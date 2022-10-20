Over 50 players from area conferences set for regional girls tennis tournament

It’ll be a crowded field of players from the area as play begins today in the West Regional in all four classifications as part of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual girls tennis tournaments.

Held at sites throughout the state, the top four singles and doubles teams at each of four regionals in the 2A, 3A and 4A classifications — two regionals in 1A — will advance to next week’s state tournament.

From this area, 51 players from 14 schools in the three area conferences covered by the Hickory Daily Record, plus Druaghn and Patton in Burke County, will take to the courts. Play is scheduled to start this afternoon and wrap up Saturday afternoon. Of local interest, the 3A West Regional will held at Hickory City Park.

Below is a thumbnail sketch of the players and win-loss records, provided by the NCHSAA. Coaches were asked to comment about the attributes of their players and their expectations for each.

4A WEST REGIONAL

HOUGH HIGH SCHOOL, Cornelius, 1 p.m.

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

Coach: Courtney Bebber

Doubles: Emmy Rogers, Sr. & Taylor Sharpe, Sr. (11-8, Northwestern 4A Conference Tournament runner-up)

Both players are making their debut at regionals. The duo won five of the last seven in the NWC to earn a No. 2 seed in the conference.

Coach’s comments: "Emmy Rogers is a very passionate, athletic player who strives to get better each chance she gets. She always puts forth the extra effort to give the best she has to offer. Taylor Sharpe is a very passionate player. Her willingness to work hard has enabled her great improvements this season and will only continue to do so.

"Both girls play intelligently and with a lot of heart. Their willingness to work hard has enabled their great improvements this season. Going into this weekend, I hope the girls are proud of themselves and their accomplishments this season. When they walk off the court, I hope they are able to say they gave it their best and they left it all on the court. I am very proud of the girls and their hard work this season."

WATAUGA

Coach: Jennifer Pillow

Singles: Sienna Davidson, So. (14-1, Northwestern 4A Tournament champion)

Larisa Muse, So. (11-2, Northwestern 4A Tournament runnerup)

Doubles:

Amira Younce, Sr. & Madison Ogden, Sr. (12-1, Northwestern 4A Tournament Champion)

Amira Younce is the veteran of the group, as she will play in her fourth regional to close out her high school career. She played singles her first two years before switching to doubles with Madison Ogden for the second time. Sienna Davidson is at regionals for the second time, this time as a singles NWC 4Achampion, beating out teammate Larisa Muse — the NWC 4A champion in 2021.

Coach’s comments: "These two seniors (Younce and Ogden) have been playing together for the past two seasons preparing for this moment. Their chemistry on and off the court is a recipe for success. Their styles complement each other so well. Madison’s aggressive approach along with Amira’s patience makes them a team to beat. Sienna Davidson is only a sophomore and will likely have continued success throughout her high school career. She is a very solid, determined, smart player."

3A WEST REGIONAL

HICKORY CITY PARK, 1 p.m.

HICKORY

Coach: Jackie Finley

Singles: Ellie Holtzman, Sr. & Berkeley Geyer, Sr. (11-0, Western Foothills 3A Tournament Champion)

Holtzman is looking for her fourth appearance in the state doubles tournament in four seasons, with hopes of adding her third regional title in doubles. She has reached the 3A state quarterfinals in her three previous trips. This will be Geyer's first regional visit.

Coach’s comments: "Ellie Holtzman has qualities that make her a star in tennis as well as in the real world. She’s gracious, kind, respectful on and off the court. She loves the sport of tennis and strives to always play her best. Berkeley Geyer, Ellie’s doubles partner, brings to the sport the quality of sportsmanship, camaraderie and a huge amount of 'got-your-back' attitude. She also brings a sense of intelligence to the game, with the idea of placement, as opposed to power.

"As their coach, I am looking forward to Ellie and Berkeley playing their best as always. I love the way these two players find joy and excitement when they play together rather than anxiety and pressure. I expect nothing more, nothing less."

ASHE COUNTY

Coach: Judy Moser

Doubles: Addison Dollar, Fr. & Julia Herman, Jr. (5-6, Northwestern 3A Tournament Champion)

Both take to the court this weekend in their first regional. The pair went 3-1 during the regular season against their 3A counterparts.

Coach’s comments: "Both of these young ladies are very dedicated athletes that have displayed a tremendous leadership throughout the season. They look forward to participating in regional play this weekend."

FREEDOM

Coach: Clint Zimmerman

Singles: Emily Kania, So. (9-3, Northwestern 3A Conference Tournament Champion)

Seeded fourth in the NWC 3A tournament, Kania went on to beat No. 1 seed Ellie Deacon — her Patriots teammate — in the semifinals on the way to the championship. This is her first regional action.

Coach’s comments: "Emily is a very good athlete. She competes each day and works hard to grind out points. I look forward to watching her compete on Friday."

EAST LINCOLN

Coach: Rollin Mackel

Singles: Karsyn Sink, Fr. (15-4, Western Foothills 3A Tournament runner-up); Sophie Myers, Jr. (14-5, Western Foothills 3A Tournament fourth place)

Doubles: Molly McGuirk, So. & Katie Brown, Sr. (9-3, Western Foothills 3A Tournament runner-up)

Both McGuirk and Brown have made their second regional in doubles, but in different seasons with different partners. Brown punched her ticket to this stage in the spring of 2021 and McGuirk played with her sister Hannah last fall. All four of Sink’s losses this season came against players that made it to the quarterfinals and deeper at last year's state tournament.

Coach’s comments: "Karsyn Sink is a strong player with lots of energy and enthusiasm. Junior Sophie Meyers is coming into her own in the latter part of the season and is looking forward to the experience. Karsyn and Sophie both have hopes of making it to the next level, but understand the quality of competition that will be present.

"Senior Katie Brown will team with sophomore Molly McGuirk and they also have hopes of going to the next round. They have a lot of good experience in a very strong conference of doubles. They work very well together and their play complements each other’s strength."

NORTH IREDELL

Coach: Corrine Rupp

Doubles: Elleigh Williams, Sr. & Sydney Templeton, Sr. (8-3, Western Foothills 3A Tournament runner-up)

This is the second year in a row this team has qualified for the regional tournament. Two of the three losses this season came against Hickory’s top doubles team.

Coach’s comments: "Sydney Templeton is a fourth-year player and captain. Ranked high in her class. she has been committed to tennis and takes lessons whenever she's not working. She ranks high in her class and hopes to attend UNC Wilmington to major in education. Elleigh Williams is a third-season player coming to tennis during COVID when tennis was moved to spring. She's been playing three sports every year since freshman year. She is currently ranked number one in her class and plans to attend N.C. State for engineering. We hope that all their hard work in previous seasons will pay off at regionals this year."

NORTH LINCOLN

Coach: Neill Tapp

Singles: Emma Carver, Fr. (17-1, Western Foothills 3A Tournament Champion)

Caitlin Simcox, Sr. (17-2, Western Foothills 3A Tournament third place)

Doubles: Natalie Gore, Jr. & Lulu King, Jr. (12-2, Western Foothills 3A Tournament third place)

This is the second regional for Carver, who made her mark past year by handing four-time state champion Alexis Wolgemuth of Foard her first singles loss in three seasons. Carver went on to the state semifinals last fall. Simcox is in her second regional, having reached this stage as a sophomore. Natalie Gore played doubles at regionals with her sister Anna last fall.

Coach’s comments: "Emma has improved her play from freshman year and she should again be a contender for regional and state championships. Caitlin missed the majority of last season due to a foot injury. She has the ability and potential to advance out of our region into the state tournament. Our doubles team, Natalie and Lulu, have the ability and potential to advance out of our region into the state tournament."

2A WEST REGIONAL

GARDNER WEBB UNIVERSITY, Boiling Springs, 1 p.m.

EAST BURKE

Coach: Camden Young

Doubles: Taylor Bostain, Sr. & Braelyn Stilwell, So. (7-6, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament fourth place)

This will be the third visit to the regional tournament for Bostain, all coming in doubles play. Stilwell will play in the postseason for the first time.

Coach’s comments: "What has impressed me the most about these two girls is their tenacity and their ability to juggle two sports, as they are both playing basketball right now. My expectations for this weekend are what my expectations have been all year — for them to give their all and play to the best of their abilities."

MAIDEN

Coach: Becky Godfrey

Singles:

Emma Shokes, Sr. (11-5, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament runner-up)

Miranda Valerio, Sr. (14-3, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament third place)

Doubles:

Maggie Sherrill, Jr, & Addison Fuller, Jr. (14-4, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament runner-up)

Rachel Grissom, Sr. & Neely Campbell, Fr. (8-4, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament sixth place)

All six players in the regular-season lineup qualified for regionals. Fuller and Valerio, as well as Sherrill and Shokes, were doubles partners at last season’s regionals. Campbell and Grissom hit the courts in postseason action for the first time.

NEWTON-CONOVER

Coach: Randall Porter

Singles:

Alexa Allison, Jr. (14-0, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament champion)

Abby Dehart (9-6, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament fourth place)

Doubles:

Lizzie Sain, Sr. & Ella Cecil. Jr. (10-2, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament third place)

With just one regular season loss in four seasons, Allison looks to finish off a stellar high school career with her fourth trip to the state tournament. She is the defending 2A West singles champion and has a state semifinal and two state quarterfinals appearances on her career resume. Sain and Cecil will make their second state appearance as a doubles team

PATTON

Coach: Dennis Brittain

Singles: Faith Webb, Sr. (6-8, Mountain Foothills 7 2A Tournament fourth place)

Riley Berry, Sr. (8-5, Mountain Foothills7 2A Tournament fifth place)

Doubles:

Natalie Franklin, Sr. & Brianna Baker, Sr. (3-2, Mountain Foothills 7 2A Tournament third place)

Webb is the lone Panthers player with regional experience, as he played singles at this stage last fall.

Coach’s comments: "Faith Webb played No. 1 singles all year against really tough competition. She is battle-tested and hopefully makes a nice run. Riley Berry started season as No. 5 singles player and worked her way up to an eventual regionals berth. She showed tremendous improvement throughout the season. I feel like she will be competitive with whoever she draws. Natalie Franklin and Brianna Baker began playing together around midseason and have really improved as a doubles team, especially at the net. They should compete with most everyone.

"Really proud of these young ladies, as they have had one of the best seasons in school history."

WEST LINCOLN

Coach: Kenneth Hilderbran

Singles:

Laura Willis (18-4, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament fifth place)

Jada Willis (16-6, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament sixth place)

Doubles: Chloe Norman & Bailey Huss (20-1, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament champion)

Kaitlyn Ballenger & Addison Sain (13-4, Catawba Valley 2A Tournament fifth place)

Norman and Huss are in their third regional together and looking to reach their second state tournament in a row. The pair have won the last two conference tournament titles. All six regulars in singles qualified for the regional tournament.

Coach’s comments: "Chloe Norman and Bailey Huss defeated the No. 3 seeds in the region as sophomores and then were the No. 3 seed last year and qualified for states. Their three-year total in doubles is 47-6. Chloe's strongest attribute is her pure athletic ability. She makes shots that look improbable at best. Bailey is power and consistency. Both girls work well together and are friends on and off the court. They have both worked hard to get to the ability level they are. My expectation is that they will make another appearance at the state tournament and hopefully make it to day 2 this year.

"Kaitlyn Ballenger and Addison Sain have also played together three years. This season was hampered by an ankle injury to Addison in June that is still bothering her mobility. They have a 39-7 record together over three seasons. Kaitlyn has been a wonderful addition to our top three players this season and has had to work double hard in doubles to help cover for Addison's limited mobility. Addison just wins. From a set down or 6-0, 6-0, it doesn't matter, Addison is the only singles player on the team that is undefeated at 10-0 from the No. 5 position.

"This was Laura's first year in the top six and she proved to be a valuable addition. She is a fighter and never stops hustling. She works hard each and every day to get better.

Nicknamed 'Coach,' Jada has come such a long way in her ability since last season. I could not be more proud of Jada for all her hard work and effort. Probably her greatest attribute is coachability. She will listen and try everything I ask her to do."

1A WEST

Elkin Municipal Park, 1 p.m.

DRAUGHN

Coach: Kelsey Houser

Singles: Maddison Powell, Sr. (8-2, Western Highlands 1A/2A Tournament Champion)

Katie Cozort, Sr. (8-2, Western Highlands 1A/2A Tournament runner-up)

Doubles: Jenna Coffey, Jr. & Abby Humphries, Jr. (4-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Tournament Champion)

Maria Medrano, Fr. & Aubrey Childers, Fr. (1-5 Western Highlands 1A/2A Tournament runner-up)

Katie Cozort was the Western Highlands 1A/2A player of the year. However, her teammate Maddison Powell took the conference tournament title in an all-Draughn conference final. Cozort is in her third regional tournament and Powell her second. It was an all-Draughn final in doubles also, with Jenna Coffey and Abby Humphries taking down their freshmen counterparts.

Coach’s comments: "Maddison and Katie are both seniors who made it to regionals and lost in the first round. They are both super smart and athletic players who can read their opponents well. My expectations for them are to make it past that round this year and push as far as they can, because I think they are both more than capable.

"Jenna Coffey and Abbey Humphries work really well together and complement each other's strengths and weaknesses. I think if they play their game, they can make it to the next round. Maria Medrano and Aubrey Childers are both freshmen playing in regionals. My biggest hope for them is that they learn how it all works and see the different levels of competition that can help them prepare for the future."