). Kolton Hodges, Sr.: 500M Dash (1:09.00, 16th). Logan Jones, Sr.: Pole Vault (11-6, 7th). Immanuel Mayner, Sr.: 300M Dash (36.74, 21st). Logan Richardson, So.,: 1600M Run (4:32.20, 8th). Jeremiah Sellers, Jr.: Long Jump (19-10.25, 22nd); High Jump (5-10, 14th). Liam Sutton, Sr.: Long Jump (20-10.5, 14th); 55M Hurdles (7.68, 1st); 300M Dash (36.54, 17th).

Relays:

Fernetti, Bagwell, Richardson, Matthew Wittkamp, So.: 4x800M (8:22.90, 3rd).

Ernesto Cardenes, So., Jake Dillingham, So., Aaron Dooden, So., Immanuel Mayner, Sr.: 4x200M (1:31.15, 1st).

Ayers, Dillingham, Hodges, Mayner: 4x400M (3:35.94, 7th).

Girls

Individuals:

Olivia Ferraro, Fr.: 1600M Run (5:18.26, 2nd); 500M Dash (1:23.50, 21st); 1000M Run (3:15.09, 11th); 3200M Run (11:51.60, 9th). Bella Green, So.: 500M Dash (1:22.25, 12th). Macy Parks, Sr.: 1600M Run (5:14.50, 1st); 1000M Run (3:09.50, 6th); 3200M Run (11:39.31, 5th). Kelbi Pierce, Sr.: 1000M Run (3:16.55, 14th). Georgia Trexler, So.: High Jump (4-10, 11th). Bella Wood, Jr.: 1600M Run (5:29.10, 6th); 3200 M Run (11:26.39, 1st).

Relays:

Pierce, Kirsten Putnam, So., Parks, Blythe Jaworsky, So.: 4x800M (10:30.75, 4th).

Haylee Gibson, So., Green, Jaworsky, Kennedy Low, So.: 4x400M (4:21.53, 7th).

Notes: As a team in the 2022 3A state meet, the girls came in third and the boys were eighth. Stephen Fernetti is defending 3A state champion in the 3,200 meters. The Knights are also the defending 3A state champions in the 4x800 girls relay. Kelbi Pierce was on the 1A/2A 4x800 girls relay team that won the 1A/2A state title in 2020. The Knights have had at least one individual state champion each year since 2018.

ST. STEPHENS INDIANS

Coach: Jason Fulbright

Girls

Jordyn Horan, Jr.: Pole Vault (9-8, 7th)

Note: Horan was fifth in the 3A girls pole vault last winter.

STATESVILLE GREYHOUNDS

Boys

Individual:

Titus Myers, Sr.: 300M Dash (37.03, 28th).

Relay:

Davin Clark, Jr., Myers, Nicholas Porter, So., Jaylen Himes, Jr.: 4x200M (1:34.78, 14th).

Girls

Nakirah Adams, So.: 55M Dash (7.44, 16th).

Alaya Gillespie, Sr.: 55M Dash (7.39, 15th); 300M Dash (41.30, 7th).

Janiya Johnson, Jr.: 55M Dash (7.09, 1st).

Adams, Gillespie, Johnson, Dynasty Hamilton, Jr.: 4x200 Relay (1:48.30, 4th).

Notes: Competing for West Iredell last winter, Alaya Gillespie won 3A state titles in the long jump and the 300-meter dash. She was also the state runner-up in the 55-meter dash. This is her third state winter meet. All seven state titles for Statesville in indoor track have been won by girls. The last came in 2015 when Cambria Shuford won the 500-meter race.

1A/2A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

BANDYS TROJANS

Girls

Emily Hedrick, Sr.: 1000M Run (3:20.07, 5th).

Note: Hedrick was 10th in the 1,000-meter race last winter.

BUNKER HILL BEARS

Boys

Individuals:

Luke Kelly, Jr.: 55M Hurdles (8.76, 18th). Ben Martin, Sr.: 3200M Run (10:24.13, 18th). Alan Morales, Sr.: Pole Vault (9-0, 13th). Ayden Thompson, Sr.: 55M Hurdles (7.83, 1st). Jaylan Willis, So.: 55M Hurdles (8.73, 17th).

Relays:

Jackson Brown, Sr., Josh Horniman, Sr., Martin, James Skeens, Sr.: 4x800M (9:10.30, 11th).

Jayson Willis, So., Thompson, Xavier McCleave, Jr., Riley Killian, Jr: 4x200M (1:34.92, 11th).

Thompson, McCleave, Killian, Horniman: 4x400M (3:49.65, 17th).

Note: Ayden Thompson was fourth in the 55-meter hurdles last winter. His qualifying mark this year is .13 of a second faster than the winning time last year. Dimoun Huitt in 2014 and Di’Joun Huitt in 2016 each won the triple jump, and they are the lone Bunker Hill indoor track champions.

DRAUGHN WILDCATS

Girls

Anna Cape, Fr.: Pole Vault (7-6, 11th).

Laney Proffitt, Sr.: Pole Vault (8-6, 3rd).

Bella Williams, Sr.: High Jump (4-8, 13th).

Note: This is the first state meet for all three athletes. The lone Draughn athlete to win a state title was Leanna Seagraves, who won the 1A/2A girls’ pole vault in 2017.

EAST BURKE CAVALIERS

Boys

Individuals:

Brady Bostain, So.: Shot Put (46-7, 7th). Kenneth Byrd, Jr.: High Jump (6-6, 1st); Pole Vault (16-6, 2nd); 55M Hurdles (7.87, 2nd). Kolby Byrd, So.: Shot Put (45-3, 8th). Ian Cox, Sr.: High Jump (5-10, 9th). Avery Fraley, Jr.: Long Jump (21-4.5, 2nd); High Jump (6-3, 2nd). Michael Hathcock, Sr.: Shot Put (48-8, 4th).

Relay:

Kenneth Byrd, Shamus O’Toole, So., Asher Gebhard, Jr., Fraley: 4x200M (1:35.44, 14th).

Girls

Meah Walsh, Sr.: 1600M Run (5:32.93, 3rd).

Notes: Kenneth Byrd set the 1A/2A state meet record with a vault of 16-0 last year. He has cleared that mark by 6 inches already this season. The state meet record for all classes is 16-7, set by Spencer Evans of Lake Norman in 2020. Byrd is also the defending 1A/2A champion in the high jump. His feats accounted for East Burke’s entire total of 20 points, which was good for seventh as a team. Meah Walsh was eighth in the 3,200-meter run last year. The last East Burke girl to win a state title was in 1999 when Alisha Little swept the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races.

LINCOLNTON WOLVES

Coach: David Hopkins

Girls

Katherine Hopkins, Sr.: 1600M Run (5:15.08, 1st); 1000M Run (3:10.91, 1st); 3200M Run (11:18.89, 1st).

Note: This is the first indoor meet for Hopkins, who won the 2A state cross country title last fall. Her brother was the state runner-up in the boys’ 1,600 run back in 2020. The only Lincolnton runner to win an indoor title was Kayla Smith, who took the girls’ 55-meter dash in 2020.

MAIDEN BLUE DEVILS

Boys

Jackson Hensley, Sr.: Shot Put (41-0, 14th).

Hunter Smathers, Sr.: 3200 Meter Run (10:09.36, 8th).

Note: This is the first state indoor meet for both athletes.

NEWTON-CONOVER RED DEVILS

Coaches: Marcus Miller and Danny Baker

Boys

Relay:

Jacob Sifford, Fr., Ryder Bush-Ivanko, Jr., Ethan Okoro, Jr., Michael Sifford, So.: 4x200M (1:34.64, 10th).

Girls

Individual:

Saniya Miller, Sr.: Long Jump (15-3.75, 20th); 55 Meter Dash (7.60, 24th).

Note: This is the first state winter meet for all of the Red Devils.

PATTON PANTHERS

Boys

Charlie Bennett, Jr.: 1000M Run (2:46.47, 9th).

Austin McGuire, Jr.: 500M Dash (1:09.19, 6th).

Note: Bennett and McGuire were both part of the Panthers’ 1A/2A state championship in the 4x800 relay at last year’s meet. Individually, McGuire was fourth in the 500 last year. As a team, Patton was fifth in the boys’ meet. The Panthers have never had an individual champion.

WEST LINCOLN REBELS

Coach: Jesse Hatcher

Girls

Sierra Church, Sr.: Triple Jump (32-0.5, 15th); 500 Meter Dash (1:25.95, 15th).

Gracie Elmore, Sr.: Shot Put (32-8, 7th).

Note: This is the first state meet for both athletes.

4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

WATAUGA PIONEERS

Coach: Kevin Shaw

Girls

Olivia Burroughs, Jr.: Pole Vault (10-0, 12th).

Note: Burroughs was 16th in the 4A girls’ pole vault last winter.